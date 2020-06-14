156 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Somerville, MA

"I'm gonna take a lover / Gonna take her back to Somerville /Show her around the neighborhood, re-case the place and settle down /Gonna take a lover /Take her back to Somerville" (-Pernice Brothers, "Somerville")

Somerville is a small city in terms of land, with only about four square miles within its limits; yet, it's the 17th most densely populated city in the country. It's known for being the best run city in Massachusetts, as rated by the Boston Globe in 2006, and it received the All American City Award, not just once, but twice.One of the main focal points here are the numerous city squares located throughout the city, including Assembly, Ball, Davis, Magoun, and Union Square, all of which feature some of the city's oldest homes and buildings. Somerville has 83 locations within its borders that are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. That's a lot of historic places packed into just 4 square miles.

