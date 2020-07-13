/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:09 PM
172 Apartments for rent in Somerville, MA with pool
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
19 Units Available
Mystic River
Avalon at Assembly Row
333 Great River Rd, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,430
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,926
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,212
1219 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments, townhomes and lofts. Views of Mystic River in select apartments from private patio or balcony. Furnished units available. Fitness center. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
61 Units Available
Mystic River
Montaje
449 Canal St, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,650
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,728
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,760
1186 sqft
Situated near Northern Expressway and the Sylvester Baxter Riverfront Park. Every unit features stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. On-site amenities include a sky lounge, outdoor fireplace and a cyber cafe.
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Ward Two
3 Ward
3 Ward St, Somerville, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,350
1260 sqft
The Mason Apartments are stunning, brand-new construction units that offer the comfort and amenities of luxury condos with the flexibility and short-term benefits of a rental.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 01:01pm
$
15 Units Available
Mystic River
333 Great River Rd.
333 Great River Road, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,420
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,705
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
1158 sqft
Avalon at Assembly Row offers brand new 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartments that feature walk in closets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, nine foot ceilings, and outdoor balconies.
Results within 1 mile of Somerville
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
13 Units Available
Neighborhood Nine
Walden Park
205 Walden St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,990
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,185
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
963 sqft
Cozy homes with parquet floors, large windows and walk-in closets. On-site features include a pool and barbecue area. Near Fresh Pond and Thomas W. Danehy Park.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
46 Units Available
West End
Towers at Longfellow
72 Staniford St., Boston, MA
Studio
$2,105
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,725
982 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,420
1422 sqft
Walking distance from the Massachusetts General Hospital. Units are pet-friendly. Includes gym, pool, washer/dryer and on-site laundry. Located close to Charles River and close to bus stations.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
30 Units Available
Kendall Square
Third Square
285 3rd St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,328
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,872
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,568
1255 sqft
This green, smoke-free community is located near Harvard, the Charles River and the Massachusetts Turnpike. On-site features include media room, hot tub, pool and coffee bar. The furnished units have in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
33 Units Available
West End
Emerson Place
1 Emerson Place Suite 8N, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,245
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,290
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,230
1200 sqft
Building is on the Charles River with views of Charlesbank Park. Offers community basketball court, bocce court, tennis court and more. Conveniently located next to the Longfellow Bridge and the Massachusetts General Hospital.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
23 Units Available
West End
The West End Apartments-Asteria, Villas and Vesta
4 Emerson Pl, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,430
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,680
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,615
1242 sqft
Convenient location near the Thoreau Path. Apartments offer sweeping views of the Charles River and Boston Harbor through large windows and from private balconies. Prepare meals at the kitchen's island while enjoying the scenery.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
26 Units Available
East Cambridge
Avalon North Point
100 Cambridgeside Pl, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,523
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,460
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,661
1140 sqft
Thoughtfully designed layouts with in-unit washer and dryer. Modern kitchens with breakfast bars. Close proximity to Routes 2, 16, 28, and MBTA Bus and Commuter Rail lines.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
26 Units Available
East Cambridge
AVA North Point
2 Leighton St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,220
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,630
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1079 sqft
Luxury units feature updated kitchens with stainless steel appliances. Community includes garage parking, on-call maintenance and courtyard. Located close to schools like MIT and Harvard University.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
6 Units Available
East Cambridge
Avalon North Point Lofts
10 Glassworks Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,075
466 sqft
Modern kitchens with quartz stone counters, ceramic tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. In-unit washer and dryer. Hard-surface flooring in wide-plank finish in kitchen and living room. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
19 Units Available
Cambridgeport
KBL
129 Franklin St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,120
766 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,620
1013 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,044
1302 sqft
Classic-style apartments in historic F.A. Kennedy Steam Bakery building. In MIT's University Park, convenient to restaurants, shops, nightlife and grocery store. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances and spacious walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
18 Units Available
Wellington
Lumiere
3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,022
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,188
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,798
1187 sqft
Contemporary apartments with views of the Mystic River and Boston skyline. Homes feature fireplaces and hardwood floors. Community includes a game room, pool and clubhouse. Near Tufts University.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
37 Units Available
East Cambridge
Twenty 20
20 Child St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,285
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,792
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,866
1114 sqft
High-rise living near the Green and Orange lines. Studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments feature fireplaces and walk-in closets. Packed with amenities like media and games room, sauna, gym, bike storage and more for active lifestyles.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
29 Units Available
Lower Mystic Basin
The Batch Yard
25 Charlton St, Everett, MA
Studio
$1,896
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1089 sqft
Upscale studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments just five minutes to downtown Boston and ten minutes to North Station. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, Nest thermostats, patio/balcony. Pool, rooftop deck with grilling.
Verified
1 of 72
Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
28 Units Available
Wellington
Modera Medford
5 Cabot Rd, Medford, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,285
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,724
1199 sqft
Minutes to Route 16, I-93 and Wellington Station. Modern apartments situated along the Malden riverfront. Community boasts a wildlife observation deck, a rooftop deck with city views and direct access to walking trails.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:16pm
13 Units Available
Wellington
Wellington Place
34 Brainard Ave, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,420
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1055 sqft
Homes feature granite counters and extra storage. Community includes a clubhouse and pool. Jog along the nearby Mystic River. Close to I-93, Route 2, I-9, and the Orange Line, making your commute a breeze.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
25 Units Available
Wellington
RE150
150 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,125
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,405
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,265
1199 sqft
Medford apartment on River's Edge Drive is located near Hwys 16 and 28. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include an outdoor amphitheater, swimming pool, and gym. Apartment features W/D hookup, dishwasher, and fireplace.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
22 Units Available
North Cambridge
Cambridge Park
30 Cambridgepark Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,382
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,522
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,264
1205 sqft
Modern high-rise apartments with a gourmet kitchen, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to a grill area, pool and sauna on site. Near Tufts University. Easy access to Concord Turnpike.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
57 Units Available
North Cambridge
Luxe at Alewife
80 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,238
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,230
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,835
1108 sqft
Live tranquilly in highly coveted Cambridge and explore the best of Luxe at Alewife. Our elegant luxury apartment community is within walking distance of MBTA's Red Line Alewife Station, taking you to downtown Boston in just 25 short minutes.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
10 Units Available
Wellington
Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,141
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,355
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,138
1161 sqft
Minutes from the Malden River and the Fellsway. Updated interiors with fireplaces, granite countertops, hardwood floors and lots of storage. On-site pool, coffee bar, business center, gym and game room.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
41 Units Available
Wellington
Hanover Mystic River
61 Locust Street, Medford, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,517
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,082
1197 sqft
From the moment you walk through the grand entrance you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
107 Units Available
Area IV
Market Central
425 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,440
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,045
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,233
857 sqft
At the intersection of Mass and Main, Market Central is a home and destination. These three residences offer a distinct urban lifestyle for all tastes. Find your luxury urban loft or flat at Watermark Central. Live the connected life at Link.
Similar Pages
Somerville 1 BedroomsSomerville 2 BedroomsSomerville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSomerville 3 BedroomsSomerville Apartments under $1,700Somerville Apartments under $1500Somerville Apartments with Balcony
Somerville Apartments with GarageSomerville Apartments with GymSomerville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSomerville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSomerville Apartments with ParkingSomerville Apartments with Pool