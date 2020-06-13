Apartment List
/
MA
/
medford
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 AM

120 Apartments for rent in Medford, MA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:24am
Wellington
17 Units Available
Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,105
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,030
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,657
1161 sqft
Minutes from the Malden River and the Fellsway. Updated interiors with fireplaces, granite countertops, hardwood floors and lots of storage. On-site pool, coffee bar, business center, gym and game room.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
Wellington
11 Units Available
Lumiere
3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,189
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,260
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,193
1187 sqft
Contemporary apartments with views of the Mystic River and Boston skyline. Homes feature fireplaces and hardwood floors. Community includes a game room, pool and clubhouse. Near Tufts University.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated June 13 at 06:35am
Wellington
27 Units Available
Modera Medford
5 Cabot Rd, Medford, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,167
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1199 sqft
Minutes to Route 16, I-93 and Wellington Station. Modern apartments situated along the Malden riverfront. Community boasts a wildlife observation deck, a rooftop deck with city views and direct access to walking trails.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Wellington
45 Units Available
50/55 Station Landing
50 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,140
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,129
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,621
1118 sqft
Luxury waterfront living. Experience the ultimate in convenience with on-site retail shops and restaurants, plus a train service to Boston via the Orange Line from the adjacent Wellington MBTA station.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 3 at 12:12am
Wellington
9 Units Available
75 SL
75 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,599
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,036
1076 sqft
Modern apartments provide both a smoke-free and green community. Trendy, upscale decor features recent renovations with granite counters, hardwood floors and in unit laundry. Apartments offer bike storage, a media room and are pet friendly.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Medford Hillside
1 Unit Available
227 Boston Ave.
227 Boston Avenue, Medford, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
1000 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
South Medford
1 Unit Available
65 Bow St.
65 Bow St, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1600 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
South Medford
1 Unit Available
58 Medford St.
58 Medford Street, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
925 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
South Medford
1 Unit Available
122 Bonner Ave.
122 Bonner Avenue, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1223 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Medford Hillside
1 Unit Available
207 Boston Ave.
207 Boston Avenue, Medford, MA
5 Bedrooms
$3,550
1800 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
South Medford
1 Unit Available
70 Bowdoin St.
70 Bowdoin Street, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1350 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Glenwood
1 Unit Available
57 Linwood Ave.
57 Linwood St, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1000 sqft
Exclusive Medford Listing Greater Metropolitan R.E. Inc. - Medford Second Floor Unit - Linwood Avenue Five Plus Room - Two Bedroom & Study/Den. Plenty of Closet Space!! Modern Fixtures - Updated Bathroom - Hardwood Floors.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Glenwood
1 Unit Available
30 Pleasant
30 Pleasant Street, Medford, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
1650 sqft
Rare and special opportunity to live in a truly beautiful single family on a quiet street in desirable Medford. This delightful 4 bedroom/2 full bath home has all modern amenities you could ask for. Pristine hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
South Medford
1 Unit Available
521 Main St.
521 Main St, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
800 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Nicely updated with new kitchen, bath, and gleaming hardwood floors, this 3BR is a fantastic value for quality-seekers. Kitchen includes dishwasher, disposal, stainless appliances, and granite countertops.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
South Medford
1 Unit Available
14 Whittemore St.
14 Whittemore Street, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1000 sqft
215462882 Spacious Unit in Medford close to Major Roadways and Public Transport Good Sized Bedrooms, Separate Living and Dining Rooms, Lovely Kitchen, All Hardwood Floors, Nice Yard FREE Laundry 2 Off-Street Parking Cat is OK.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
West Medford
1 Unit Available
3 Jerome
3 Jerome Street, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1300 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Powder House
1 Unit Available
633 Boston Ave.
633 Boston Avenue, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1150 sqft
This is a Fabulous 3 Bed, Back Yard, and Patio.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
South Medford
1 Unit Available
44 Frederick Ave.
44 Frederick Avenue, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1000 sqft
Available September 1! A great value near Tufts. 1.2 miles away from Davis Square. A huge 3 bed, 1 bath unit located on the first floor. Huge eat-in kitchen with tons of countertop and cabinet space.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 02:03am
Wellington
1 Unit Available
8 9th
8 Ninth Street, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
81 walkscore.. wow! Less than 15 minute walk to Wellington Orange Line T stop.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 02:03am
Wellington
1 Unit Available
Residences at Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Drive, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,810
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 02:03am
South Medford
1 Unit Available
640 Boston Ave.
640 Boston Avenue, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
931 sqft
CORNER 2 bed 2 bath with balcony LUXURY Upscale unit in Medford on the Somerville Line. High end building . Two bedroom two bath corner unit with large balcony. Open concept kitchen and living room area.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
South Medford
1 Unit Available
12 Pearl St. - 4
12 Pearl Street, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,725
1025 sqft
Big 3 bdr. apartment located within walking distance to Medford Square and Tufts University. Commuter convenience to Rte. 93, Rte. 2, commuter rail and major bus routes into Davis Square/Sullivan Square.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Medford Hillside
1 Unit Available
15 Taylor Street
15 Taylor Street, Medford, MA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
Ask
a Available 09/01/20 HUGE, RENOVATED 7 bedroom duplex apartment just a 9 minute walk to Tufts campus and a 7 minute walk to Whole Foods. GRANITE kitchen counters with stainless steel appliances, and two new stunning bathrooms.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Medford
1 Unit Available
31 Newbern Ave 1
31 Newbern Ave, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 spacious 2 bedroom near Tufts and Davis - Property Id: 249147 Medford/Somerville line, walk to Tufts and red line at Davis, on Newbern Ave: spacious, renovated 2 bedroom, wood floors, study, eat-in kitchen, laundry
City Guide for Medford, MA

James Pierpont of Medford penned the ubiquitous holiday song, Jingle Bells, while sitting in Simpson’s Tavern on High Street in Medford. The town has had a little bit of extra holiday cheer ever since!

Perhaps best known for the prestigious Tufts University, Medford is much more than just your typical college town. Now developing out of the shadow of Boston, Medford boasts a vibrant and diverse community full of history and with an eclectic character (not to mention more affordable than its Boston and Cambridge neighbors).

Having trouble with Craigslist Medford? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Medford, MA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Medford renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Medford 1 BedroomsMedford 2 BedroomsMedford 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMedford 3 BedroomsMedford Accessible ApartmentsMedford Apartments under $1,400
Medford Apartments under $1,700Medford Apartments under $1500Medford Apartments with BalconyMedford Apartments with GarageMedford Apartments with GymMedford Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Medford Apartments with ParkingMedford Apartments with PoolMedford Apartments with Washer-DryerMedford Dog Friendly ApartmentsMedford Pet Friendly PlacesMedford Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wellington

Apartments Near Colleges

Tufts UniversityRhode Island College
Providence CollegeBecker College
Hult International Business School