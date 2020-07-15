All apartments in Medford
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:50 PM

75 Station Landing

75 Station Landing · (617) 307-7229
Location

75 Station Landing, Medford, MA 02155
Wellington

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
internet cafe
gym
24hr maintenance
bike storage
lobby
media room
package receiving
Ultra modern 2 bedroom in an amazing community! There is a number of fantastic restaurants and retail right outside your door! Pizzeria Regina, Qdoba, Kelly's Roast Beef, Margaritas, and Starbucks are just to name a few! Walk through the enclosed skywalk to the orange line T stop and get down to Boston or up into Malden / Melrose in minutes! The unit features: -Walk to Wellington Orange line T station in an enclosed skywalk!!! -Contemporary kitchens with granite countertops -Stainless steel appliances -Dishwasher, disposal, and built-in microwave -Bamboo hardwood flooring and berber-style carpeting -2 Full beautifully tiled modern bathrooms -Washer and dryer IN UNIT!!! -Floor-to-ceiling windows! -Gorgeous lobby with cyber cafe -Clubroom and kitchen -Multi-media theatre room -Fitness center -Bicycle storage -24 Hour emergency maintenance -Professional on-site management -Package acceptance -Boston Sports Club on-site! -Tons of restaurants and retail outside your door -580 acre waterfront park across the street! -Dry cleaning drop off / pick up service -On-site zipcar service -Cats and Dogs Ok

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 Station Landing have any available units?
75 Station Landing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Medford, MA.
What amenities does 75 Station Landing have?
Some of 75 Station Landing's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 Station Landing currently offering any rent specials?
75 Station Landing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 Station Landing pet-friendly?
Yes, 75 Station Landing is pet friendly.
Does 75 Station Landing offer parking?
No, 75 Station Landing does not offer parking.
Does 75 Station Landing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 75 Station Landing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 Station Landing have a pool?
No, 75 Station Landing does not have a pool.
Does 75 Station Landing have accessible units?
No, 75 Station Landing does not have accessible units.
Does 75 Station Landing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 75 Station Landing has units with dishwashers.
Does 75 Station Landing have units with air conditioning?
No, 75 Station Landing does not have units with air conditioning.
