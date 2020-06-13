Apartment List
117 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Medford, MA

Wellington
27 Units Available
Modera Medford
5 Cabot Rd, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,705
1567 sqft
Minutes to Route 16, I-93 and Wellington Station. Modern apartments situated along the Malden riverfront. Community boasts a wildlife observation deck, a rooftop deck with city views and direct access to walking trails.
Wellington
45 Units Available
50/55 Station Landing
50 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,972
1360 sqft
Luxury waterfront living. Experience the ultimate in convenience with on-site retail shops and restaurants, plus a train service to Boston via the Orange Line from the adjacent Wellington MBTA station.
Wellington
37 Units Available
RE150
150 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,625
1358 sqft
Medford apartment on River's Edge Drive is located near Hwys 16 and 28. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include an outdoor amphitheater, swimming pool, and gym. Apartment features W/D hookup, dishwasher, and fireplace.
Wellington
17 Units Available
Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,679
1358 sqft
Minutes from the Malden River and the Fellsway. Updated interiors with fireplaces, granite countertops, hardwood floors and lots of storage. On-site pool, coffee bar, business center, gym and game room.
Wellington
9 Units Available
75 SL
75 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,402
1414 sqft
Modern apartments provide both a smoke-free and green community. Trendy, upscale decor features recent renovations with granite counters, hardwood floors and in unit laundry. Apartments offer bike storage, a media room and are pet friendly.

South Medford
1 Unit Available
12 Pearl St. - 4
12 Pearl Street, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,725
1025 sqft
Big 3 bdr. apartment located within walking distance to Medford Square and Tufts University. Commuter convenience to Rte. 93, Rte. 2, commuter rail and major bus routes into Davis Square/Sullivan Square.

South Medford
1 Unit Available
353 Main Street
353 Main Street, Medford, MA
3 Available 09/01/20 AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1. Great deal on a 4 bed apartment near Tufts and Davis Square. Apartment features a renovated eat-in-kitchen, dishwasher, disposal, spacious living room and huge bathroom.

Medford Hillside
1 Unit Available
221 Boston Avenue
221 Boston Avenue, Medford, MA
1 Available 09/01/20 Newly Renovated minutes to Tufts University. Modern Kitchen with Granite Counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Dishwasher, Disposal. New ceramic tile throughout + Gleaming Hardwood Floors. Large Bedrooms all with closets.

Glenwood
1 Unit Available
6 Hadley Pl 2
6 Hadley Place, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1329 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 Large 3 bedroom with perfect location - Property Id: 290033 Spacious 2nd floor apartment features 6 rooms- a large 19.

Medford Hillside
1 Unit Available
56 Fairmount St 3
56 Fairmount Street, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1100 sqft
Unit 3 Available 09/01/20 3 bed 1 bath - Somerville - 9/1 - $3300 - Property Id: 285514 Gorgeous, spacious, top floor 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom walking distance to Davis Sq, Teele Sq & Tufts University -$3300 -Available 9/1 -Granite Counter

South Medford
1 Unit Available
58 Medford St.
58 Medford Street, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
925 sqft
Terms: One year lease

South Medford
1 Unit Available
9-11 Medford St.
9 Medford St, Medford, MA
Terms: One year lease

South Medford
1 Unit Available
65 Bow St.
65 Bow St, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease

Medford Hillside
1 Unit Available
227 Boston Ave.
227 Boston Avenue, Medford, MA
Terms: One year lease

South Medford
1 Unit Available
122 Bonner Ave.
122 Bonner Avenue, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1223 sqft
Terms: One year lease

Medford Hillside
1 Unit Available
207 Boston Ave.
207 Boston Avenue, Medford, MA
Terms: One year lease

South Medford
1 Unit Available
70 Bowdoin St.
70 Bowdoin Street, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1350 sqft
Terms: One year lease

North Medford
1 Unit Available
11 Dell Ave.
11 Dell Ave, Medford, MA
Terms: One year lease

South Medford
1 Unit Available
72 Alexander Ave.
72 Alexander Avenue, Medford, MA
Unique Find! SINGLE FAMILY! 4 Bedrooms 2.5 Bath just outside Magoun Square and easy access to 93. OFF-ST PARKING up to FOUR SPOTS and yard! Features: Two Stories + Finished Basement.

Glenwood
1 Unit Available
30 Pleasant
30 Pleasant Street, Medford, MA
Rare and special opportunity to live in a truly beautiful single family on a quiet street in desirable Medford. This delightful 4 bedroom/2 full bath home has all modern amenities you could ask for. Pristine hardwood floors throughout.

South Medford
1 Unit Available
24 pearl St.
24 Pearl Street, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1700 sqft
Sep 1st -you will find it easy to make a home in this lovely three-bedroom home in an unbeatable location right off College Avenue, 1/2 mile from to Tufts campus.

South Medford
1 Unit Available
521 Main St.
521 Main St, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
800 sqft
Nicely updated with new kitchen, bath, and gleaming hardwood floors, this 3BR is a fantastic value for quality-seekers. Kitchen includes dishwasher, disposal, stainless appliances, and granite countertops.

West Medford
1 Unit Available
3 Jerome
3 Jerome Street, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1300 sqft
Terms: One year lease

West Medford
1 Unit Available
160 Playstead Rd.
160 Playstead Road, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,875
2817 sqft
Terms: One year lease

