2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:27 PM
737 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Medford, MA
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Wellington
40 Units Available
RE150
150 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,985
1199 sqft
Medford apartment on River's Edge Drive is located near Hwys 16 and 28. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include an outdoor amphitheater, swimming pool, and gym. Apartment features W/D hookup, dishwasher, and fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 12:38pm
Wellington
18 Units Available
Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,657
1161 sqft
Minutes from the Malden River and the Fellsway. Updated interiors with fireplaces, granite countertops, hardwood floors and lots of storage. On-site pool, coffee bar, business center, gym and game room.
Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
Wellington
27 Units Available
Modera Medford
5 Cabot Rd, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1199 sqft
Minutes to Route 16, I-93 and Wellington Station. Modern apartments situated along the Malden riverfront. Community boasts a wildlife observation deck, a rooftop deck with city views and direct access to walking trails.
Last updated June 12 at 12:01pm
Wellington
12 Units Available
Lumiere
3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,193
1187 sqft
Contemporary apartments with views of the Mystic River and Boston skyline. Homes feature fireplaces and hardwood floors. Community includes a game room, pool and clubhouse. Near Tufts University.
Last updated June 12 at 12:57pm
Wellington
14 Units Available
Wellington Place
34 Brainard Ave, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
1055 sqft
Homes feature granite counters and extra storage. Community includes a clubhouse and pool. Jog along the nearby Mystic River. Close to I-93, Route 2, I-9, and the Orange Line, making your commute a breeze.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Wellington
43 Units Available
50/55 Station Landing
50 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,621
1118 sqft
Luxury waterfront living. Experience the ultimate in convenience with on-site retail shops and restaurants, plus a train service to Boston via the Orange Line from the adjacent Wellington MBTA station.
Last updated July 3 at 12:12am
Wellington
9 Units Available
75 SL
75 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$4,036
1076 sqft
Modern apartments provide both a smoke-free and green community. Trendy, upscale decor features recent renovations with granite counters, hardwood floors and in unit laundry. Apartments offer bike storage, a media room and are pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Medford
1 Unit Available
31 Newbern Ave 1
31 Newbern Ave, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 spacious 2 bedroom near Tufts and Davis - Property Id: 249147 Medford/Somerville line, walk to Tufts and red line at Davis, on Newbern Ave: spacious, renovated 2 bedroom, wood floors, study, eat-in kitchen, laundry
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Medford Hillside
1 Unit Available
72 Marshall St 1
72 Marshall St, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1150 sqft
Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 ===> NO BROKER FEE! <=== Laundry, Yard - Property Id: 288503 Available September 1st NO BROKER FEE! Virtual tour available upon request! For rent is a large 2 bedroom apartment on the first floor of a 3 family house on
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
South Medford
1 Unit Available
30 Stearns Ave.
30 Stearns Avenue, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1100 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
West Medford
1 Unit Available
113 Monument
113 Monument Street, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
800 sqft
Come take a look at this fabulous 2 bedroom apartment in desirable West Medford, close to Tufts University as well. Please do not inquire about earlier move in dates. Showings TBD as of this point.
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
Wellington
1 Unit Available
28 Brainard Ave.
28 Brainard Avenue, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,090
1019 sqft
Renovated- featuring stainless steel appliances, dishwashers, washer and dryer in the unit! Convenient- 5 minute walk to Wellington Station (Orange Line). Walking distance to Station Landing and Assembly Row.
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
Wellington
1 Unit Available
30 Brainard Ave.
30 Brainard Avenue, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,140
1105 sqft
Renovated- featuring stainless steel appliances, dishwashers, washer and dryer in the unit! Convenient- 5 minute walk to Wellington Station (Orange Line). Walking distance to Station Landing and Assembly Row.
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
West Medford
1 Unit Available
56 Bower St.
56 Bower Street, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
Glenwood
1 Unit Available
57 Linwood Ave.
57 Linwood St, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1000 sqft
Exclusive Medford Listing Greater Metropolitan R.E. Inc. - Medford Second Floor Unit - Linwood Avenue Five Plus Room - Two Bedroom & Study/Den. Plenty of Closet Space!! Modern Fixtures - Updated Bathroom - Hardwood Floors.
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
Lawrence Estates
1 Unit Available
50 Water
50 Water Street, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
792 sqft
Gorgeous Renovated Open Layout Spacious 2-Bedroom Condo with Tons of Closet Space and Lovely new Carpet & Paint! ** HEAT/HOT WATER INCLUDED. Beautiful New Kitchen, with Granite counters, Large Breakfast Island, Beautiful Tiles and New Appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
Wellington
1 Unit Available
20 Locust St.
20 Locust Street, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
835 sqft
An absolute stunner!! Perfect condo-quality living with city access but with a relaxed, comfortable neighborhood vibe. High-quality modern construction. The building is was built in 2012, and is less than a decade old.
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
Powder House
1 Unit Available
635 Boston Ave.
635 Boston Avenue, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1000 sqft
Sunny 2bd+ apartment in central Medford/Somerville Ball Square location, close to Tufts University.
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
South Medford
1 Unit Available
14 Whittemore St.
14 Whittemore Street, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1000 sqft
215462882 Spacious Unit in Medford close to Major Roadways and Public Transport Good Sized Bedrooms, Separate Living and Dining Rooms, Lovely Kitchen, All Hardwood Floors, Nice Yard FREE Laundry 2 Off-Street Parking Cat is OK.
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
South Medford
1 Unit Available
50 Hancock Ave.
50 Hancock Avenue, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1800 sqft
EXCLUSIVE GREATER METROPOLITAN REAL ESTATE INC. - Medford 2 LEVELS PHILLY/5 ROOMS PLUS HARDWOOD AND CARPETS OFF STREET PARKING (2) TROPICAL MIAMI BATHROOM LAUNDRY HOOKUPS IN BASEMENT MAXIMUM THREE OCCUPANTS AT $2800.
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
Glenwood
1 Unit Available
92 Surrey
92 Surrey Street, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1000 sqft
Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in two family building on a lovely quiet street in commuter-friendly Medford, close to the action at Assembly Row.
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
Lawrence Estates
1 Unit Available
159 Forest St.
159 Forest Street, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
Great space available in this first floor 6 room 2 bedrooms, offering an eat-in kitchen. Kitchen has range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and disposal. Washer dryer hookup in the basement. Refinished hardwood floors throughout. Two large bedrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
South Medford
1 Unit Available
77 Dexter St.
77 Dexter Street, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
800 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
South Medford
1 Unit Available
622 Boston Ave.
622 Boston Avenue, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1100 sqft
Condo charges one time $100 move in fee 3rd floor, no elevator professionally managed building 2 parking spaces included in Garage Washer and dryer in Unit Cats Negotiable Terms: One year lease
