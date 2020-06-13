/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:33 AM
117 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Medford, MA
Verified
1 of 72
Last updated June 13 at 12:47am
Wellington
27 Units Available
Modera Medford
5 Cabot Rd, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,705
1567 sqft
Minutes to Route 16, I-93 and Wellington Station. Modern apartments situated along the Malden riverfront. Community boasts a wildlife observation deck, a rooftop deck with city views and direct access to walking trails.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Wellington
45 Units Available
50/55 Station Landing
50 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,972
1360 sqft
Luxury waterfront living. Experience the ultimate in convenience with on-site retail shops and restaurants, plus a train service to Boston via the Orange Line from the adjacent Wellington MBTA station.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Wellington
37 Units Available
RE150
150 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,625
1358 sqft
Medford apartment on River's Edge Drive is located near Hwys 16 and 28. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include an outdoor amphitheater, swimming pool, and gym. Apartment features W/D hookup, dishwasher, and fireplace.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:59am
Wellington
17 Units Available
Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,679
1358 sqft
Minutes from the Malden River and the Fellsway. Updated interiors with fireplaces, granite countertops, hardwood floors and lots of storage. On-site pool, coffee bar, business center, gym and game room.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 3 at 12:12am
Wellington
9 Units Available
75 SL
75 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,402
1414 sqft
Modern apartments provide both a smoke-free and green community. Trendy, upscale decor features recent renovations with granite counters, hardwood floors and in unit laundry. Apartments offer bike storage, a media room and are pet friendly.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
South Medford
1 Unit Available
12 Pearl St. - 4
12 Pearl Street, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,725
1025 sqft
Big 3 bdr. apartment located within walking distance to Medford Square and Tufts University. Commuter convenience to Rte. 93, Rte. 2, commuter rail and major bus routes into Davis Square/Sullivan Square.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Medford
1 Unit Available
353 Main Street
353 Main Street, Medford, MA
3 Available 09/01/20 AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1. Great deal on a 4 bed apartment near Tufts and Davis Square. Apartment features a renovated eat-in-kitchen, dishwasher, disposal, spacious living room and huge bathroom.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Medford Hillside
1 Unit Available
221 Boston Avenue
221 Boston Avenue, Medford, MA
1 Available 09/01/20 Newly Renovated minutes to Tufts University. Modern Kitchen with Granite Counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Dishwasher, Disposal. New ceramic tile throughout + Gleaming Hardwood Floors. Large Bedrooms all with closets.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Glenwood
1 Unit Available
6 Hadley Pl 2
6 Hadley Place, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1329 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 Large 3 bedroom with perfect location - Property Id: 290033 Spacious 2nd floor apartment features 6 rooms- a large 19.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Medford Hillside
1 Unit Available
56 Fairmount St 3
56 Fairmount Street, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1100 sqft
Unit 3 Available 09/01/20 3 bed 1 bath - Somerville - 9/1 - $3300 - Property Id: 285514 Gorgeous, spacious, top floor 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom walking distance to Davis Sq, Teele Sq & Tufts University -$3300 -Available 9/1 -Granite Counter
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
South Medford
1 Unit Available
58 Medford St.
58 Medford Street, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
925 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
South Medford
1 Unit Available
9-11 Medford St.
9 Medford St, Medford, MA
Terms: One year lease
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
South Medford
1 Unit Available
65 Bow St.
65 Bow St, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Medford Hillside
1 Unit Available
227 Boston Ave.
227 Boston Avenue, Medford, MA
Terms: One year lease
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
South Medford
1 Unit Available
122 Bonner Ave.
122 Bonner Avenue, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1223 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Medford Hillside
1 Unit Available
207 Boston Ave.
207 Boston Avenue, Medford, MA
Terms: One year lease
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
South Medford
1 Unit Available
70 Bowdoin St.
70 Bowdoin Street, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1350 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
North Medford
1 Unit Available
11 Dell Ave.
11 Dell Ave, Medford, MA
Terms: One year lease
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
South Medford
1 Unit Available
72 Alexander Ave.
72 Alexander Avenue, Medford, MA
Unique Find! SINGLE FAMILY! 4 Bedrooms 2.5 Bath just outside Magoun Square and easy access to 93. OFF-ST PARKING up to FOUR SPOTS and yard! Features: Two Stories + Finished Basement.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Glenwood
1 Unit Available
30 Pleasant
30 Pleasant Street, Medford, MA
Rare and special opportunity to live in a truly beautiful single family on a quiet street in desirable Medford. This delightful 4 bedroom/2 full bath home has all modern amenities you could ask for. Pristine hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
South Medford
1 Unit Available
24 pearl St.
24 Pearl Street, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1700 sqft
Sep 1st -you will find it easy to make a home in this lovely three-bedroom home in an unbeatable location right off College Avenue, 1/2 mile from to Tufts campus.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
South Medford
1 Unit Available
521 Main St.
521 Main St, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
800 sqft
Nicely updated with new kitchen, bath, and gleaming hardwood floors, this 3BR is a fantastic value for quality-seekers. Kitchen includes dishwasher, disposal, stainless appliances, and granite countertops.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
West Medford
1 Unit Available
3 Jerome
3 Jerome Street, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1300 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
West Medford
1 Unit Available
160 Playstead Rd.
160 Playstead Road, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,875
2817 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Similar Pages
Medford 1 BedroomsMedford 2 BedroomsMedford 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMedford 3 BedroomsMedford Accessible ApartmentsMedford Apartments under $1,400
Medford Apartments under $1,700Medford Apartments under $1500Medford Apartments with BalconyMedford Apartments with GarageMedford Apartments with GymMedford Apartments with Hardwood Floors