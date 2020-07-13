/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:52 AM
159 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Somerville, MA
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Powder House
Windsor at Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Grn, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,545
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,130
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,435
1059 sqft
Smoke-free and pet-friendly homes with gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, and luxurious bathrooms. Residents have access to bike storage, dog park, and fitness studio, among other amenities. Porter Square is walking distance away.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
19 Units Available
Mystic River
AVA Somerville
445 Artisan Way, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,614
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,285
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,045
1028 sqft
Thoughtfully designed floor plans with chalkboard walls, customizable closets, and in-unit washer and dryer. Fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances in select units. Urban-inspired design. Courtyard terrace. Near beautiful Mystic River.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
19 Units Available
Mystic River
Avalon at Assembly Row
333 Great River Rd, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,325
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,888
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,212
1219 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments, townhomes and lofts. Views of Mystic River in select apartments from private patio or balcony. Furnished units available. Fitness center. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Spring Hill
136 Highland Ave
136 Highland Ave, Somerville, MA
Studio
$1,910
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,250
540 sqft
Stylish homes with energy-efficient appliances and high ceilings. Ample community amenities, including laundry facilities and picnic areas. Close to Porter Square and Union Square. Minutes from subway and bus stops.
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
61 Units Available
Mystic River
Montaje
449 Canal St, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,650
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,728
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,760
1186 sqft
Situated near Northern Expressway and the Sylvester Baxter Riverfront Park. Every unit features stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. On-site amenities include a sky lounge, outdoor fireplace and a cyber cafe.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
East Somerville
76 Cross St E 2
76 Cross Street, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
950 sqft
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 Centrally Located Somervile Brand New Construction - Property Id: 318190 Brand new construction 2 bedroom unit available now. The unit features stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, HVAC, gas heat and so much more.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Ward Two
53 Park St
53 Park Street, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
Available 09/01/20 AVAIL 9/1!!! Absolutely beautiful townhouse style 2BR located on the outskirts of Harvard campus in Somerville.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Inman Square
183 Tremont St 2
183 Tremont Street, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 Lovely 2 br nr MIT and Harvard, large yard, cat ok - Property Id: 314027 Somerville at Inman Square, walk to red line at Central and GSD, T to MIT and Harvard, on Tremont Street: attractive 2 bedroom, wood floors, living
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Winter Hill
30 Pembroke St Unit 2
30 Pembroke St, Somerville, MA
4 Bedrooms
$4,700
1400 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Beautiful this ultra modern 4 bedroom, 2 bath duplex on the second and third floor in a two family house located in East Somerville.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Somerville
28 Belknap St
28 Belknap Street, Somerville, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
Sweet 4 Bed 2 Bath in Teele Sq! BRAND NEW 4BR with high end appliances and refinished hardwood floors, TWO modern baths, and porches. All good sized bedrooms with closets and pets are negotiable. Property is located about .
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Powder House
7 Maxwell's Green
7 Maxwells Green, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,535
540 sqft
Apartment Features: Breakfast Bar Designer Bathrooms Energy Star Appliances Expansive Windows High Efficiency Heating/Cooling Systems High Efficiency Lighting Insulated Fiberglass Windows Linen Closets Low Flow Plumbing Fixtures Pendant Dining Room
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Ward Two
13 Adrian St.
13 Adrian Street, Somerville, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1100 sqft
Completely renovated four bedroom one bathroom apartment on the second and third floors of a two family home in Somerville.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Magoun Square
62 Hinckley St.
62 Hinckley Street, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1220 sqft
Beautiful, pet-friendly 2 bed duplex on Hinckley St in Magoun Sq about a 5-minute drive to Davis.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Ward Two
83 Newton St.
83 Newton Street, Somerville, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1000 sqft
Excellent Location on Newton St. in Somerville by the Cambridge Border! Beautiful modern condo quality apartment. Features include gleaming hardwood floors granite countertop with sleek black appliances in modern renovated kitchen with dishwasher.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
East Somerville
41 Gilman St.
41 Gilman Street, Somerville, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
1000 sqft
BRAND NEW unit! Be one of the first to enjoy this modern unit with central AC, two full baths, hardwood floors, and stainless/granite kitchen.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Ward Two
3 Ward
3 Ward St, Somerville, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,350
1260 sqft
The Mason Apartments are stunning, brand-new construction units that offer the comfort and amenities of luxury condos with the flexibility and short-term benefits of a rental.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Hill
84 Oxford St.
84 Oxford Street, Somerville, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
9999 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom Apt in Somerville with easy Access to Everywhere in the City o Great Spring Hill Location - close to Buses to get all over the City o Conveniently Centrally located between Union Square, Porter Square and Davis Square o .
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Ward Two
19 Calvin St.
19 Calvin Street, Somerville, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1300 sqft
Available August 1st! ***Video Tour available*** New 3Beds/2Baths Condo, In-unit Laundry, Central Air, Huge Deck, Small Pet Neg.
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
Ten Hills
261 Broadway
261 Broadway, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1000 sqft
First floor unit in two family building. Close to bus lines, shops, stores and restaurants. Please email with brief description of your situation and availability First, last and one month broker fee to move in Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
Powder House
72 Hall Avenue
72 Hall Avenue, Somerville, MA
4 Bedrooms
$4,850
1800 sqft
72 Hall Avenue Apt #3, Somerville, MA 02144 - 4 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Egi Gjikondi, Broad Street Boutique Realty, (781) 605-8924. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ward Two
27 Durham St
27 Durham Street, Somerville, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,345
Available 09/01/20 9/1 - NO FEE Spacious, top floor 3BR with exceptional natural light, private porch, laundry in UNIT, and dishwasher.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
East Somerville
4 Morton St.
4 Morton Street, Somerville, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1200 sqft
Updated 1200 square foot second floor 3bed/1bath apartment. 3-Family house located close to Union Square. Laundry on site. Available 9/1 Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Winter Hill
43 Thurston St.
43 Thurston Street, Somerville, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2000 sqft
MODERN DUPLEX APARTMENT IN SOMERVILLE STAINLESS STEAL EAT IN KITCHEN PANTRY FREE LAUNDRY 3 OR 4 CAR PARKING BIG ROOMS, 2 FLOORS GAS HEAT AND NEW WINDOWS CALL STEPHEN OR TEXT AT 617-290-2520 Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Hill
3 Windsor Ave.
3 Windsor Rd, Somerville, MA
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
2000 sqft
This location can't be beat! Equal distance to Davis and Porter Square. A car is not needed but if you choose to have one there is parking for 1 car included. On street parking is also a breeze.
