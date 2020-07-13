All apartments in Somerville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

136 Highland Ave

136 Highland Ave · (857) 214-4826
Rent Special
2 Months free for new move-ins before the 1st. Virtual tours available.
Location

136 Highland Ave, Somerville, MA 02143
Spring Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 136-20 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,910

Studio · 1 Bath · 405 sqft

Unit 138-21 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,945

Studio · 1 Bath · 405 sqft

Unit 138-29 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,980

Studio · 1 Bath · 405 sqft

See 2+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 136-8 · Avail. Aug 31

$2,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

Unit 136-33 · Avail. Aug 31

$2,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 136 Highland Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
bathtub
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
recently renovated
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
bike storage
parking
cats allowed
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
Located in the Winter Hill area of Somerville, this 1930s building boasts modern features with charming character.
Apartment homes highlight gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Property amenities include on-site laundry facilities and bicycle room.
This up and coming neighborhood is just minutes from charismatic Union Square, Porter Square, and Davis Square. Close to public transportation, retail, restaurants, and more.

The property is managed by Akelius Real Estate Management LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on Rent Cafe.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: Security Deposit - Equal to one months rent
Move-in Fees: $50 lock and key fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 136 Highland Ave have any available units?
136 Highland Ave has 7 units available starting at $1,910 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does 136 Highland Ave have?
Some of 136 Highland Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 136 Highland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
136 Highland Ave is offering the following rent specials: 2 Months free for new move-ins before the 1st. Virtual tours available.
Is 136 Highland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 136 Highland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 136 Highland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 136 Highland Ave offers parking.
Does 136 Highland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 136 Highland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 Highland Ave have a pool?
No, 136 Highland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 136 Highland Ave have accessible units?
No, 136 Highland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 136 Highland Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 136 Highland Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 136 Highland Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 136 Highland Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
