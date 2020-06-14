292 Apartments for rent in Somerville, MA with gym

Apartment List
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Somerville renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a l... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Powder House
9 Units Available
Windsor at Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Grn, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,410
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,770
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
1059 sqft
Smoke-free and pet-friendly homes with gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, and luxurious bathrooms. Residents have access to bike storage, dog park, and fitness studio, among other amenities. Porter Square is walking distance away.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Mystic River
27 Units Available
AVA Somerville
445 Artisan Way, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,165
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,485
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1028 sqft
Thoughtfully designed floor plans with chalkboard walls, customizable closets, and in-unit washer and dryer. Fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances in select units. Urban-inspired design. Courtyard terrace. Near beautiful Mystic River.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Mystic River
15 Units Available
Avalon at Assembly Row
333 Great River Rd, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,420
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,108
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,377
1219 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments, townhomes and lofts. Views of Mystic River in select apartments from private patio or balcony. Furnished units available. Fitness center. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Mystic River
56 Units Available
Montaje
449 Canal St, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,650
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,728
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,673
1186 sqft
Situated near Northern Expressway and the Sylvester Baxter Riverfront Park. Every unit features stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. On-site amenities include a sky lounge, outdoor fireplace and a cyber cafe.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Winter Hill
2 Units Available
123 Highland Avenue
123 Highland Ave, Somerville, MA
Studio
$1,850
315 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,655
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sitting in Winter Hill, this building was built in the 1930s and offers a wide selection of amenities, including hardwood floors, modern kitchens and bathrooms, walk-in closets, and more.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
East Somerville
1 Unit Available
7 Illinois
7 Illinois Avenue, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,396
1430 sqft
2 BED/2BH, Washer/Dryer In Unit, Granite Counter Tops, Marble Bath, Library, 24HR Fitness Center, Pool, Outdoor Theater, Clubroom, Conference Room, 1 Garage Parking Inc EXTRA LARGE LOFT Terms: One year lease

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Spring Hill
1 Unit Available
35 Elm St.
35 Elm Street, Somerville, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
900 sqft
9/1 Beautiful Porter Square 1 bedroom apartment. Excellent Porter Square location on Cambridge / Somerville line. Walk to Porter square redline T-Stop in 4 minutes, as well as restaurants, the supermarket, restaurants, two fitness centers, etc.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Ward Two
1 Unit Available
22 Joseph St.
22 Joseph Street, Somerville, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1200 sqft
Recently Renovated! Great layout with 2 bedrooms on the 2nd floor and 2 additional smaller rooms on the 3rd floor. Works as a 4-bed or a 3-bed w/ office or a 2-bed with additional space for an office, home gym, additional storage, etc.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Ward Two
1 Unit Available
5 Arnold Ct.
5 Arnold Court, Somerville, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1250 sqft
3BR2BA+1Office/BR. The office is a separate room that can be used as a 4th bedroom. This is the second floor unit in a two-family house. The unit has a private entrance. Close to Whole Foods, Star Market, Market Basket.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Prospect Hill
1 Unit Available
434 McGrath Highway
434 Mcgrath Highway, Somerville, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1069 sqft
Welcome to The Commons at Prospect Hill: new apartment community featuring all of the amenities you would expect from a Downtown Luxury Building.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Powder House
1 Unit Available
1 Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Green, Somerville, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,050
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful home features bamboo floors, breakfast bar, designer bathroom, stainless steel appliances, track lighting, insulated & expansive windows, in-home laundry and a walk-in closet.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 01:03pm
$
Mystic River
15 Units Available
333 Great River Rd.
333 Great River Road, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,420
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,705
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
1158 sqft
Avalon at Assembly Row offers brand new 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartments that feature walk in closets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, nine foot ceilings, and outdoor balconies.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
East Somerville
1 Unit Available
375 Canal Street Unit PH104
375 Canal St, Somerville, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1150 sqft
Space, Space, and more Space. Beautiful two bedroom tow full bath with in unit Washer and Dryer. This is a Penthouse unit with amazing views of the Mystic River and the Boston Skyline.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 07:14am
Medford Street - The Neck
6 Units Available
Mezzo Design Lofts
30 Caldwell St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,441
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,677
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,208
943 sqft
Apartments offer a location that is close to great universities. They are pet-friendly, offer 24 hour maintenance and a courtyard. Other amenities include controlled access entry, air conditioning and covered garage parking.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:58am
Wellington
17 Units Available
Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,105
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,223
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1161 sqft
Minutes from the Malden River and the Fellsway. Updated interiors with fireplaces, granite countertops, hardwood floors and lots of storage. On-site pool, coffee bar, business center, gym and game room.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:55am
Wellington
11 Units Available
Lumiere
3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,189
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,260
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,193
1187 sqft
Contemporary apartments with views of the Mystic River and Boston skyline. Homes feature fireplaces and hardwood floors. Community includes a game room, pool and clubhouse. Near Tufts University.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 06:48am
East Cambridge
20 Units Available
Zinc
22 Water St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,139
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,678
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,052
1232 sqft
Situated between Twin City Plaza and Bunker Hill Mall, this community provides residents with relaxing amenities such as a garden terrace with fireplace, club room lounge and pet spa. Units feature quartz countertops and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:39am
North Cambridge
1 Unit Available
The Wyeth
120 Rindge Ave, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments within walking distance of shopping areas. LEED Platinum certified, organic food delivery available and private parking. On-site business and conference center. Electric car charging. Bikes available.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:13am
Wellington
14 Units Available
Wellington Place
34 Brainard Ave, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,365
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
1055 sqft
Homes feature granite counters and extra storage. Community includes a clubhouse and pool. Jog along the nearby Mystic River. Close to I-93, Route 2, I-9, and the Orange Line, making your commute a breeze.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated June 14 at 06:09am
Wellington
26 Units Available
Modera Medford
5 Cabot Rd, Medford, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,320
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
1199 sqft
Minutes to Route 16, I-93 and Wellington Station. Modern apartments situated along the Malden riverfront. Community boasts a wildlife observation deck, a rooftop deck with city views and direct access to walking trails.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Neighborhood Nine
86 Units Available
John Harvard
1 Langdon Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,995
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,365
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
848 sqft
Prime location close to Harvard, MIT and public transportation. Units are spacious and features Energy Star appliances and free heat and hot water. Community has 24-hour maintenance and online payments available.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Neighborhood Nine
12 Units Available
Charles Chauncy
1 Chauncy Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,945
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,045
590 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$4,850
1377 sqft
Harvard University, Sacramento Field and the Museum of Natural History are all convenient to this community. Property features include a fitness center, laundry facility and controlled-access. Apartments have hardwood flooring, breakfast bars and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Harvard Square
15 Units Available
Brattle Arms
60 Brattle Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,935
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,325
869 sqft
This property is close to the Charles River, Harvard Yard and Winthrop Square. Apartments feature radiant floor heat, cable television and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a fitness center, on-site laundry and online payment options.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Neighborhood Nine
18 Units Available
Chauncy Court Apartments
18 Chauncy Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,010
345 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,365
469 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
678 sqft
Located close to public transit, Harvard and MIT. Recently redone apartments feature appliances and fixtures with energy-saving features. Free heat and hot water; 24-hour maintenance available.
City Guide for Somerville, MA

"I'm gonna take a lover / Gonna take her back to Somerville /Show her around the neighborhood, re-case the place and settle down /Gonna take a lover /Take her back to Somerville" (-Pernice Brothers, "Somerville")

Somerville is a small city in terms of land, with only about four square miles within its limits; yet, it's the 17th most densely populated city in the country. It's known for being the best run city in Massachusetts, as rated by the Boston Globe in 2006, and it received the All American City Award, not just once, but twice.One of the main focal points here are the numerous city squares located throughout the city, including Assembly, Ball, Davis, Magoun, and Union Square, all of which feature some of the city's oldest homes and buildings. Somerville has 83 locations within its borders that are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. That's a lot of historic places packed into just 4 square miles.

Having trouble with Craigslist Somerville? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Somerville, MA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Somerville renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

