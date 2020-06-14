Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:27 AM

156 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Somerville, MA

Finding an apartment in Somerville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Powder House
9 Units Available
Windsor at Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Grn, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,410
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,770
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
1059 sqft
Smoke-free and pet-friendly homes with gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, and luxurious bathrooms. Residents have access to bike storage, dog park, and fitness studio, among other amenities. Porter Square is walking distance away.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Mystic River
27 Units Available
AVA Somerville
445 Artisan Way, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,165
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,485
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1028 sqft
Thoughtfully designed floor plans with chalkboard walls, customizable closets, and in-unit washer and dryer. Fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances in select units. Urban-inspired design. Courtyard terrace. Near beautiful Mystic River.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Mystic River
15 Units Available
Avalon at Assembly Row
333 Great River Rd, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,420
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,108
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,377
1219 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments, townhomes and lofts. Views of Mystic River in select apartments from private patio or balcony. Furnished units available. Fitness center. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Mystic River
56 Units Available
Montaje
449 Canal St, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,650
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,728
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,673
1186 sqft
Situated near Northern Expressway and the Sylvester Baxter Riverfront Park. Every unit features stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. On-site amenities include a sky lounge, outdoor fireplace and a cyber cafe.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Somerville
1 Unit Available
28 Belknap St
28 Belknap Street, Somerville, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
Sweet 4 Bed 2 Bath in Teele Sq! BRAND NEW 4BR with high end appliances and refinished hardwood floors, TWO modern baths, and porches. All good sized bedrooms with closets and pets are negotiable. Property is located about .

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Magoun Square
1 Unit Available
1 Nashua St 1
1 Nashua Street, Somerville, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Brand New Magoun Sq 1BR - PETS OK - JULY 1ST! - Property Id: 267527 Virtual Tour: Can send apartment video via email upon request Asking First ($2500), Security ($2500), + agent fee ($2500) due up front.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ward Two
1 Unit Available
27 Durham St
27 Durham Street, Somerville, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,345
Available 09/01/20 Avail 9/1- 1/2 fee only Spacious, top floor 3BR with exceptional natural light, private porch, laundry in UNIT, and dishwasher.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Winter Hill
1 Unit Available
30 Pembroke St Unit 2
30 Pembroke St, Somerville, MA
4 Bedrooms
$4,700
1400 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Beautiful this ultra modern 4 bedroom, 2 bath duplex on the second and third floor in a two family house located in East Somerville.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
East Somerville
1 Unit Available
124 Pearl St
124 Pearl Street, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
800 sqft
Brand new construction 2 bedroom unit available June 1st. Unit features stainless steel appliances, HVAC, gas heat and so much more. Located in close proximity to Sullivan Square, Assembly Row, Encore Casino and several other amenities.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Davis Square
1 Unit Available
25 Jay St
25 Jay Street, Somerville, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1200 sqft
Available 09/01/20 ===> IN DAVIS SQ! <=== Porch/Yard/Laundry - Property Id: 294931 Available September 1st Virtual tour available upon request! Entire 1st floor of a 3 family house Large kitchen Big Bedrooms Yard/Patio Private Porch Laundry in

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Inman Square
1 Unit Available
187 Tremont St 2
187 Tremont Street, Somerville, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Somerville nr Inman: charming 1 br, yard, parking - Property Id: 244280 Somerville near Harvard, MIT, GSD, Union and Inman Squares and red line at Central: attractive, renovated 1 bedroom, wood floors, eat-in kitchen, large yard, optional 2 car

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Teele Square
1 Unit Available
206 Holland Street
206 Holland Street, Somerville, MA
4 Bedrooms
$5,600
1300 sqft
2 Available 09/01/20 Wow, a huge multi level mansion of a home only 6 minutes to Davis Sq with easy access to the red line mbta. This massive apartment features: 4 bedrooms + large office, 3.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Spring Hill
1 Unit Available
35 Hancock Street
35 Hancock Street, Somerville, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1200 sqft
1 Available 09/01/20 This one wont last long! Spacious 3BR with nice hardwood floors, CENTRAL A/C, FREE laundry in basement, and only 1/3 mile to Porter Sq Red Line! All bedrooms are large with closets and unit gets great natural light.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Somerville
1 Unit Available
17 Dow Street
17 Dow Street, Somerville, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1200 sqft
Spacious modern 3BR unit with two HUGE bedrooms and one medium sized. Nice back porch and yard. Laundry in building VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=t9cFjik68oQ Application: https://www.hemlane.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
West Somerville
1 Unit Available
20 Sterling St
20 Sterling Street, Somerville, MA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
1800 sqft
High end 4 bed 2 bath condo available July 1st. The condo consists of the second and third floor of a two family house. The third floor has the master suite with a sun filled bedroom, master bath, closets with custom built ins, and in suite laundry.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:08pm
Spring Hill
1 Unit Available
35 Charnwood
35 Charnwood Road, Somerville, MA
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
2000 sqft
This spacious 5 bedroom 2 bathroom unit is located with in minutes of Davis and Porter Square.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:08pm
Spring Hill
1 Unit Available
259 Summer St.
259 Summer Street, Somerville, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
700 sqft
Conveniently located garden level sunny two bedroom with updated kitchen and stunning Bamboo hardwood floors! Near Porter and Davis Square, the Red Line and close to Union and Inman Square.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:08pm
Ward Two
1 Unit Available
13 Adrian St.
13 Adrian Street, Somerville, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1100 sqft
Completely renovated four bedroom one bathroom apartment on the second and third floors of a two family home in Somerville.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:08pm
Aggasiz - Harvard University
1 Unit Available
113 Museum St.
113 Museum Street, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
820 sqft
Spacious 2 bed 1 bath unit with hardwoods throughout with a nice wooded back yard with a private porch and equally large sized bedrooms. The kitchen has a dishwasher and nice cabinet space and plenty of room for an eat-in kitchen.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 08:08pm
Spring Hill
1 Unit Available
8-10 Gilson Ter.
8 Gilson Ter, Somerville, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
9999 sqft
Nice 3bed 1bath in desired Porter Sq location - Avail 8/1! Featuring hardwood floors, sunroom/porch, parking available for an additional fee, cat friendly & professionally managed! 10 min walk from Porter Sq station Video tour available upon

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 08:08pm
Prospect Hill
1 Unit Available
61 Columbus Ave.
61 Columbus Avenue, Somerville, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
900 sqft
This lovely Prospect Hill / Union Square home is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Close to Harvard Square, MIT, 93 and Boston. Kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, disposal, microwave.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:08pm
Spring Hill
1 Unit Available
3 Windsor Ave.
3 Windsor Rd, Somerville, MA
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
2000 sqft
This location can't be beat! Equal distance to Davis and Porter Square. A car is not needed but if you choose to have one there is parking for 1 car included. On street parking is also a breeze.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:08pm
Ward Two
1 Unit Available
22 Joseph St.
22 Joseph Street, Somerville, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1200 sqft
Recently Renovated! Great layout with 2 bedrooms on the 2nd floor and 2 additional smaller rooms on the 3rd floor. Works as a 4-bed or a 3-bed w/ office or a 2-bed with additional space for an office, home gym, additional storage, etc.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:08pm
Ten Hills
1 Unit Available
28 Moreland St.
28 Moreland Street, Somerville, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
1300 sqft
Massive 4bed/2 bath apartment in a triple-decker with abutting parking lot in desirable Somerville neighborhood. Was renovated within the last few years.
City Guide for Somerville, MA

"I'm gonna take a lover / Gonna take her back to Somerville /Show her around the neighborhood, re-case the place and settle down /Gonna take a lover /Take her back to Somerville" (-Pernice Brothers, "Somerville")

Somerville is a small city in terms of land, with only about four square miles within its limits; yet, it's the 17th most densely populated city in the country. It's known for being the best run city in Massachusetts, as rated by the Boston Globe in 2006, and it received the All American City Award, not just once, but twice.One of the main focal points here are the numerous city squares located throughout the city, including Assembly, Ball, Davis, Magoun, and Union Square, all of which feature some of the city's oldest homes and buildings. Somerville has 83 locations within its borders that are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. That's a lot of historic places packed into just 4 square miles.

Having trouble with Craigslist Somerville? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Somerville, MA

Finding an apartment in Somerville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

