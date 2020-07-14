Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub carpet granite counters oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible gym parking pool bbq/grill garage cats allowed dogs allowed elevator pet friendly 24hr maintenance clubhouse dog park fire pit hot tub internet access media room

At Wellington Place, you're well-connected! Hop on the Orange Line and it's just minutes to Boston...no honking, no traffic, no parking hassles. It's a short drive to Logan Airport, Routes 93 or 128. Locally, enjoy a wealth of restaurants, entertainment, shopping, and services. Take advantage of nearby Tufts University, Cambridge, and Somerville. Shop in town, jog along the Mystic River, work out in our fitness center, swim in our heated pool, relax with friends at the outdoor grills. Let Wellington Place be your first stop and preferred destination....a welcome place to relax, unwind, and enjoy!Great Apartment Location in Medford MAWhen selecting a place to live, the key is location and The Residences at Wellington Place in Medford, MA has a great location locked. These apartments for rent are convenient to the Orange Line, I-93, Route 2 and I-95 for easy commutes to jobs in Boston and along Route 128.Shopping and dining of every kind surround these apartments. Go east and north on U.S. 1 for stores from Filene's Basement to Macy's to Dick's. Choose any kind of meal you can imagine, including Brazilian, French, Danish and Japanese. Swing into East Boston for some of the best Italian food that Boston reviewers tend to overlook. Immediately in the area of the apartment complex are several shopping malls and restaurants. These include a local favorite, The 99, serving classic American burgers and brews. Medford, MA Apartments Have Easy Access to Airport, BostonWhen you want to travel out of town, these apartments in Medford MA 02155 have easy access to Logan International Airport via older back roads. Take Route 16 to Route 1A and avoid almost all of the traffic delays that others face when they take the new bridge and the tunnel. Being located close to the Orange Line's Wellington Station means getting into Boston is a cinch. It's easy to get off at North Station for a hockey game or to change if you're heading to Fenway, museums or downtown shopping districts. The "T" is a great way to get in and out of town when you're clubbing, too. It eliminates the need to plan ahead for a designated driver. Just remember to leave early enough to make the last train home.Outdoor Recreation near Medford, MA ApartmentsFor a city apartment complex, these apartments in Medford MA 02155 offer many outdoor recreation opportunities. They are located near the Mystic River Reservation, a peaceful three-season walk and a pleasant spot for cross-country skiing. Boat owners can dock at the Riverside Yacht Club. It's an easy drive or bike ride from these apartments to Revere Beach, where you can enjoy the sound of the surf and take long ocean-sidewalks. You can keep your toes in the water for most of the three miles from Revere to Marblehead, stop for lunch or a brew, and then walk back to Revere.The Residences at Wellington Place is a great find for those who know location is the most important element in selecting any new home.