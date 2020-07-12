/
/
/
spring hill
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:43 PM
316 Apartments for rent in Spring Hill, Somerville, MA
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
7 Units Available
136 Highland Ave
136 Highland Ave, Somerville, MA
Studio
$1,910
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,250
540 sqft
Stylish homes with energy-efficient appliances and high ceilings. Ample community amenities, including laundry facilities and picnic areas. Close to Porter Square and Union Square. Minutes from subway and bus stops.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8 Gilson Ter 2
8 Gilson Terrace, Somerville, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1200 sqft
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 Sunny Porter Sq.
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
7 Ashland St.
7 Ashland Street, Somerville, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1100 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
84 Oxford St.
84 Oxford Street, Somerville, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
9999 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom Apt in Somerville with easy Access to Everywhere in the City o Great Spring Hill Location - close to Buses to get all over the City o Conveniently Centrally located between Union Square, Porter Square and Davis Square o .
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
38 Cherry Street
38 Cherry Street, Somerville, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Available 09/01/20 Features: Deck|Hardwood Floors|Dishwasher|Disposal|Granite Countertops|New/Renovated Kitchen|Stainless Steel Appliances|Laundry in Building|Yard Good size bedrooms and living room.
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
41 Avon St.
41 Avon Street, Somerville, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1200 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment Description: Available SEPTEMBER 1st.
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
24 Linden Ave.
24 Linden Avenue, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1200 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 4
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
19 granite
19 Granite Street, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
900 sqft
STUNNING UNION SQ 2 BED 1.5 BATH CARRIAGE HOUSE WITH INCREDIBLE FINISHES. AMAZING KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOP'S WITH BREAKFAST BARD STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, DISHWASHER, DISPOSAL. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT.
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
3 Windsor Ave.
3 Windsor Rd, Somerville, MA
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
2000 sqft
This location can't be beat! Equal distance to Davis and Porter Square. A car is not needed but if you choose to have one there is parking for 1 car included. On street parking is also a breeze.
1 of 43
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
62 Prescott St.
62 Prescott Street, Somerville, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1400 sqft
2nd floor of multi-family house on Prescott Street in Union Square. Over 1400 square feet of living area comprised of 3 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, large eat-in-kitchen with dishwasher and pantry, and living room.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
62 Ibbetson St
62 Ibbetson Street, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1200 sqft
Brand new total renovation.
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
7 Waldo St.
7 Waldo Street, Somerville, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
622 sqft
INMAN SQ! 1 Bed 1 Bath- Heat Included! 1 OFF-ST Parking Included! Laundry on-Site, HW floors. Terms: One year lease
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
18 Cherry St.
18 Cherry Street, Somerville, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1000 sqft
Spacious 3 bed 1 bath minutes from Porter. Available SEP 1ST. Cats okay. Everybody enjoys hardwood under foot - that's what we have here.
1 of 14
Last updated May 4 at 09:18am
1 Unit Available
209 Summer St.
209 Summer Street, Somerville, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1200 sqft
Fantastic 3 bed 1.
1 of 7
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
55 Cedar St
55 Cedar Street, Somerville, MA
Studio
$1,950
Solid studio close to Porter! Studio/1 bath - Open living room/kitchen - Hardwood floors - Coin-op laundry and storage in basement - Street parking NOTE: Available for move in 4/1 or 5/1. No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5639745)
1 of 3
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
101 Elm St.
101 Elm Street, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
156 Summer St.
156 Summer Street, Somerville, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,200
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available Now, Spring Hill, Renovated 1 bed/1 bath - Heat/ Hot Water included - Laundry in the building Cozy one bedroom apartment in an professional managed mid-rise apartment building in Springhill.
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
19 Cleveland St.
19 Cleveland Street, Somerville, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,290
950 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice "Condo Grade" renovated and clean 3 bed 1 bath Unit w/in 10-12 minutes walk to Porter Red Line. A lot of Sunlight. Great Size Bedrooms. Laundry in Unit (Laundry Room off Kitchen) Renovated Eat-in Kitchen. Renovated Bathroom.
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
455 Somerville Ave.
455 Somerville Avenue, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
850 sqft
Available August 1. First floor apartment in three family house. New everything- modern kitchen with new appliances, gas stove, dishwasher and microwave. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the apartment.
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
35 Charnwood
35 Charnwood Road, Somerville, MA
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
2000 sqft
This spacious 5 bedroom 2 bathroom unit is located with in minutes of Davis and Porter Square.
Results within 1 mile of Spring Hill
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
12 Units Available
Langdon Square
1 Langdon Square, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
657 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
842 sqft
Four separate newly renovated buildings located within walking distance to Harvard, Central and Porter squares. Available 24-hour maintenance, online rent payment and on-site parking. Units have just been refinished.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
15 Units Available
Brattle Arms
60 Brattle Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,875
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
869 sqft
This property is close to the Charles River, Harvard Yard and Winthrop Square. Apartments feature radiant floor heat, cable television and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a fitness center, on-site laundry and online payment options.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Windsor at Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Grn, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,545
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,130
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,435
1059 sqft
Smoke-free and pet-friendly homes with gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, and luxurious bathrooms. Residents have access to bike storage, dog park, and fitness studio, among other amenities. Porter Square is walking distance away.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 08:42pm
$
10 Units Available
Walden Park
205 Walden St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,975
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,705
963 sqft
Cozy homes with parquet floors, large windows and walk-in closets. On-site features include a pool and barbecue area. Near Fresh Pond and Thomas W. Danehy Park.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA
Medford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAArlington, MAWatertown Town, MAEverett, MABelmont, MAWinchester, MAChelsea, MA