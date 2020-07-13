136 Highland Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator bathtub garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven recently renovated smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill bike storage parking cats allowed lobby online portal smoke-free community

Located in the Winter Hill area of Somerville, this 1930s building boasts modern features with charming character.

Apartment homes highlight gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Property amenities include on-site laundry facilities and bicycle room.

This up and coming neighborhood is just minutes from charismatic Union Square, Porter Square, and Davis Square. Close to public transportation, retail, restaurants, and more.



The property is managed by Akelius Real Estate Management LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on Rent Cafe.



