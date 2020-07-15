75 Station Landing

Amenities
Ultra modern 2 bedroom in an amazing community! There is a number of fantastic restaurants and retail right outside your door! Pizzeria Regina, Qdoba, Kelly's Roast Beef, Margaritas, and Starbucks are just to name a few! Walk through the enclosed skywalk to the orange line T stop and get down to Boston or up into Malden / Melrose in minutes! The unit features: -Walk to Wellington Orange line T station in an enclosed skywalk!!! -Contemporary kitchens with granite countertops -Stainless steel appliances -Dishwasher, disposal, and built-in microwave -Bamboo hardwood flooring and berber-style carpeting -2 Full beautifully tiled modern bathrooms -Washer and dryer IN UNIT!!! -Floor-to-ceiling windows! -Gorgeous lobby with cyber cafe -Clubroom and kitchen -Multi-media theatre room -Fitness center -Bicycle storage -24 Hour emergency maintenance -Professional on-site management -Package acceptance -Boston Sports Club on-site! -Tons of restaurants and retail outside your door -580 acre waterfront park across the street! -Dry cleaning drop off / pick up service -On-site zipcar service -Cats and Dogs Ok
Terms: One year lease