2 bed 2 bath apartments
291 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Somerville, MA
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
Mystic River
55 Units Available
Montaje
449 Canal St, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,673
1186 sqft
Situated near Northern Expressway and the Sylvester Baxter Riverfront Park. Every unit features stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. On-site amenities include a sky lounge, outdoor fireplace and a cyber cafe.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Powder House
9 Units Available
Windsor at Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Grn, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,305
1059 sqft
Smoke-free and pet-friendly homes with gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, and luxurious bathrooms. Residents have access to bike storage, dog park, and fitness studio, among other amenities. Porter Square is walking distance away.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
$
Mystic River
27 Units Available
AVA Somerville
445 Artisan Way, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,705
1028 sqft
Thoughtfully designed floor plans with chalkboard walls, customizable closets, and in-unit washer and dryer. Fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances in select units. Urban-inspired design. Courtyard terrace. Near beautiful Mystic River.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
$
Mystic River
14 Units Available
Avalon at Assembly Row
333 Great River Rd, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,377
1219 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments, townhomes and lofts. Views of Mystic River in select apartments from private patio or balcony. Furnished units available. Fitness center. Pet friendly.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
East Somerville
1 Unit Available
7 Illinois
7 Illinois Avenue, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,396
1430 sqft
2 BED/2BH, Washer/Dryer In Unit, Granite Counter Tops, Marble Bath, Library, 24HR Fitness Center, Pool, Outdoor Theater, Clubroom, Conference Room, 1 Garage Parking Inc EXTRA LARGE LOFT Terms: One year lease
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
Ward Two
1 Unit Available
17 Everett St.
17 Everett Street, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1000 sqft
Without a doubt one of the nicest apartments you'll see....in Boston, in London, In Paris, in Tokyo....doesn't matter where you are, this apartment is up with the best of them. Designers win awards for these typos re rehabs.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
Ward Two
1 Unit Available
21 Properzi way
21 Rev Nazareno Properzi Way, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1055 sqft
upper floor skylights, 1055 sq ft huge Large luxury two bedroom deleaded, dog and cat friendly, eat in kitchen, two full baths, elevator, free garage parking, central a/c easy walk to cafe, stores and Harvard, carefree modern living, designer
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
Prospect Hill
1 Unit Available
434 McGrath Highway
434 Mcgrath Highway, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1069 sqft
Welcome to The Commons at Prospect Hill: new apartment community featuring all of the amenities you would expect from a Downtown Luxury Building.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
Ward Two
1 Unit Available
175 Beacon St.
175 Beacon Street, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
995 sqft
Great 2bd/2ba in professionally managed building. Newer appliances in kitchen. Master bedroom with private en suite bathroom. 2nd bedroom is slightly smaller, and is across from the 2nd bathroom. Large living area with private balcony. Corner unit.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
East Somerville
1 Unit Available
34 Gilman St
34 Gilman Street, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1500 sqft
Welcome home to this stunning 2 bed 2 bath duplex with easy access to Somerville's best amenities including Union Square, Assembly Square, the Orange line and more! Recently renovated, this gorgeous unit has everything you need! An open floor plan
1 of 27
Last updated June 11 at 10:52pm
$
Mystic River
15 Units Available
333 Great River Rd.
333 Great River Road, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
1158 sqft
Avalon at Assembly Row offers brand new 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartments that feature walk in closets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, nine foot ceilings, and outdoor balconies.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
East Somerville
1 Unit Available
375 Canal Street Unit PH104
375 Canal St, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1150 sqft
Space, Space, and more Space. Beautiful two bedroom tow full bath with in unit Washer and Dryer. This is a Penthouse unit with amazing views of the Mystic River and the Boston Skyline.
Results within 1 mile of Somerville
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:44am
North Cambridge
1 Unit Available
The Wyeth
120 Rindge Ave, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
958 sqft
Spacious apartments within walking distance of shopping areas. LEED Platinum certified, organic food delivery available and private parking. On-site business and conference center. Electric car charging. Bikes available.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated June 12 at 06:38am
East Cambridge
20 Units Available
Zinc
22 Water St, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
1232 sqft
Situated between Twin City Plaza and Bunker Hill Mall, this community provides residents with relaxing amenities such as a garden terrace with fireplace, club room lounge and pet spa. Units feature quartz countertops and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:34am
Medford Street - The Neck
6 Units Available
Mezzo Design Lofts
30 Caldwell St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,208
943 sqft
Apartments offer a location that is close to great universities. They are pet-friendly, offer 24 hour maintenance and a courtyard. Other amenities include controlled access entry, air conditioning and covered garage parking.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:29am
Wellington
18 Units Available
Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,657
1161 sqft
Minutes from the Malden River and the Fellsway. Updated interiors with fireplaces, granite countertops, hardwood floors and lots of storage. On-site pool, coffee bar, business center, gym and game room.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 06:18am
Wellington
11 Units Available
Lumiere
3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,169
1187 sqft
Contemporary apartments with views of the Mystic River and Boston skyline. Homes feature fireplaces and hardwood floors. Community includes a game room, pool and clubhouse. Near Tufts University.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:14am
Wellington
14 Units Available
Wellington Place
34 Brainard Ave, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
1055 sqft
Homes feature granite counters and extra storage. Community includes a clubhouse and pool. Jog along the nearby Mystic River. Close to I-93, Route 2, I-9, and the Orange Line, making your commute a breeze.
Verified
1 of 72
Last updated June 12 at 06:13am
Wellington
26 Units Available
Modera Medford
5 Cabot Rd, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1199 sqft
Minutes to Route 16, I-93 and Wellington Station. Modern apartments situated along the Malden riverfront. Community boasts a wildlife observation deck, a rooftop deck with city views and direct access to walking trails.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
$
Kendall Square
31 Units Available
Third Square
285 3rd St, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,748
1255 sqft
This green, smoke-free community is located near Harvard, the Charles River and the Massachusetts Turnpike. On-site features include media room, hot tub, pool and coffee bar. The furnished units have in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
$
West End
27 Units Available
Avenir
101 Canal St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,465
1183 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets in every unit. On-site amenities include clubhouse, gym, hot tub and coffee bar. Conveniently located just off I-93 and within blocks of Boston Common.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
$
West End
17 Units Available
The West End Apartments-Asteria, Villas and Vesta
4 Emerson Pl, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,745
1242 sqft
Convenient location near the Thoreau Path. Apartments offer sweeping views of the Charles River and Boston Harbor through large windows and from private balconies. Prepare meals at the kitchen's island while enjoying the scenery.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
North Cambridge
21 Units Available
Cambridge Park
30 Cambridgepark Dr, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1205 sqft
Modern high-rise apartments with a gourmet kitchen, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to a grill area, pool and sauna on site. Near Tufts University. Easy access to Concord Turnpike.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
East Cambridge
45 Units Available
Twenty 20
20 Child St, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,551
1089 sqft
High-rise living near the Green and Orange lines. Studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments feature fireplaces and walk-in closets. Packed with amenities like media and games room, sauna, gym, bike storage and more for active lifestyles.
