Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:35 PM
109 Apartments for rent in Wellington, Medford, MA
Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
13 Units Available
Wellington Place
34 Brainard Ave, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,420
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1055 sqft
Homes feature granite counters and extra storage. Community includes a clubhouse and pool. Jog along the nearby Mystic River. Close to I-93, Route 2, I-9, and the Orange Line, making your commute a breeze.
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
18 Units Available
Lumiere
3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,064
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,196
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
1187 sqft
Contemporary apartments with views of the Mystic River and Boston skyline. Homes feature fireplaces and hardwood floors. Community includes a game room, pool and clubhouse. Near Tufts University.
Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
28 Units Available
Modera Medford
5 Cabot Rd, Medford, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,285
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,724
1199 sqft
Minutes to Route 16, I-93 and Wellington Station. Modern apartments situated along the Malden riverfront. Community boasts a wildlife observation deck, a rooftop deck with city views and direct access to walking trails.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
54 Units Available
50/55 Station Landing
50 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,287
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,226
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,698
1132 sqft
Luxury waterfront living. Experience the ultimate in convenience with on-site retail shops and restaurants, plus a train service to Boston via the Orange Line from the adjacent Wellington MBTA station.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
26 Units Available
RE150
150 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,060
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,405
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,265
1199 sqft
Medford apartment on River's Edge Drive is located near Hwys 16 and 28. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include an outdoor amphitheater, swimming pool, and gym. Apartment features W/D hookup, dishwasher, and fireplace.
Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
13 Units Available
Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,009
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,355
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,835
1161 sqft
Minutes from the Malden River and the Fellsway. Updated interiors with fireplaces, granite countertops, hardwood floors and lots of storage. On-site pool, coffee bar, business center, gym and game room.
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
41 Units Available
Hanover Mystic River
61 Locust Street, Medford, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,517
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,082
1197 sqft
From the moment you walk through the grand entrance you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated July 3 at 12:12am
9 Units Available
75 SL
75 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,599
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,036
1076 sqft
Modern apartments provide both a smoke-free and green community. Trendy, upscale decor features recent renovations with granite counters, hardwood floors and in unit laundry. Apartments offer bike storage, a media room and are pet friendly.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
836 Fellsway
836 Fellsway, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1220 sqft
Beautiful, Bright & Sunny two bedroom apartment in a quiet, beautifully renovated and landscaped two-family home in the Wellington section of Medford. Large 1220 sf unit with large rooms and high, nine-foot high ceilings and private entries.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
32 Locust St.
32 Locust Street, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
635 sqft
An absolute stunner!! Perfect condo-quality living with city access but with a relaxed, comfortable neighborhood vibe. High-quality modern construction. The building is was built in 2012, and is less than a decade old.
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
27 Locust St.
27 Locust Street, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
835 sqft
Fourth Floor Back Unit - Condo/Apartment Available 03/01/2020 Newer Building 2005/2006 Completed - Modern - Beautiful! Open Living Room/Kitchen. Hardwood Floors throughout. Fully Appliance Kitchen. Dishwasher/Microwave/Stove/Disposal/Fridge.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
25 6th St.
25 6th St, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1200 sqft
Excellent and convenient location! This is spacious and sunny unit with recently renovated kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout with ample closets and storage space. Free Washer and Dryer are in the basement.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
100 Station Landing
100 Station Landing, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1114 sqft
Two Bedroom Two Bath Luxury Living and a Commuter's paradise! Easy access to T Station and highway.Magnificent balcony views of the Boston Skyline.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
8 9th
8 Ninth Street, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
81 walkscore.. wow! Less than 15 minute walk to Wellington Orange Line T stop.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
3920 Mystic Valley Pkwy
3920 Mystic Valley Parkway, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
7700 sqft
Enjoy a luxury lifestyle in this stunning, luxury penthouse with majestic views of the Boston skyline conveniently located just minutes from ,Encore Casino,Essembly row shopping center,Wegmans and more.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
28 Brainard Ave.
28 Brainard Avenue, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,090
1019 sqft
Modern unit features open-plan layouts with moveable kitchen island, stainless appliances and high-end fixtures throughout. Located an eight minute walk from the Orange Line at the Wellington Station - Outbound stop.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
30 Brainard Ave.
30 Brainard Avenue, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,140
1105 sqft
Modern unit features open-plan layouts with moveable kitchen island, stainless appliances and high-end fixtures throughout. Located an eight minute walk from the Orange Line at the Wellington Station - Outbound stop.
Results within 1 mile of Wellington
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
19 Units Available
AVA Somerville
445 Artisan Way, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,614
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,285
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,045
1028 sqft
Thoughtfully designed floor plans with chalkboard walls, customizable closets, and in-unit washer and dryer. Fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances in select units. Urban-inspired design. Courtyard terrace. Near beautiful Mystic River.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
19 Units Available
Avalon at Assembly Row
333 Great River Rd, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,325
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,888
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,212
1219 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments, townhomes and lofts. Views of Mystic River in select apartments from private patio or balcony. Furnished units available. Fitness center. Pet friendly.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
35 Units Available
Residences at Malden Station
138 Pleasant Street, Malden, MA
Studio
$2,070
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,980
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1040 sqft
Brand-new, pet-friendly community with a roof deck, a 24-hour gym, in-home laundry, built-in desks and wine racks. Commuting is easy - just 15 minutes to downtown Boston.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
29 Units Available
The Batch Yard
25 Charlton St, Everett, MA
Studio
$1,896
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1089 sqft
Upscale studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments just five minutes to downtown Boston and ten minutes to North Station. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, Nest thermostats, patio/balcony. Pool, rooftop deck with grilling.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
6 Units Available
Mezzo Design Lofts
30 Caldwell St, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,274
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,811
943 sqft
Apartments offer a location that is close to great universities. They are pet-friendly, offer 24 hour maintenance and a courtyard. Other amenities include controlled access entry, air conditioning and covered garage parking.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
28 Units Available
The Graphic Lofts Apartments
32 Cambridge Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,165
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,598
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,681
933 sqft
The Graphic is a state-of-the-art luxury apartment community in Charlestown, MA, designed to foster an active, experience-focused lifestyle for anyone who appreciates beautiful, thoughtful, timeless design.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
61 Units Available
Montaje
449 Canal St, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,650
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,728
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,760
1186 sqft
Situated near Northern Expressway and the Sylvester Baxter Riverfront Park. Every unit features stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. On-site amenities include a sky lounge, outdoor fireplace and a cyber cafe.
