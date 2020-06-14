289 Apartments for rent in Medford, MA with gym
James Pierpont of Medford penned the ubiquitous holiday song, Jingle Bells, while sitting in Simpson’s Tavern on High Street in Medford. The town has had a little bit of extra holiday cheer ever since!
Perhaps best known for the prestigious Tufts University, Medford is much more than just your typical college town. Now developing out of the shadow of Boston, Medford boasts a vibrant and diverse community full of history and with an eclectic character (not to mention more affordable than its Boston and Cambridge neighbors).
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Medford renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.