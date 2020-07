Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities range air conditioning patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet granite counters oven refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard gym pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage media room yoga cats allowed parking bocce court business center concierge internet cafe package receiving pool table

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Call us today for more information! Montaje is the home of connections. We create them, welcome them and celebrate them. We connect the future to the past, with our choice of classic and contemporary design. We connect industry to art, by showcasing our industrial past while encouraging the artists around us. We connect Somerville to Boston, with a coveted 7 minute commute. And we connect you to Assembly Row, with an unrivaled perk pass for the wide range of experiences that surround you when you live here. Make connections. And make yourself at home.