3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:25 PM
111 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Somerville, MA
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Powder House
8 Units Available
Windsor at Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Grn, Somerville, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
1279 sqft
Smoke-free and pet-friendly homes with gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, and luxurious bathrooms. Residents have access to bike storage, dog park, and fitness studio, among other amenities. Porter Square is walking distance away.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Mystic River
56 Units Available
Montaje
449 Canal St, Somerville, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,905
1490 sqft
Situated near Northern Expressway and the Sylvester Baxter Riverfront Park. Every unit features stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. On-site amenities include a sky lounge, outdoor fireplace and a cyber cafe.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Spring Hill
1 Unit Available
26 Quincy St
26 Quincy Street, Somerville, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
3 bedroom/1 bathroom Electricity included!!! Hardwood floors 3 Bedrooms, 2 are very small. Unit is currently under renovation. Will have brand new kitchen and bathroom. Free laundry. Conveniently located in trendy Union Sq.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Winter Hill
1 Unit Available
30 Pembroke St Unit 2
30 Pembroke St, Somerville, MA
Available 09/01/20 Beautiful this ultra modern 4 bedroom, 2 bath duplex on the second and third floor in a two family house located in East Somerville.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Davis Square
1 Unit Available
25 Jay St
25 Jay Street, Somerville, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1200 sqft
Available 09/01/20 ===> IN DAVIS SQ! <=== Porch/Yard/Laundry - Property Id: 294931 Available September 1st Virtual tour available upon request! Entire 1st floor of a 3 family house Large kitchen Big Bedrooms Yard/Patio Private Porch Laundry in
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Spring Hill
1 Unit Available
8 Gilson Ter 2
8 Gilson Terrace, Somerville, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1200 sqft
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 Sunny Porter Sq.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ward Two
1 Unit Available
18 Linden St.
18 Linden Street, Somerville, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Somerville 3 Bedroom - Close to Union Sq - AVAILABLE 6/1/20! Remodeled 3 bedroom unit on 2nd floor of a two family home. Eat-in kitchen, Living room, good size bedrooms, 2 bedrooms on the 3rd level.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Teele Square
1 Unit Available
206 Holland Street
206 Holland Street, Somerville, MA
2 Available 09/01/20 Wow, a huge multi level mansion of a home only 6 minutes to Davis Sq with easy access to the red line mbta. This massive apartment features: 4 bedrooms + large office, 3.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Somerville
1 Unit Available
17 Dow Street
17 Dow Street, Somerville, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1200 sqft
Spacious modern 3BR unit with two HUGE bedrooms and one medium sized. Nice back porch and yard. Laundry in building VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=t9cFjik68oQ Application: https://www.hemlane.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Spring Hill
1 Unit Available
35 Hancock Street
35 Hancock Street, Somerville, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1200 sqft
1 Available 09/01/20 This one wont last long! Spacious 3BR with nice hardwood floors, CENTRAL A/C, FREE laundry in basement, and only 1/3 mile to Porter Sq Red Line! All bedrooms are large with closets and unit gets great natural light.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ward Two
1 Unit Available
27 Durham St
27 Durham Street, Somerville, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,345
Available 09/01/20 Avail 9/1- 1/2 fee only Spacious, top floor 3BR with exceptional natural light, private porch, laundry in UNIT, and dishwasher.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Somerville
1 Unit Available
28 Belknap St
28 Belknap Street, Somerville, MA
Sweet 4 Bed 2 Bath in Teele Sq! BRAND NEW 4BR with high end appliances and refinished hardwood floors, TWO modern baths, and porches. All good sized bedrooms with closets and pets are negotiable. Property is located about .
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Spring Hill
1 Unit Available
35 Charnwood
35 Charnwood Road, Somerville, MA
This spacious 5 bedroom 2 bathroom unit is located with in minutes of Davis and Porter Square.
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Powder House
1 Unit Available
27 princeton St.
27 Princeton Street, Somerville, MA
Terms: One year lease
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Winter Hill
1 Unit Available
30 Pembroke St.
30 Pembroke Street, Somerville, MA
Terms: One year lease
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Ten Hills
1 Unit Available
48-50 Derby
48 Derby St, Somerville, MA
Terms: One year lease
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Ward Two
1 Unit Available
58 Medford St.
58 Medford Street, Somerville, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
925 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Magoun Square
1 Unit Available
11-13 Roberts St.
11 Roberts St, Somerville, MA
Terms: One year lease
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Teele Square
1 Unit Available
11 Clarendon
11 Clarendon Avenue, Somerville, MA
Terms: One year lease
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Ward Two
1 Unit Available
9-11 Medford St.
9 Medford St, Somerville, MA
Terms: One year lease
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
West Somerville
1 Unit Available
333 Alewife Brook Pkwy.
333 Alewife Brook Parkway, Somerville, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
900 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Ten Hills
1 Unit Available
101 Heath St.
101 Heath Street, Somerville, MA
Terms: One year lease
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Ward Two
1 Unit Available
19 Buckingham St.
19 Buckingham Street, Somerville, MA
Very spacious 4bed/2bath only five minutes to Inman Square. Third floor unit with great natural light and large front deck and a 2nd deck off a bedroom for outdoor enjoyment.
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Powder House
1 Unit Available
15 Crocker St.
15 Crocker Street, Somerville, MA
Large second & third floor 4 bed/1 bath duplex apartment in a two family house close to Porter & Davis Sq.
