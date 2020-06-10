/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:36 AM
209 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Somerville, MA
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
East Somerville
1 Unit Available
16 Indiana Ave.
16 Indiana Avenue, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1200 sqft
Large second floor 2 bed/1 bath apartment in a two-family house close to East Somerville. Hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, laundry in the basement. Large bedrooms with closets, living room, study, eat-in-kitchen with dishwasher.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
Ward Two
1 Unit Available
11 Skehan St.
11 Skehan Street, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
900 sqft
Lovely 2 bed 1 bath in Multi-Family house between Harvard, Inman, and Porter Square. Apartment was recently renovated Hardwood floors throughout updated kitchen Nice shared backyard, geat for BBQs! Off street parking available for rent.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
Aggasiz - Harvard University
1 Unit Available
68 Roseland
68 Roseland Street, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
955 sqft
2 Bed 1 Bath~ Prime Location~ Porter Square/ Harvard Square! Hardwood Floors throughout, Bay windows in Living Room with good light! Laundry on Site. Newly Reno'ed Kitchen and Bath Terms: One year lease
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
Ward Two
1 Unit Available
21 Properzi way
21 Rev Nazareno Properzi Way, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1055 sqft
upper floor skylights, 1055 sq ft huge Large luxury two bedroom deleaded, dog and cat friendly, eat in kitchen, two full baths, elevator, free garage parking, central a/c easy walk to cafe, stores and Harvard, carefree modern living, designer
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
Prospect Hill
1 Unit Available
23 Thorpe
23 Thorpe Street, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
800 sqft
Bathroom renovated. 2nd floor unit. Coin-op laundry in basement. Nice yard to welcome in the beautiful spring weather. Vacant and easy to show. Terms: One year lease
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
Powder House
1 Unit Available
80 Josephine Ave.
80 Josephine Avenue, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1200 sqft
Walk to Davis Square in 10 minutes or less. Big 2 bedroom apartment on the 2nd floor of a Three-Family. Recently renovated, hardwood floors throughout, eat-in kitchen with dishwasher. Terms: One year lease
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
Powder House
1 Unit Available
33 Albion St.
33 Albion Street, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
950 sqft
Charming and sunny 2 bed unit with private entrance close to Davis and Inman Square (20 mins walk to both). Gleaming hardwood floors, renovated kitchen, historic period hutch in dining room, spacious living room, nice sized bedroom.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
West Somerville
1 Unit Available
35 Woods Ave.
35 Woods Avenue, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
900 sqft
GREATER METROPOLITAN REAL ESTATE INC EXCLUSIVE SOMERVILLE LISTING FIRST FLOOR 2 FAMILY HOME OWNER OCCUPIED 5 ROOMS 2 BEDROOMS LARGE CLOSETS 1 BATH TUB LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN NEW CABINETS,GAS STOVE,FRIDGE, WASHER AND DRYER PROVIDED IN BASEMENT FREE
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
Powder House
1 Unit Available
42 Josephine Ave.
42 Josephine Avenue, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
750 sqft
August 1st! Sunny Josephine Ave. 2bd charmer with hardwood floors, fully equipped eat-in-kitchen with dishwasher and big pantry. Professionally managed property with on-site laundry and shared yard.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
Ward Two
1 Unit Available
20 Hanson Ave.
20 Hanson Avenue, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1122 sqft
This is Single Family is a real gem that is a short walk to Cambridge and the Divinity School. It offers a very contemporary modern look and has a great kitchen that opens to a dining area.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
Ward Two
1 Unit Available
391 Washington St.
391 Washington Street, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
700 sqft
2016 Gut Renovation of entire 6-unit building. Separate open-space kitchen/living area in this first-floor unit. Two spacious bedrooms each with a closet and a smaller (office sized) guest room in the front. Private porch.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
Prospect Hill
1 Unit Available
434 McGrath Highway
434 Mcgrath Highway, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1069 sqft
Welcome to The Commons at Prospect Hill: new apartment community featuring all of the amenities you would expect from a Downtown Luxury Building.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
West Somerville
1 Unit Available
56 sterling
56 Sterling Street, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1018 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
Ward Two
1 Unit Available
175 Beacon St.
175 Beacon Street, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
995 sqft
Great 2bd/2ba in professionally managed building. Newer appliances in kitchen. Master bedroom with private en suite bathroom. 2nd bedroom is slightly smaller, and is across from the 2nd bathroom. Large living area with private balcony. Corner unit.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
Ward Two
1 Unit Available
26 Clark St.
26 Clark Street, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
750 sqft
Union Square Somerville: Bright, cheerful and charming two bedroom, 1 bath apartment on the first floor of a two family. Lovely shared yard for relaxing or entertaining. Kitchen adjoins to a bonus space that can be used for dining or home office.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
Magoun Square
1 Unit Available
301 Lowell St.
301 Lowell Street, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
781 sqft
Spacious 2 bed avail 9/1.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
Ten Hills
1 Unit Available
261 Broadway
261 Broadway, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1000 sqft
First floor unit in two family building. Close to bus lines, shops, stores and restaurants. Please email with brief description of your situation and availability First, last and one month broker fee to move in Terms: One year lease
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
East Somerville
1 Unit Available
85 Perkins St.
85 Perkins Street, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
700 sqft
Well managed and maintained 3-story brownstone building in East Somerville. Short walk to the Orange Line at Sullivan Station or Assembly Row. Convenient to Rt 93, Rt 28 (McGrath Highway), Charlestown, Medford and downtown Boston.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
East Somerville
1 Unit Available
10 Pinckney Pl.
10 Pinckney Place, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
900 sqft
New hardwood floors! This two bedroom one bathroom unit is on a very quite street in Somerville, just a fews minutes walk to the orange line, or catch the #91 #86 and CT2 just around the corner.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Winter Hill
1 Unit Available
123 Walnut
123 Walnut Street, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1351 sqft
Your search is over! This sunfilled 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom offers spacious rooms, outdoor space, parking and laundry! Perched on the 2nd floor along a tree-lined street, this newly available Somerville home offers an open living/dining room with
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
East Somerville
1 Unit Available
36 Rush Street
36 Rush Street, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
980 sqft
Lovely condominium rental in the heart of East Somerville. This second floor unit is flooded with light and checks all the boxes. Open concept kitchen/dining/living.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Ten Hills
1 Unit Available
41 Governor Winthrop Road
41 Governor Winthrop Road, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1067 sqft
Looking for a charming 2-bed in Somerville available July 1st...
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Prospect Hill
1 Unit Available
41 Prescott St
41 Prescott Street, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
Best deal in town! 3 bed apartment with in-unit laundry and dishwasher. All hardwood floors. Great location near Union Sq. Bedroom sizes go from large to small. There's an extra bonus room for office space or guest bedroom.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Ward Two
1 Unit Available
20 Wyatt St
20 Wyatt St, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
922 sqft
Location, location, location! Walking distance to Harvard University, Harvard Sq., Inman Sq and Union Sq. Completely renovated in 2018. Kitchen features new cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances.
