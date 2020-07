Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard fire pit gym bbq/grill internet access dogs allowed cats allowed clubhouse elevator parking bike storage guest parking key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving pet friendly trash valet

AVA Somerville, just 2 miles outside of Boston, MA and blocks from the Assembly Row T-Stop offers studios, one, and two bedroom apartments that feature urban-inspired design that extends beyond the walls to social spaces throughout the community. The community offers a fitness center, multiple courtyards with gas grills and firepits, and chills spaces with WiFi. Apartments feature in-unit washer/dryers, high ceilings, and spacious customizable closets. AVA is the new living space in the heart of Somerville ? near the Mystic River neighborhood, Ten Hills and East Somerville.