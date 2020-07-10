/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM
718 Apartments for rent in Medford, MA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
53 Units Available
Wellington
50/55 Station Landing
50 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,287
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,226
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,609
1132 sqft
Luxury waterfront living. Experience the ultimate in convenience with on-site retail shops and restaurants, plus a train service to Boston via the Orange Line from the adjacent Wellington MBTA station.
Last updated July 10 at 06:49pm
29 Units Available
Wellington
Modera Medford
5 Cabot Rd, Medford, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,090
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,724
1199 sqft
Minutes to Route 16, I-93 and Wellington Station. Modern apartments situated along the Malden riverfront. Community boasts a wildlife observation deck, a rooftop deck with city views and direct access to walking trails.
Last updated July 10 at 06:32pm
19 Units Available
Wellington
Lumiere
3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,064
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,216
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
1187 sqft
Contemporary apartments with views of the Mystic River and Boston skyline. Homes feature fireplaces and hardwood floors. Community includes a game room, pool and clubhouse. Near Tufts University.
Last updated July 10 at 06:52pm
13 Units Available
Wellington
Wellington Place
34 Brainard Ave, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,420
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1055 sqft
Homes feature granite counters and extra storage. Community includes a clubhouse and pool. Jog along the nearby Mystic River. Close to I-93, Route 2, I-9, and the Orange Line, making your commute a breeze.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
25 Units Available
Wellington
RE150
150 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,140
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,395
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,265
1199 sqft
Medford apartment on River's Edge Drive is located near Hwys 16 and 28. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include an outdoor amphitheater, swimming pool, and gym. Apartment features W/D hookup, dishwasher, and fireplace.
Last updated July 10 at 06:27pm
11 Units Available
Wellington
Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,009
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,568
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,851
1161 sqft
Minutes from the Malden River and the Fellsway. Updated interiors with fireplaces, granite countertops, hardwood floors and lots of storage. On-site pool, coffee bar, business center, gym and game room.
Last updated July 10 at 06:41pm
41 Units Available
Wellington
Hanover Mystic River
61 Locust Street, Medford, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,517
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,082
1197 sqft
From the moment you walk through the grand entrance you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated July 3 at 12:12am
9 Units Available
Wellington
75 SL
75 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,599
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,036
1076 sqft
Modern apartments provide both a smoke-free and green community. Trendy, upscale decor features recent renovations with granite counters, hardwood floors and in unit laundry. Apartments offer bike storage, a media room and are pet friendly.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Glenwood
306 Riverside Avenue
306 Riverside Avenue, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
900 sqft
2R Available 08/01/20 Charming Historic 1-bed+ office w/ two off-street parking // Aug. 1st Property Features: - Duplex style house (owner lives in left unit, apartment on right is available) - Split level layout, approx. 900 Sq. Ft.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
South Medford
2 Bellevue Terrace
2 Bellevue Ter, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1154 sqft
Super cute 3-bed/1-bath two floor apartment in Medford. Living room with gleaming hardwood floors. Eat-in kitchen with gas stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Private deck. Three large bedrooms - all can comfortably fit queens. Bonus office nook.
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
Wellington
836 Fellsway
836 Fellsway, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1220 sqft
Beautiful, Bright & Sunny two bedroom apartment in a quiet, beautifully renovated and landscaped two-family home in the Wellington section of Medford. Large 1220 sf unit with large rooms and high, nine-foot high ceilings and private entries.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Medford
2500 Mystic Valley Parkway
2500 Mystic Valley Parkway, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1337 sqft
Enjoy beautiful Boston skyline views from your 7th floor balcony at rarely available Cradock Cove in Medford.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
West Medford
572 High Street
572 High Street, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
3 Beds 1 Bath - Medford Apartment For Rent - 3 beds · 1 bath Dog and cat friendly Central AC Gas heating In-unit laundry Off-street parking First, Last and Security Required to move in Its a great price for a beautiful neighborhood and location,
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Medford
85 Winthrop St
85 Winthrop Street, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1400 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Luxury Modern Condo in the Heart of Tufts Hillside - Property Id: 72831 Modern, luxury, deleaded 3* bedroom, 2 full bathroom condo in desirable Medford neighborhood. 1 minute walk to Tufts Univ.
Last updated July 9 at 03:00pm
Contact for Availability
Powder House
635 Boston Ave.
635 Boston Avenue, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sunny 3 bdr. apartment in great, central, Medford/Somerville Ball Square location, close to Tufts University. Commuter convenience to Rte. 93, Rte.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Medford
71 Princeton Street 2
71 Princeton St, Medford, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
1100 sqft
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 4 bed 2 bath in Medford close to Tufts - Property Id: 305092 NO BROKERS FEE!!! Newly Renovated 4 Bed 2 full bath apartment right by Tufts University and not far from Davis Square.
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
West Medford
3 Jerome
3 Jerome Street, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1300 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
South Medford
16 Yale
16 Yale Street, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
Exclusive Medford Listing - Tufts/Davis Square First Floor Unit Available 09/01/2020 Five Room plus Office/Den. Two Bedroom. Large Kitchen. Washer/Dryer Provided in basement with assigned storage. Oil Heat - Utilities Separate.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Glenwood
194 Fellsway W 3
194 Fellsway W, Medford, MA
4 Bedrooms
$31,000
1300 sqft
Unit 3 Available 09/01/20 194 Fellsway West, 3rd Floor Penthouse Apartment - Property Id: 304045 A beautiful newly renovated 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath in Medford, 3rd floor penthouse level.
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
North Medford
11 Dell Ave.
11 Dell Ave, Medford, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2200 sqft
- Attached Single Family House in Townhouse - 4 Bed 3 Bath, Spacious House - Videos do not show Master /ensuite.
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
South Medford
73 Newbern Ave.
73 Newbern Avenue, Medford, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
1400 sqft
Available July 1! Brigth & Sunny FOUR bedroom TOWNHOUSE! THREE car off-street parking! Short walk to Magoon & Ball Square's shops and restaurants & future GREEN LINE! Wonderful living space, sunny, spacious living room with hardwood floors and
Last updated July 9 at 03:00pm
Contact for Availability
South Medford
72 Alexander Ave.
72 Alexander Avenue, Medford, MA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Unique Find! SINGLE FAMILY! 4 Bedrooms 2.5 Bath just outside Magoun Square and easy access to 93. OFF-ST PARKING up to FOUR SPOTS and yard! Features: Two Stories + Finished Basement.
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
Glenwood
92 Surrey
92 Surrey Street, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1000 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in two family building on a lovely quiet street in commuter-friendly Medford, close to the action at Assembly Row.
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
Wellington
25 6th St.
25 6th St, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1200 sqft
Excellent and convenient location! This is spacious and sunny unit with recently renovated kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout with ample closets and storage space. Free Washer and Dryer are in the basement.
