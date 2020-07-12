All apartments in Somerville
Find more places like 123 Highland Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Somerville, MA
/
123 Highland Avenue
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

123 Highland Avenue

123 Highland Ave · (857) 203-8370
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
2 months free for new move-ins before the 1st. Virtual tours available.
Browse Similar Places
Somerville
See all
Winter Hill
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

123 Highland Ave, Somerville, MA 02143
Winter Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 123 Highland Avenue.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
24hr gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
cats allowed
cc payments
e-payments
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
Located in the Winter Hill area of Somerville, this 1930s building boasts modern features with charming character.
Apartment homes highlight gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Property amenities include on-site laundry facilities, exercise room, and bicycle room.
This up and coming neighborhood is just minutes from charismatic Union Square, Porter Square, and Davis Square. Close to public transportation, retail, restaurants, and more.

The property is managed by Akelius Real Estate Management LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on Rent Cafe.

For more details, contact our office and we will get back to you as soon as possible.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: Security deposit equal to one months rent
Move-in Fees: $50 lock and key fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Highland Avenue have any available units?
123 Highland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
What amenities does 123 Highland Avenue have?
Some of 123 Highland Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 Highland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
123 Highland Avenue is offering the following rent specials: 2 months free for new move-ins before the 1st. Virtual tours available.
Is 123 Highland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 123 Highland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 123 Highland Avenue offer parking?
No, 123 Highland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 123 Highland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 123 Highland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Highland Avenue have a pool?
No, 123 Highland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 123 Highland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 123 Highland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Highland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 Highland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 123 Highland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 Highland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 123 Highland Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon at Assembly Row
333 Great River Rd
Somerville, MA 02145
AVA Somerville
445 Artisan Way
Somerville, MA 02145
Montaje
449 Canal St
Somerville, MA 02145
Windsor at Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Grn
Somerville, MA 02145
136 Highland Ave
136 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143

Similar Pages

Somerville 1 BedroomsSomerville 2 Bedrooms
Somerville Apartments with Washer-DryerSomerville Pet Friendly Places
Somerville Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Spring HillPowder House
Winter Hill
Mystic River

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity