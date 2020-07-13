Apartment List
147 Apartments for rent in Medford, MA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Medford apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
53 Units Available
Wellington
50/55 Station Landing
50 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,287
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,226
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,698
1132 sqft
Luxury waterfront living. Experience the ultimate in convenience with on-site retail shops and restaurants, plus a train service to Boston via the Orange Line from the adjacent Wellington MBTA station.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
13 Units Available
Wellington
Wellington Place
34 Brainard Ave, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,420
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1055 sqft
Homes feature granite counters and extra storage. Community includes a clubhouse and pool. Jog along the nearby Mystic River. Close to I-93, Route 2, I-9, and the Orange Line, making your commute a breeze.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
18 Units Available
Wellington
Lumiere
3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,064
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,196
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
1187 sqft
Contemporary apartments with views of the Mystic River and Boston skyline. Homes feature fireplaces and hardwood floors. Community includes a game room, pool and clubhouse. Near Tufts University.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated July 13 at 12:17am
28 Units Available
Wellington
Modera Medford
5 Cabot Rd, Medford, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,285
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,724
1199 sqft
Minutes to Route 16, I-93 and Wellington Station. Modern apartments situated along the Malden riverfront. Community boasts a wildlife observation deck, a rooftop deck with city views and direct access to walking trails.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
25 Units Available
Wellington
RE150
150 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,125
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,405
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,265
1199 sqft
Medford apartment on River's Edge Drive is located near Hwys 16 and 28. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include an outdoor amphitheater, swimming pool, and gym. Apartment features W/D hookup, dishwasher, and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
11 Units Available
Wellington
Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,009
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,355
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,138
1161 sqft
Minutes from the Malden River and the Fellsway. Updated interiors with fireplaces, granite countertops, hardwood floors and lots of storage. On-site pool, coffee bar, business center, gym and game room.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
41 Units Available
Wellington
Hanover Mystic River
61 Locust Street, Medford, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,517
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,082
1197 sqft
From the moment you walk through the grand entrance you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Medford
Medford Square Riverside
65 Riverside Ave, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Medford Square Riverside in Medford. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 3 at 12:12am
9 Units Available
Wellington
75 SL
75 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,599
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,036
1076 sqft
Modern apartments provide both a smoke-free and green community. Trendy, upscale decor features recent renovations with granite counters, hardwood floors and in unit laundry. Apartments offer bike storage, a media room and are pet friendly.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Glenwood
306 Riverside Avenue
306 Riverside Avenue, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
900 sqft
2R Available 08/01/20 Charming Historic 1-bed+ office w/ two off-street parking // Aug. 1st Property Features: - Duplex style house (owner lives in left unit, apartment on right is available) - Split level layout, approx. 900 Sq. Ft.

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
West Medford
1530 Mystic Valley Pkwy.
1530 Mystic Valley Parkway, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1181 sqft
Premium West Medford 3 bedroom first floor condo! Available NOW. This first floor renovated condo is located along the Arlington line by Mystic Lake, and less than half a mile away from the Commuter Rail West Medford station.

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Medford
5 Forest St.
5 Forest St, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1100 sqft
NEW LISTING for a SEPTEMBER 1ST move in!! Very spacious and modern townhouse right in the heart of Medford Square.

1 of 5

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Glenwood
57 Linwood Ave.
57 Linwood St, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1000 sqft
Exclusive Medford Listing Greater Metropolitan R.E. Inc. - Medford Second Floor Unit - Linwood Avenue Five Plus Room - Two Bedroom & Study/Den. Plenty of Closet Space!! Modern Fixtures - Updated Bathroom - Hardwood Floors.

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Lawrence Estates
50 Water St.
50 Water Street, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
792 sqft
Gorgeous Renovated Open Layout Spacious 2-Bedroom Condo with Tons of Closet Space and Lovely new Carpet & Paint! ** HEAT/HOT WATER INCLUDED. Beautiful New Kitchen, with Granite counters, Large Breakfast Island, Beautiful Tiles and New Appliances.

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Wellington
836 Fellsway
836 Fellsway, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1220 sqft
Beautiful, Bright & Sunny two bedroom apartment in a quiet, beautifully renovated and landscaped two-family home in the Wellington section of Medford. Large 1220 sf unit with large rooms and high, nine-foot high ceilings and private entries.

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
South Medford
44 Frederick Ave.
44 Frederick Avenue, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1000 sqft
Available September 1! A great value near Tufts. 1.2 miles away from Davis Square. A huge 3 bed, 1 bath unit located on the first floor. Huge eat-in kitchen with tons of countertop and cabinet space.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
South Medford
2 Bellevue Terrace
2 Bellevue Ter, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1154 sqft
Super cute 3-bed/1-bath two floor apartment in Medford. Living room with gleaming hardwood floors. Eat-in kitchen with gas stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Private deck. Three large bedrooms - all can comfortably fit queens. Bonus office nook.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
West Medford
24 Century Street
24 Century Street, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1000 sqft
**SEPTEMBER 1, 2020 LEASE START** West Medford! Prime location, just a short distance to MBTA Commuter Rail, Playstead Park and the wonderful shops/restaurants in West Medford square. Classic first floor unit of a two-family home.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Medford
572 High Street
572 High Street, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
3 Beds 1 Bath - Medford Apartment For Rent - 3 beds · 1 bath Dog and cat friendly Central AC Gas heating In-unit laundry Off-street parking First, Last and Security Required to move in Its a great price for a beautiful neighborhood and location,

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Medford
85 Winthrop St
85 Winthrop Street, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1400 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Luxury Modern Condo in the Heart of Tufts Hillside - Property Id: 72831 Modern, luxury, deleaded 3* bedroom, 2 full bathroom condo in desirable Medford neighborhood. 1 minute walk to Tufts Univ.

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Wellington
32 Locust St.
32 Locust Street, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
635 sqft
An absolute stunner!! Perfect condo-quality living with city access but with a relaxed, comfortable neighborhood vibe. High-quality modern construction. The building is was built in 2012, and is less than a decade old.

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
Wellington
27 Locust St.
27 Locust Street, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
835 sqft
Fourth Floor Back Unit - Condo/Apartment Available 03/01/2020 Newer Building 2005/2006 Completed - Modern - Beautiful! Open Living Room/Kitchen. Hardwood Floors throughout. Fully Appliance Kitchen. Dishwasher/Microwave/Stove/Disposal/Fridge.

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Lawrence Estates
159 Forest St.
159 Forest Street, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1200 sqft
- Great space available in this first floor 6 room 2 bedrooms - Eat-in kitchen - Range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and disposal - Washer dryer hookup in the basement - Refinished hardwood floors throughout - Two large bedrooms - Off-street parking in

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
South Medford
16 Yale
16 Yale Street, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
Exclusive Medford Listing - Tufts/Davis Square First Floor Unit Available 09/01/2020 Five Room plus Office/Den. Two Bedroom. Large Kitchen. Washer/Dryer Provided in basement with assigned storage. Oil Heat - Utilities Separate.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Medford, MA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Medford apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

