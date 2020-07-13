136 Highland Ave, Somerville, MA 02143 Spring Hill
Price and availability
Studio
Unit 136-20 · Avail. Aug 31
$1,910
Studio · 1 Bath · 405 sqft
Unit 138-21 · Avail. Jul 31
$1,945
Studio · 1 Bath · 405 sqft
Unit 138-29 · Avail. Aug 31
$1,980
Studio · 1 Bath · 405 sqft
1 Bedroom
Unit 136-8 · Avail. Aug 31
$2,250
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft
Unit 136-33 · Avail. Aug 31
$2,250
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 136 Highland Ave.
Amenities
on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
Located in the Winter Hill area of Somerville, this 1930s building boasts modern features with charming character. Apartment homes highlight gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Property amenities include on-site laundry facilities and bicycle room. This up and coming neighborhood is just minutes from charismatic Union Square, Porter Square, and Davis Square. Close to public transportation, retail, restaurants, and more.
The property is managed by Akelius Real Estate Management LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on Rent Cafe.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12-15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: Security Deposit - Equal to one months rent
Move-in Fees: $50 lock and key fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed:
