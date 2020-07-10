/
apartments with washer dryer
201 Apartments for rent in Somerville, MA with washer-dryer
10 Units Available
Powder House
Windsor at Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Grn, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,550
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,100
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,420
1059 sqft
Smoke-free and pet-friendly homes with gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, and luxurious bathrooms. Residents have access to bike storage, dog park, and fitness studio, among other amenities. Porter Square is walking distance away.
62 Units Available
Mystic River
Montaje
449 Canal St, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,650
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,728
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,760
1186 sqft
Situated near Northern Expressway and the Sylvester Baxter Riverfront Park. Every unit features stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. On-site amenities include a sky lounge, outdoor fireplace and a cyber cafe.
23 Units Available
Mystic River
AVA Somerville
445 Artisan Way, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,614
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,285
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,935
1028 sqft
Thoughtfully designed floor plans with chalkboard walls, customizable closets, and in-unit washer and dryer. Fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances in select units. Urban-inspired design. Courtyard terrace. Near beautiful Mystic River.
19 Units Available
Mystic River
Avalon at Assembly Row
333 Great River Rd, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,330
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,893
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,212
1219 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments, townhomes and lofts. Views of Mystic River in select apartments from private patio or balcony. Furnished units available. Fitness center. Pet friendly.
Contact for Availability
Winter Hill
123 Highland Avenue
123 Highland Ave, Somerville, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sitting in Winter Hill, this building was built in the 1930s and offers a wide selection of amenities, including hardwood floors, modern kitchens and bathrooms, walk-in closets, and more.
1 Unit Available
Ward Two
53 Park St
53 Park Street, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
Available 09/01/20 AVAIL 9/1!!! Absolutely beautiful townhouse style 2BR located on the outskirts of Harvard campus in Somerville.
1 Unit Available
Inman Square
183 Tremont St 2
183 Tremont Street, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 Lovely 2 br nr MIT and Harvard, large yard, cat ok - Property Id: 314027 Somerville at Inman Square, walk to red line at Central and GSD, T to MIT and Harvard, on Tremont Street: attractive 2 bedroom, wood floors, living
1 Unit Available
Winter Hill
30 Pembroke St Unit 2
30 Pembroke St, Somerville, MA
4 Bedrooms
$4,700
1400 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Beautiful this ultra modern 4 bedroom, 2 bath duplex on the second and third floor in a two family house located in East Somerville.
1 Unit Available
West Somerville
28 Belknap St
28 Belknap Street, Somerville, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
Sweet 4 Bed 2 Bath in Teele Sq! BRAND NEW 4BR with high end appliances and refinished hardwood floors, TWO modern baths, and porches. All good sized bedrooms with closets and pets are negotiable. Property is located about .
1 Unit Available
Ward Two
3 Ward
3 Ward St, Somerville, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,350
1260 sqft
The Mason Apartments are stunning, brand-new construction units that offer the comfort and amenities of luxury condos with the flexibility and short-term benefits of a rental.
1 Unit Available
Ward Two
9 Dimick St.
9 Dimick Street, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1188 sqft
Recently renovated and deleaded 1st floor condominium located right outside of Inman Square and minutes from Harvard and Central Squares Available August 1st, 2020.
1 Unit Available
Ward Two
5 Arnold Ct.
5 Arnold Court, Somerville, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1250 sqft
3BR2BA+1Office/BR. The office is a separate room that can be used as a 4th bedroom. This is the second floor unit in a two-family house. The unit has a private entrance. Close to Whole Foods, Star Market, Market Basket.
1 Unit Available
Ward Two
21 Properzi way
21 Rev Nazareno Properzi Way, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1055 sqft
Large luxury two bedroom deleaded, dog and cat friendly, eat in kitchen, two full baths, elevator, free garage parking, central a/c easy walk to cafe, stores and Harvard, carefree modern living, designer kitchen with intelligent features like tons
1 Unit Available
Prospect Hill
418 McGrath Hwy
418 McGrath Hwy, Somerville, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1400 sqft
**1/2 Broker Fee** Available 7/1! E-Somerville: Renovated 3 or 4 Beds /2 Baths, Central Air,In-unit Laundry, Modern Kitchen, Share Yard.
1 Unit Available
West Somerville
35 Woods Ave.
35 Woods Avenue, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
900 sqft
GREATER METROPOLITAN REAL ESTATE INC EXCLUSIVE SOMERVILLE LISTING FIRST FLOOR 2 FAMILY HOME OWNER OCCUPIED 5 ROOMS 2 BEDROOMS LARGE CLOSETS 1 BATH TUB LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN NEW CABINETS,GAS STOVE,FRIDGE, WASHER AND DRYER PROVIDED IN BASEMENT FREE
1 Unit Available
Ward Two
19 Calvin St.
19 Calvin Street, Somerville, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1300 sqft
Available August 1st! ***Video Tour available*** New 3Beds/2Baths Condo, In-unit Laundry, Central Air, Huge Deck, Small Pet Neg.
1 Unit Available
Medford Hillside
915 Broadway
915 Broadway, Somerville, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2000 sqft
Large Philly style unit. 3 Minute Walk to Tufts and just minutes to Ball Sq or Davis SQ.and Red Line "T" station, Large rooms with eat in kitchen and hardwood floors. This is the perfect location to take advantage of all that the Tufts/Davis Sq.
1 Unit Available
Ward Two
27 Durham St
27 Durham Street, Somerville, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,345
Available 09/01/20 9/1 - NO FEE Spacious, top floor 3BR with exceptional natural light, private porch, laundry in UNIT, and dishwasher.
1 Unit Available
West Somerville
49 Upland Rd.
49 Upland Road, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1100 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Contact for Availability
Medford Hillside
141 North
141 North Street, Somerville, MA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE. Beautiful first floor 3+ bed, 2 bath apartment in a 2-family home located in West Somerville.
Contact for Availability
East Somerville
17 Oliver St.
17 Oliver Street, Somerville, MA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Union Square 3 Bed 1 Bath Laundry in unit, (2) off-street parking spaces Central Heat and A/C, updated Kitchen with dishwasher Terms: One year lease
1 Unit Available
Magoun Square
353 Lowell St.
353 Lowell Street, Somerville, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1300 sqft
Spacious and well maintained 3 bed 1 bath apartment available for rent in vibrant Magoun Square. The unit features hardwood floors throughout the entire unit, spacious bedrooms with ample closet space in each one.
1 Unit Available
Winter Hill
43 Thurston St.
43 Thurston Street, Somerville, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2000 sqft
MODERN DUPLEX APARTMENT IN SOMERVILLE STAINLESS STEAL EAT IN KITCHEN PANTRY FREE LAUNDRY 3 OR 4 CAR PARKING BIG ROOMS, 2 FLOORS GAS HEAT AND NEW WINDOWS CALL STEPHEN OR TEXT AT 617-290-2520 Terms: One year lease
Contact for Availability
Ward Two
175 Beacon St.
175 Beacon Street, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious and modern two bedroom with two full baths in a modern, professionally-managed building. Located near "Dali Corner" and within walking distance to Inman and Harvard Squares, as well as most parts of the Harvard campus.
