156 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Somerville, MA
"I'm gonna take a lover / Gonna take her back to Somerville /Show her around the neighborhood, re-case the place and settle down /Gonna take a lover /Take her back to Somerville" (-Pernice Brothers, "Somerville")
Somerville is a small city in terms of land, with only about four square miles within its limits; yet, it's the 17th most densely populated city in the country. It's known for being the best run city in Massachusetts, as rated by the Boston Globe in 2006, and it received the All American City Award, not just once, but twice.One of the main focal points here are the numerous city squares located throughout the city, including Assembly, Ball, Davis, Magoun, and Union Square, all of which feature some of the city's oldest homes and buildings. Somerville has 83 locations within its borders that are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. That's a lot of historic places packed into just 4 square miles.
Finding an apartment in Somerville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.