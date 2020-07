Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard 24hr gym pool bbq/grill internet access dogs allowed cats allowed elevator garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage clubhouse fire pit green community guest parking hot tub key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving

Avalon at Assembly Row offers brand new 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartments that feature walk in closets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, nine foot ceilings, and outdoor balconies. Close to popular bars and restaurants, the community is also near by to stores, recreational fields, and parks. Avalon at Assembly Row offers a fitness center, heated pool, landscaped courtyards and barbecue areas, and free WiFi in common areas. The new T station is a walk away and offers quick access to the North End (just three stops), the Financial District, downtown Boston and the Back Bay.