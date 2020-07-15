/
/
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:41 AM
270 Studio Apartments for rent in Somerville, MA
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
20 Units Available
Mystic River
AVA Somerville
445 Artisan Way, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,579
468 sqft
Thoughtfully designed floor plans with chalkboard walls, customizable closets, and in-unit washer and dryer. Fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances in select units. Urban-inspired design. Courtyard terrace. Near beautiful Mystic River.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
7 Units Available
Spring Hill
136 Highland Ave
136 Highland Ave, Somerville, MA
Studio
$1,910
405 sqft
Stylish homes with energy-efficient appliances and high ceilings. Ample community amenities, including laundry facilities and picnic areas. Close to Porter Square and Union Square. Minutes from subway and bus stops.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
$
18 Units Available
Mystic River
Avalon at Assembly Row
333 Great River Rd, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,430
499 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments, townhomes and lofts. Views of Mystic River in select apartments from private patio or balcony. Furnished units available. Fitness center. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
11 Units Available
Powder House
Windsor at Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Grn, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,505
560 sqft
Smoke-free and pet-friendly homes with gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, and luxurious bathrooms. Residents have access to bike storage, dog park, and fitness studio, among other amenities. Porter Square is walking distance away.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
$
63 Units Available
Mystic River
Montaje
449 Canal St, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,650
559 sqft
Situated near Northern Expressway and the Sylvester Baxter Riverfront Park. Every unit features stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. On-site amenities include a sky lounge, outdoor fireplace and a cyber cafe.
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Powder House
7 Maxwell's Green
7 Maxwells Green, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,535
540 sqft
Apartment Features: Breakfast Bar Designer Bathrooms Energy Star Appliances Expansive Windows High Efficiency Heating/Cooling Systems High Efficiency Lighting Insulated Fiberglass Windows Linen Closets Low Flow Plumbing Fixtures Pendant Dining Room
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Winter Hill
27 Howe St.
27 Howe Street, Somerville, MA
Studio
$1,500
450 sqft
Large oversized studio apartment available in Winter Hill multi-family house. Large studio space, eat-in-kitchen. Good closet space. Heat and Hot Water included. Laundromat nearby. Clean and quiet building in a very quiet neighborhood.
1 of 27
Last updated July 14 at 01:01 PM
$
15 Units Available
Mystic River
333 Great River Rd.
333 Great River Road, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,420
477 sqft
Avalon at Assembly Row offers brand new 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartments that feature walk in closets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, nine foot ceilings, and outdoor balconies.
1 of 7
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Spring Hill
55 Cedar St
55 Cedar Street, Somerville, MA
Studio
$1,950
Solid studio close to Porter! Studio/1 bath - Open living room/kitchen - Hardwood floors - Coin-op laundry and storage in basement - Street parking NOTE: Available for move in 4/1 or 5/1. No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5639745)
Results within 1 mile of Somerville
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
47 Units Available
West End
Towers at Longfellow
72 Staniford St., Boston, MA
Studio
$2,135
650 sqft
Walking distance from the Massachusetts General Hospital. Units are pet-friendly. Includes gym, pool, washer/dryer and on-site laundry. Located close to Charles River and close to bus stations.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 15 at 12:24 AM
19 Units Available
East Cambridge
Zinc
22 Water St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,301
635 sqft
Situated between Twin City Plaza and Bunker Hill Mall, this community provides residents with relaxing amenities such as a garden terrace with fireplace, club room lounge and pet spa. Units feature quartz countertops and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
17 Units Available
Mid-Cambridge
929 House
929 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,070
380 sqft
Overlooking the Charles River, these apartments offer scenic views and easy access to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Pet-friendly apartments have plush carpet and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
53 Units Available
Wellington
50/55 Station Landing
50 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,292
647 sqft
Luxury waterfront living. Experience the ultimate in convenience with on-site retail shops and restaurants, plus a train service to Boston via the Orange Line from the adjacent Wellington MBTA station.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
31 Units Available
Kendall Square
Third Square
285 3rd St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,293
589 sqft
This green, smoke-free community is located near Harvard, the Charles River and the Massachusetts Turnpike. On-site features include media room, hot tub, pool and coffee bar. The furnished units have in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
13 Units Available
Neighborhood Nine
Walden Park
205 Walden St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,925
539 sqft
Cozy homes with parquet floors, large windows and walk-in closets. On-site features include a pool and barbecue area. Near Fresh Pond and Thomas W. Danehy Park.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
24 Units Available
West End
The West End Apartments-Asteria, Villas and Vesta
4 Emerson Pl, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,425
564 sqft
Convenient location near the Thoreau Path. Apartments offer sweeping views of the Charles River and Boston Harbor through large windows and from private balconies. Prepare meals at the kitchen's island while enjoying the scenery.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
46 Units Available
Kendall Square
Proto
88 Ames Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,301
423 sqft
Now offering self-guided tours by appointment only. Call us today to schedule your self-guided or virtual tour! Here, home is the intersection of big-picture thinking and design-minded details, of innovative technology and contemporary amenities.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
$
19 Units Available
Cambridgeport
KBL
129 Franklin St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,115
766 sqft
Classic-style apartments in historic F.A. Kennedy Steam Bakery building. In MIT's University Park, convenient to restaurants, shops, nightlife and grocery store. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances and spacious walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
$
75 Units Available
Downtown Boston
Avalon North Station
1 Nashua St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,330
504 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments centrally located to I-93, highways 28 and 3, and North Station commuter rail. In-unit laundry. Patio and balcony views of downtown skyline. Extra storage available.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
26 Units Available
East Cambridge
Avalon North Point
100 Cambridgeside Pl, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,513
542 sqft
Thoughtfully designed layouts with in-unit washer and dryer. Modern kitchens with breakfast bars. Close proximity to Routes 2, 16, 28, and MBTA Bus and Commuter Rail lines.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
$
26 Units Available
East Cambridge
AVA North Point
2 Leighton St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,210
522 sqft
Luxury units feature updated kitchens with stainless steel appliances. Community includes garage parking, on-call maintenance and courtyard. Located close to schools like MIT and Harvard University.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
5 Units Available
East Cambridge
Avalon North Point Lofts
10 Glassworks Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,100
466 sqft
Modern kitchens with quartz stone counters, ceramic tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. In-unit washer and dryer. Hard-surface flooring in wide-plank finish in kitchen and living room. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 15 at 12:23 AM
17 Units Available
Wellington
Lumiere
3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy, Medford, MA
Studio
$1,972
623 sqft
Contemporary apartments with views of the Mystic River and Boston skyline. Homes feature fireplaces and hardwood floors. Community includes a game room, pool and clubhouse. Near Tufts University.
Verified
1 of 64
Last updated July 15 at 12:31 AM
30 Units Available
Medford Street - The Neck
The Graphic Lofts Apartments
32 Cambridge Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,165
486 sqft
The Graphic is a state-of-the-art luxury apartment community in Charlestown, MA, designed to foster an active, experience-focused lifestyle for anyone who appreciates beautiful, thoughtful, timeless design.
Somerville 1 BedroomsSomerville 2 BedroomsSomerville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSomerville 3 BedroomsSomerville Apartments under $1,700Somerville Apartments under $1500Somerville Apartments with BalconySomerville Apartments with GarageSomerville Apartments with GymSomerville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSomerville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSomerville Apartments with ParkingSomerville Apartments with PoolSomerville Apartments with Washer-DryerSomerville Dog Friendly ApartmentsSomerville Furnished ApartmentsSomerville Pet Friendly PlacesSomerville Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments