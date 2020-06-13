125 Apartments for rent in Wakefield, MA📍
In 2010, the United States Census Bureau pegged its resident count at 24,932 able-bodied souls, which ranked it as the 73rd largest enclave in the state of Massachusetts. Its comprised of 7.5 square miles of scenic, livable land that create a peaceful and carefree setting. Visitors and residents alike are attracted by its proximity to Boston, the region's largest and most work-friendly metropolis. Located 12 miles as the crow flies in a northwesterly direction from downtown Boston, Wakefield's Middlesex County locale makes it a five-star location for daily commuting to the nearby big city.
If the often heard real-estate catchword expression, "location, location, location", was ever justifiably used to tag a town, then Wakefield definitely qualifies as a stellar candidate. With the same kind of luck as scoring a lottery jackpot, Wakefield finds itself smack dab in the middle of the holy grail of roadway accessibility. Situated at the convergence of highways I-95 and I-93, with nearby legendary US Route 1 thrown in for good measure, it enjoys unmatched location, access and convenience.
There are many options for rentals in Wakefield, and you need not fear being held hostage to unfair, last-minute property rental offers. You can readily find apartments for rent and even house rentals; take your pick of one and two bedroom apartments.
The requirements for rental applications vary depending on the landlord's preferences. A general rule-of-thumb, though: the higher the asking rental price, the more stringent the personal qualification documentation that will be required. Usual rental prerequisites include: a proper ID (i.e. a driver's license with photo), work history, character references from your workplace as well as a recommendation from a prior landlord ( if you've rented your digs in the past). All of these goodies should nicely fit the bill for your future rental home.
Wakefield is comprised of no fewer than seven defined neighborhood sections. Included on the list are:
Montrose: Montrose fills up most of Wakefield's northeast quadrant. It borders Lynnfield to the north. Sullivan Memorial Park and the Sheraton Colonial Boston North Hotel and Conference Center are two prominent features within the Montrose perimeter.
Lakeside: Lakeside takes in all of Lake Quannapowitt within its confines. The town of Reading (for all you literaries!) forms a contiguous border with Lakeside on the other side of Interstate 95 (I-95).
East Side: The East Side designation is a misnomer. Its actual charted location is in the central area of Wakefield. Round Park is a prominent East Side geographical feature.
Woodville: The Woodville area derives its identity from a school of that name located on Farm Street. For real estate identification purposes, this section is dubbed: the Main St / Nahant St neighborhood of Wakefield. It takes up the central-eastern patch of Wakefield's turf. Landrigan Field and Eagle Rock highlight the area.
Downtown/Wakefield Square: If idyllic lake settings light your fire, then Downtown/Wakefield Square is sure to tickle your fancy. Its southern boundary is defined by Crystal Lake's presence and the northern border is delineated by Lake Quannapowitt. State Hwy 129 (Water St) runs through this section of town.
West Side: The area known as West Side is comprised of virtually all Wakefield property to the west of both the above-mentioned lakes. It is one of Wakefield's largest residential sections. Pomeworth Field and St. Patrick's Cemetery are located in this sector.
Greenwood: The Greenwood section is mainly comprised of small apartment buildings and unattached, mid and large-sized single family homes. Owing to its large area, it's often mistaken for a separate township independent of Wakefield. Wakefield Town Forest Park is one of the more notable Greenwood landmarks.
Plenty of shopping opportunities abound here. Strip mall supermarkets, retail stores and shops can be found close by. While you're out and about, be sure to try one of numerous restaurant possibilities of American or international ethnic cuisine. There is something for all tastes - Ristorante Molise on Main Street, Dragon House of Wakefield on Lowell Street and Edgewater Deli on Edgewater Drive are just a few of the available food establishments that will welcome you with open arms.
Not to mention, Wakefield's accessibility can't be beat. There are several forms of convenient, user-friendly public transportation. Various Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) services also connect the area. Ample bus routes to and from Boston will speed you along between destinations. There are also the Oak Grove and Malden rapid transit rail stations on the Orange Line of the Boston subway system, as well as the Wakefield station on the Haverhill Commuter Rail Line.