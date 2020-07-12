123 Highland Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator bathtub garbage disposal oven smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry bike storage cats allowed cc payments e-payments lobby online portal smoke-free community

Located in the Winter Hill area of Somerville, this 1930s building boasts modern features with charming character.

Apartment homes highlight gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Property amenities include on-site laundry facilities, exercise room, and bicycle room.

This up and coming neighborhood is just minutes from charismatic Union Square, Porter Square, and Davis Square. Close to public transportation, retail, restaurants, and more.



The property is managed by Akelius Real Estate Management LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on Rent Cafe.



