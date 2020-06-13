227 Apartments for rent in Saugus, MA

AL
Oakland Vale
15 Units Available
The Residences at Stevens Pond
1 Founders Way, Saugus, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,810
1016 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1336 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently situated just minutes from US-1, I-95 and I-93 for easy commuting. Luxury units feature laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community has pool, playground, gym, parking, fire pit and more.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Oakland Vale
20 Units Available
Avalon Saugus
861 Broadway, Saugus, MA
Studio
$1,795
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,925
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1213 sqft
Avalon Saugus features spacious studio, one and two bedroom apartments conveniently located off Route 1 in Saugus. Modern interiors feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and washers and dryers in all homes.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Downtown Saugus
1 Unit Available
861 Broadway
861 Broadway, Saugus, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,045
1134 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cliftondale
1 Unit Available
17 Eaton Avenue
17 Eaton Avenue, Saugus, MA
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
2300 sqft
No allow any pets ,no smoke,tenants must remove snow in your area. More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/saugus-ma?lid=12885356 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5404570)
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 07:23am
Montrose
20 Units Available
Everly
14 Audubon Rd, Wakefield, MA
Studio
$2,030
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,158
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,328
1150 sqft
Offering 1- to 3-bedroom apartments, this development includes amenities like granite counters, in-unit laundry, stainless steel, walk-in closets, patios or balconies, microwaves and extra storage. The community is pet-friendly
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
West Revere
90 Units Available
The Emery at Overlook Ridge
21 Quarry Lane, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,935
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,955
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1075 sqft
Now Leasing! The Emery at Overlook Ridge brings together modern apartment features and on-point amenities in a tucked-away setting that is only 15 minutes from downtown Boston.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
West Revere
100 Units Available
Alterra (Revere)
11 Overlook Ridge Drive, Revere, MA
Studio
$1,546
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,719
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,091
1146 sqft
Alterra at Overlook Ridge in Revere, Massachusetts offers the comfort and ease of apartment living with all of the thoughtful finishing touches that make this a glorious place to call home.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Lynnfield Commons
375 Broadway, Lynnfield, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,366
1162 sqft
Prime location just 15 minutes north of Downtown Boston. Open, spacious floor plans and charming New England architecture with updated finishes. Community is pet-friendly and has outdoor pool and sun deck.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
West Revere
108 Units Available
The Chase at Overlook Ridge (Malden)
4 Stone Lane, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,651
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,767
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,186
1155 sqft
Living well means moving forward. Not just keeping up, but staying ahead. Step into The Chase at Overlook Ridge apartments in Malden, Massachusetts and step up to modern apartment living on the North Shore of Boston.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
MarketStreet Apartments
150 King Rail Dr, Lynnfield, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,538
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
1232 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in Lynnfield within proximity of premier shopping and dining establishments. This smoke-free community includes underground parking for tenants, pool, fitness center and 24-hour maintenance. Apartments feature large balconies, granite countertops and fireplaces.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
West Revere
1 Unit Available
19 Overlook Ridge Terrace
19 Overlook Ridge Terrace, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,780
800 sqft
[Style] 1B1B (Patio included) No Shared Room Needed [Date] April - July 22.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
1538 Eastern Ave.
1538 Eastern Avenue, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
600 sqft
Bright open 1 bed 1 bathroom apartment Hardwood Floors, Newly refinished bathroom. Private deck off living room Laundry in building New appliances. Parking space included with rent. Large common yard.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Oak Island
1 Unit Available
350 Revere Beach Blvd.
350 Revere Beach Boulevard, Revere, MA
Studio
$1,695
462 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
West Lynn
1 Unit Available
48 Hood St.
48 Hood Street, Lynn, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1431 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom available for rent in West Lynn. Large bedrooms and big kitchen w/ brand new stove and refrigerator included. Lots of natural light, freshly painted, new and refinished hardwood floors.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Revere
1 Unit Available
541 Revere St
541 Revere Street, Revere, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
860 sqft
2br apartment in Revere - commuter dream - Property Id: 117389 A COMMUTER AND BEACH LOVER DREAM!!! Great opportunity to live in a bright and spacious 2 bedrooms, 1 bath apartment that features 860 sq ft of living space.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oak Island
1 Unit Available
350 Revere Beach Blvd 6R
350 Revere Beach Blvd, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
450 sqft
No Fee, All Amenities! Revere Beach Pano Views! - Property Id: 285165 NO BROKER FEE - BRAND NEW - POOL / GYM AMENITIES INCLUDED! Incredible opportunity - 0.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oak Island
1 Unit Available
510 Revere Beach Blvd
510 Revere Beach Boulevard, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1024 sqft
The RENT INCLUDES CENTRAL HEAT/ AC/ HOT WATER!!! - The RENT INCLUDES CENTRAL HEAT/ AC/ HOT WATER!!! *****LIBERAL SIGN ON TERMS...*....Ocean Front Living at its Best.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Crescent Beach
1 Unit Available
674 Ocean Ave 405
674 Ocean Avenue, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,175
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Revere Beach 1 bed steps to beach and T ~NO FEE~ - Property Id: 216751 Live steps to the beach and a few minutes walk to Blue Line T! Hard surface vinyl flooring in the living room and kitchen, which comes with quartz counters and stainless steel

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Lower Boston Street
1 Unit Available
7 Heffernan Avenue
7 Heffernan Avenue, Lynn, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
987 sqft
Available Now Single family house quiet street in West Lynn, Washer and Dryer included, newly renovated kitchens,off street parking, close to Tracy and Sacred Heart schools.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
112 Lynnway
112 Lynnway, Revere, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1225 sqft
Beautiful Apt. Spacious! $2,400 Beautiful two bedroom, one bath beach community home in desirable Point of Pines, Revere. Dining room, hall, study, dining room. Hardwood floors, gumwood moulding, modern appliances, porch, yard. Close to Boston.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
West Revere
1 Unit Available
1 Stone Lane
1 Stone Lane, Malden, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,346
1035 sqft
Welcome to The Chase at Overlook Ridge! Convenient access to Route 1 and public transportation! Bright & Spacious unit available June 1st! Contemporary Kitchen with Espresso Cabinetry & Pendant Lighting, Stainless-Steel & Energy-Efficient Kitchen

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
85 OLIVER
85 Oliver Street, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
9999 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LOVELY 2ND. FLOOR UNIT IN A 6 UNIT BUILDING. SMALL EAT IN KITCHEN WITH AMPLE CABINETS AND COUINTER SPACE. STOVE AND FRIDGE, ADJOING A SPACIOUS L.R. 1 FULL BATH. MSTR.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Austin Square
1 Unit Available
27 Dearborn
27 Dearborn Avenue, Lynn, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
800 sqft
Brand new renovations in this sunny third floor apartment. 2 sizable bedrooms, 1 bathroom, plenty of closet space and hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 8

Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
585 Revere Beach Blvd
585 Revere Beach Boulevard, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
350 sqft
Amazing location! Directly across fro Revere Beach! **Heat and Hot water included** 1 off-street parking space included; additional parking available on street. Living room has slider to patio. Convenient to the Blue Line @ Wonderland Station.

The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Saugus is $1,577, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,956.
Studio
$1,383
1 Bed
$1,577
2 Beds
$1,956
3+ Beds
$2,458
City GuideSaugusIdeally known as home to the historic Saugus metal works, the first of its kind in America, this modern community ruptures with enthusiasm, stylishness, modern architecture designs and exquisiteness.
Finding an Apartment
+

 Sometimes a search for apartments in Saugus may be overwhelming. However, have no fear because we have narrowed your search by outlining all the information you will need to make your search quicker and less tiresome.

How Much Will it Cost?

The prices at Saugus vary greatly depending on the kind of neighborhood you are looking for. Some include Internet connection, cable service, hot water systems, and utilities while others include none. Getting an apartment for $1,600 rental that is all inclusive is a greater deal than going for an apartment at $1,400 that includes nothing. Although there is a price range of two hundred or you will be wishing you took the all-inclusive apartment when you get the first bill.

Be Prepared

It is always advisable to treat the apartment search in this location with significance considering that the vacancy rate in Saugus is very low. In case you are lucky to have an appointment with the landlord get on time and be very professional. Have your documents ready including your credit report, employment letter and rental application. Additionally, you will need at least a month’s rent and security deposit in form of bankers check ready for deposit.

Always Ask First

Call first to find any relevant information about the apartments you wish to rent before making a move to see the apartment. This might save you from moving all over Saugus for no apparent reason. You could always try out a professional locator to get a little one-on-one help finding your new dream place, but be wary: that added fee could change a steal into a penny-pincher. 

Neighborhoods in the Saugus
+

Bristow Street: Just a couple of blocks to the south of Saugus are Bristow Street, a popular neighborhood.

Clifton Dale: Clifton Dale is an urban neighborhood located in Saugus Massachusetts. It is made up of studio apartments to two bedroom apartment buildings with a vacancy rate of about 6.3 percent.

Golden Hills: Golden Hills is a neighborhood of Saugus characterized by historic and architecturally eclectic zones.

Melrose and Fells:  Offers many amenities, and for a good price.

Lynnfield:  Real estates are outstandingly maintained.

Life in Saugus
+

Although most of the residents in major towns prefer using their own private automobiles, in Saugus, the situation is quite different. Most people use the public transport which benefits residents from Saugus by reducing traffic and pollution. Therefore, if you are new to Saugus, learn the subway systems; know the train schedule and which buses take your route. For drivers, traffic is not an issue in Saugus.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in Saugus?
In Saugus, the median rent is $1,383 for a studio, $1,577 for a 1-bedroom, $1,956 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,458 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Saugus, check out our monthly Saugus Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Saugus?
Some of the colleges located in the Saugus area include Rhode Island College, Providence College, Becker College, Hult International Business School, and Berklee College of Music. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Saugus?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Saugus from include Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Lowell, and Worcester.

