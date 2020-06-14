/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:51 AM
138 Furnished Apartments for rent in Somerville, MA
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Powder House
9 Units Available
Windsor at Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Grn, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,410
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,770
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
1059 sqft
Smoke-free and pet-friendly homes with gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, and luxurious bathrooms. Residents have access to bike storage, dog park, and fitness studio, among other amenities. Porter Square is walking distance away.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 08:08pm
Prospect Hill
1 Unit Available
30 Putnam
30 Putnam Street, Somerville, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
600 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Arguably one of the Best, Happening and Hippest Locations in Somerville/Cambridge! Your New Fully Furnished Rental Home Features: Central Heat and AC and all New Modern /High-End Kitchen with a Stainless Steel Gas Range, SS Appliances, and Lovely
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 08:08pm
Prospect Hill
1 Unit Available
4 Hamlet St.
4 Hamlet Street, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1469 sqft
Lovingly renovated and designer furnished Victorian with original details like pocket doors and woodwork with formal dining room and bar, deck, and shared backyard with an eat-in kitchen and lofted bedroom.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Spring Hill
1 Unit Available
38 Craigie St
38 Craigie Street, Somerville, MA
6 Bedrooms
$1,100
3112 sqft
Spacious and sunny bedroom in a safe and quite neighborhood near Porter square. Big bay windows, pristine hard wood flooring, furnished with queen-sized bed, desk, chair, and 5-drawer chest. Share bathroom with two housemates. In house coin laundry.
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 10:37am
East Somerville
1 Unit Available
12 Pearl Street Pl.
12 Pearl Street Place, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
800 sqft
Spacious recently renovated 2 bedroom in East Somerville! You can t beat this location! Easy access to bus lines, the Orange Line at Sullivan Square, quick access to the highway, Logan Airport, Cambridge, Boston, and all its surrounding towns which
1 of 13
Last updated April 16 at 10:49am
Prospect Hill
1 Unit Available
52 Boston Street
52 Boston Street, Somerville, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,700
1300 sqft
- Unique one-of-a-kind luxury 1-bed/1-bath first floor apartment in desirable Prospect Hill, Union Square - Short walk to Union Square and 20-minute walk to Harvard Square - High-end chef's kitchen with Sub-Zero fridge, Wolf gas range and Bosch
Results within 1 mile of Somerville
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Harvard Square
15 Units Available
Brattle Arms
60 Brattle Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,935
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,325
869 sqft
This property is close to the Charles River, Harvard Yard and Winthrop Square. Apartments feature radiant floor heat, cable television and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a fitness center, on-site laundry and online payment options.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 14 at 01:51am
$
Kendall Square
34 Units Available
Third Square
285 3rd St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,206
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,924
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,746
1255 sqft
This green, smoke-free community is located near Harvard, the Charles River and the Massachusetts Turnpike. On-site features include media room, hot tub, pool and coffee bar. The furnished units have in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Kendall Square
45 Units Available
Watermark Kendall West
350 3rd St, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,505
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,490
1126 sqft
Located near MIT, in Kendall Square, this property's location offers shopping, dining and entertainment only steps away from Charles River. Community amenities include gym, garage parking and concierge. Units are furnished and have in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Kendall Square
18 Units Available
Watermark Kendall East
300 Kendall St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,220
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,860
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,189
1073 sqft
Modern apartments with stylish decor. Access to top floor sky deck with amazing views of the city. Furnishings include hardwood floors, granite counters and extra storage available. Apartments are green certified and offer concierge services.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 01:51am
$
West End
32 Units Available
Emerson Place
1 Emerson Place Suite 8N, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,225
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,650
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,355
1200 sqft
Building is on the Charles River with views of Charlesbank Park. Offers community basketball court, bocce court, tennis court and more. Conveniently located next to the Longfellow Bridge and the Massachusetts General Hospital.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 01:51am
$
West End
18 Units Available
The West End Apartments-Asteria, Villas and Vesta
4 Emerson Pl, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,505
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,830
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,710
1242 sqft
Convenient location near the Thoreau Path. Apartments offer sweeping views of the Charles River and Boston Harbor through large windows and from private balconies. Prepare meals at the kitchen's island while enjoying the scenery.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 01:51am
$
Cambridgeport
3 Units Available
Church Corner
10 Magazine St, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,255
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in the heart of Central Square and within walking distance of Central Square Station. Select apartments feature private balconies with stunning views of Cambridge. Residents' amenities include a rooftop patio and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
East Cambridge
70 Units Available
Avalon North Point
100 Cambridgeside Pl, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,984
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,389
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,239
1140 sqft
Thoughtfully designed layouts with in-unit washer and dryer. Modern kitchens with breakfast bars. Close proximity to Routes 2, 16, 28, and MBTA Bus and Commuter Rail lines.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
East Cambridge
29 Units Available
AVA North Point
2 Leighton St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,175
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,525
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,515
1081 sqft
Luxury units feature updated kitchens with stainless steel appliances. Community includes garage parking, on-call maintenance and courtyard. Located close to schools like MIT and Harvard University.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 12:32am
North Cambridge
1 Unit Available
The Wyeth
120 Rindge Ave, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments within walking distance of shopping areas. LEED Platinum certified, organic food delivery available and private parking. On-site business and conference center. Electric car charging. Bikes available.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Medford Street - The Neck
35 Units Available
The Harvey
50 Hood Park Drive, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,240
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,590
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,585
984 sqft
The Harvey is as unique as you are. Located in Hood Park, the newest neighborhood in Boston, The Harvey is a short subway or bike ride from downtown Boston and Cambridge.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
East Cambridge
45 Units Available
Twenty 20
20 Child St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,104
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,658
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,527
1089 sqft
High-rise living near the Green and Orange lines. Studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments feature fireplaces and walk-in closets. Packed with amenities like media and games room, sauna, gym, bike storage and more for active lifestyles.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 12:26am
$
North Cambridge
20 Units Available
Chester Street Apartments
15 Chester Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,700
380 sqft
Pet-friendly community close to city amenities but in a quiet area. On-site laundry and surface parking provided. Close to area parks and schools. Five blocks from Porter Square.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Davis Square
8 Units Available
7 Cameron
7 Cameron Ave, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,100
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
969 sqft
Sustainably built apartments feature flexible floor plans, high ceilings and light-filled rooms. Community has garage parking, landscaped courtyards, a fitness room and community room with open kitchen. Close to the Red Line.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Neighborhood Nine
10 Units Available
Park 87
87 New St, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location in the heart of Cambridge across from Danehy Park. Apartments feature air conditioner, carpeting and dishwashers. Community has a BBQ/picnic area and parking garage, and is close to public transportation.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Inman Square
1 Unit Available
342 Norfolk St 2
342 Norfolk Street, Cambridge, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Large 3 Bed in Cambridge/Inman - W/D, Parking Incl - Property Id: 274910 A RARE FIND for a 3 bed, 1.5 bed home in Cambridge / Inman Square.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Neighborhood Nine
1 Unit Available
7 Linnaean Street
7 Linnaean Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,450
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 07/01/20 Sunny City Home - Property Id: 286694 Charming, sunny, turn of the 20th Century stucco building.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Cambridge
1 Unit Available
79 Harvey St
79 Harvey Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
1000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Furnished One Bedroom Apt - Property Id: 284421 No Realtor Fee - One Bedroom Furnished Apt available July 1st and rented on a 12-month lease at a monthly rent of $2,500 with water, internet, and cable.
Similar Pages
Somerville 1 BedroomsSomerville 2 BedroomsSomerville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSomerville 3 BedroomsSomerville Apartments under $1,700Somerville Apartments with Balcony
Somerville Apartments with GarageSomerville Apartments with GymSomerville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSomerville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSomerville Apartments with ParkingSomerville Apartments with Pool