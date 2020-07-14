All apartments in Medford
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

Wellington Place

34 Brainard Ave · (781) 570-5903
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

34 Brainard Ave, Medford, MA 02155
Wellington

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 32-101 · Avail. now

$2,420

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Unit 30-107 · Avail. now

$2,420

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Unit 30-102 · Avail. Aug 30

$2,445

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 28-105 · Avail. now

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1019 sqft

Unit 28-106 · Avail. now

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1019 sqft

Unit 28-108 · Avail. now

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1091 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Wellington Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
hot tub
internet access
media room
At Wellington Place, you're well-connected! Hop on the Orange Line and it's just minutes to Boston...no honking, no traffic, no parking hassles. It's a short drive to Logan Airport, Routes 93 or 128. Locally, enjoy a wealth of restaurants, entertainment, shopping, and services. Take advantage of nearby Tufts University, Cambridge, and Somerville. Shop in town, jog along the Mystic River, work out in our fitness center, swim in our heated pool, relax with friends at the outdoor grills. Let Wellington Place be your first stop and preferred destination....a welcome place to relax, unwind, and enjoy!Great Apartment Location in Medford MAWhen selecting a place to live, the key is location and The Residences at Wellington Place in Medford, MA has a great location locked. These apartments for rent are convenient to the Orange Line, I-93, Route 2 and I-95 for easy commutes to jobs in Boston and along Route 128.Shopping and dining of every kind surround these apartments. Go east and north on U.S. 1 for stores from Filene's Basement to Macy's to Dick's. Choose any kind of meal you can imagine, including Brazilian, French, Danish and Japanese. Swing into East Boston for some of the best Italian food that Boston reviewers tend to overlook. Immediately in the area of the apartment complex are several shopping malls and restaurants. These include a local favorite, The 99, serving classic American burgers and brews. Medford, MA Apartments Have Easy Access to Airport, BostonWhen you want to travel out of town, these apartments in Medford MA 02155 have easy access to Logan International Airport via older back roads. Take Route 16 to Route 1A and avoid almost all of the traffic delays that others face when they take the new bridge and the tunnel. Being located close to the Orange Line's Wellington Station means getting into Boston is a cinch. It's easy to get off at North Station for a hockey game or to change if you're heading to Fenway, museums or downtown shopping districts. The "T" is a great way to get in and out of town when you're clubbing, too. It eliminates the need to plan ahead for a designated driver. Just remember to leave early enough to make the last train home.Outdoor Recreation near Medford, MA ApartmentsFor a city apartment complex, these apartments in Medford MA 02155 offer many outdoor recreation opportunities. They are located near the Mystic River Reservation, a peaceful three-season walk and a pleasant spot for cross-country skiing. Boat owners can dock at the Riverside Yacht Club. It's an easy drive or bike ride from these apartments to Revere Beach, where you can enjoy the sound of the surf and take long ocean-sidewalks. You can keep your toes in the water for most of the three miles from Revere to Marblehead, stop for lunch or a brew, and then walk back to Revere.The Residences at Wellington Place is a great find for those who know location is the most important element in selecting any new home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $0
Deposit: $500-Based on credit/background
Move-in Fees: $250 holding fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
Storage Details: Storage units: $65/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Wellington Place have any available units?
Wellington Place has 13 units available starting at $2,420 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Wellington Place have?
Some of Wellington Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Wellington Place currently offering any rent specials?
Wellington Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Wellington Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Wellington Place is pet friendly.
Does Wellington Place offer parking?
Yes, Wellington Place offers parking.
Does Wellington Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Wellington Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Wellington Place have a pool?
Yes, Wellington Place has a pool.
Does Wellington Place have accessible units?
Yes, Wellington Place has accessible units.
Does Wellington Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Wellington Place has units with dishwashers.
Does Wellington Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Wellington Place has units with air conditioning.
