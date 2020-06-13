Apartment List
/
MA
/
wakefield
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:30 PM

125 Apartments for rent in Wakefield, MA

📍
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:53pm
Montrose
20 Units Available
Everly
14 Audubon Rd, Wakefield, MA
Studio
$2,025
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,180
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,328
1150 sqft
Offering 1- to 3-bedroom apartments, this development includes amenities like granite counters, in-unit laundry, stainless steel, walk-in closets, patios or balconies, microwaves and extra storage. The community is pet-friendly
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
West Side
11 Units Available
Wakefield Vista Apartments
105 Hopkins St, Wakefield, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,901
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
987 sqft
Wakefield Vista Apartments offers exceptional apartment living in a serene, desirable location just outside Boston. Less than a half mile from I-95 and only 1 mile from I-93, your commute has never been better.
Results within 1 mile of Wakefield
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
13 Units Available
MarketStreet Apartments
150 King Rail Dr, Lynnfield, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,538
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
1232 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in Lynnfield within proximity of premier shopping and dining establishments. This smoke-free community includes underground parking for tenants, pool, fitness center and 24-hour maintenance. Apartments feature large balconies, granite countertops and fireplaces.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
82 Main St.
82 Main Street, Lynnfield, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
1906 sqft
Tastefully renovated 4bd/1.5ba single-family home. Multi-level interior layout, gorgeous original hardwood flooring. Unit features for redone interior and walling, and formal dining and family rooms.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Melrose Highlands
1 Unit Available
49 Melrose St.
49 Melrose Street, Melrose, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
800 sqft
Melrose Towers condo is a great location close to everything you need; Whole Foods, commuter rail, buses, churches, ect. Short leap to Melrose center to enjoy all the great restaurants & stores.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
475 Main
475 Main Street, Reading, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This two bedroom two bathroom apartment is 1,165 square feet of brand new, beautifully finished living in Rise475. Offering a large open living room and kitchen with a generously sized private balcony.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Haywardville
1 Unit Available
157 Franklin St
157 Franklin Street, Stoneham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
845 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Stoneham. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, balcony, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, laundry in building, FREE HEAT , and FREE WATER.
Results within 5 miles of Wakefield
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 01:08pm
Wellington
17 Units Available
Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,105
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,030
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1161 sqft
Minutes from the Malden River and the Fellsway. Updated interiors with fireplaces, granite countertops, hardwood floors and lots of storage. On-site pool, coffee bar, business center, gym and game room.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
Proctor
21 Units Available
14 North
1000 Crane Brook Way, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,826
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,034
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,888
1396 sqft
Stylish, unique granite countertops and finished cabinetry in these recently renovated apartments near I-95 and Route 114. Residents have access to resort-style amenities for maximum comfort: basketball and tennis courts, pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
37 Units Available
Inwood West
1 Inwood Drive, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,298
1317 sqft
Near intersection of I-95 and I-93, community offers many amenities and places to play or work. Recently renovated units feature in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Some units feature fireplace, cathedral ceilings and upgraded kitchens.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 01:01pm
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
14 Units Available
The Washingtons
102 Washington St, Melrose, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,078
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community's numerous amenities include a trash valet, gym, fire pit and garage parking. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Oakdale Park and the Melrose Family YMCS are both nearby.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated June 13 at 12:54pm
Wellington
28 Units Available
Modera Medford
5 Cabot Rd, Medford, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,167
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
1199 sqft
Minutes to Route 16, I-93 and Wellington Station. Modern apartments situated along the Malden riverfront. Community boasts a wildlife observation deck, a rooftop deck with city views and direct access to walking trails.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
$
Maplewood
13 Units Available
Gateway at Malden Center
14 Summer St, Malden, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,045
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1172 sqft
Less than 8 miles from downtown Boston and close to I-93, Middlesex Fells Reservation, shopping, dining and more. This pet-friendly complex offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, clubhouse, indoor pool, gym, sauna and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
West Revere
100 Units Available
Alterra (Revere)
11 Overlook Ridge Drive, Revere, MA
Studio
$1,546
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,719
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,091
1146 sqft
Alterra at Overlook Ridge in Revere, Massachusetts offers the comfort and ease of apartment living with all of the thoughtful finishing touches that make this a glorious place to call home.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
West Revere
90 Units Available
The Emery at Overlook Ridge
21 Quarry Lane, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,935
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,955
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1075 sqft
Now Leasing! The Emery at Overlook Ridge brings together modern apartment features and on-point amenities in a tucked-away setting that is only 15 minutes from downtown Boston.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
41 Units Available
Windsor at Oak Grove
12 Island Hill Ave, Melrose, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,140
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1110 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes featuring high ceilings, modern kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Boston downtown is 15 minutes away. Community amenities include a fitness center and a swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Oakland Vale
18 Units Available
Avalon Saugus
861 Broadway, Saugus, MA
Studio
$1,795
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,925
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1213 sqft
Avalon Saugus features spacious studio, one and two bedroom apartments conveniently located off Route 1 in Saugus. Modern interiors feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and washers and dryers in all homes.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:36pm
Oakland Vale
15 Units Available
The Residences at Stevens Pond
1 Founders Way, Saugus, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,810
1016 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1336 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently situated just minutes from US-1, I-95 and I-93 for easy commuting. Luxury units feature laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community has pool, playground, gym, parking, fire pit and more.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:58pm
Wellington
11 Units Available
Lumiere
3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,189
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,260
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,193
1187 sqft
Contemporary apartments with views of the Mystic River and Boston skyline. Homes feature fireplaces and hardwood floors. Community includes a game room, pool and clubhouse. Near Tufts University.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Burlington Town Center
10 Units Available
Kimball Towers at Burlington
8 Kimball Ct, Burlington, MA
Studio
$2,006
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,388
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1091 sqft
Ideally situated just 15 miles from downtown Boston. Floor plans feature gas fireplaces, wood floors and stainless steel appliances. Select homes boast spectacular panoramic views. Leisure amenities include a resort-style pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:09pm
Wellington
14 Units Available
Wellington Place
34 Brainard Ave, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,365
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
1055 sqft
Homes feature granite counters and extra storage. Community includes a clubhouse and pool. Jog along the nearby Mystic River. Close to I-93, Route 2, I-9, and the Orange Line, making your commute a breeze.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
West Peabody
45 Units Available
Highlands at Dearborn
19 Magnolia Way, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,940
1340 sqft
One- to three-bedroom units off I-95 and Highway 1. Luxurious interiors include stainless steel kitchen appliances, real granite counters, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse features gym, pool, yoga and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Malden Center
180 Units Available
J Malden Center
190 Pleasant St, Malden, MA
Studio
$2,240
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,425
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,340
1149 sqft
Discover airy modern apartment living and an amazing collection of imaginative amenities located in the heart of a walk-friendly downtown full of small shops and tantalizing restaurants.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
Lower Mystic Basin
23 Units Available
The Batch Yard
25 Charlton St, Everett, MA
Studio
$2,007
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,258
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,816
1089 sqft
Upscale studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments just five minutes to downtown Boston and ten minutes to North Station. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, Nest thermostats, patio/balcony. Pool, rooftop deck with grilling.

Median Rent in Wakefield

Last updated Jul. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Wakefield is $1,185, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,469.
Studio
$1,039
1 Bed
$1,185
2 Beds
$1,469
3+ Beds
$1,847
City GuideWakefield
Old beginnings: the town of Wakefield, MA dates back to 1638 when it was colonized by Pilgrims who arrived at Plymouth Harbor on the epic Mayflower voyage in 1620.

In 2010, the United States Census Bureau pegged its resident count at 24,932 able-bodied souls, which ranked it as the 73rd largest enclave in the state of Massachusetts. Its comprised of 7.5 square miles of scenic, livable land that create a peaceful and carefree setting. Visitors and residents alike are attracted by its proximity to Boston, the region's largest and most work-friendly metropolis. Located 12 miles as the crow flies in a northwesterly direction from downtown Boston, Wakefield's Middlesex County locale makes it a five-star location for daily commuting to the nearby big city.

Having trouble with Craigslist Wakefield? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Moving to Wakefield

If the often heard real-estate catchword expression, "location, location, location", was ever justifiably used to tag a town, then Wakefield definitely qualifies as a stellar candidate. With the same kind of luck as scoring a lottery jackpot, Wakefield finds itself smack dab in the middle of the holy grail of roadway accessibility. Situated at the convergence of highways I-95 and I-93, with nearby legendary US Route 1 thrown in for good measure, it enjoys unmatched location, access and convenience.

There are many options for rentals in Wakefield, and you need not fear being held hostage to unfair, last-minute property rental offers. You can readily find apartments for rent and even house rentals; take your pick of one and two bedroom apartments.

The requirements for rental applications vary depending on the landlord's preferences. A general rule-of-thumb, though: the higher the asking rental price, the more stringent the personal qualification documentation that will be required. Usual rental prerequisites include: a proper ID (i.e. a driver's license with photo), work history, character references from your workplace as well as a recommendation from a prior landlord ( if you've rented your digs in the past). All of these goodies should nicely fit the bill for your future rental home.

Neighborhoods of Wakefield

Wakefield is comprised of no fewer than seven defined neighborhood sections. Included on the list are:

Montrose: Montrose fills up most of Wakefield's northeast quadrant. It borders Lynnfield to the north. Sullivan Memorial Park and the Sheraton Colonial Boston North Hotel and Conference Center are two prominent features within the Montrose perimeter.

Lakeside: Lakeside takes in all of Lake Quannapowitt within its confines. The town of Reading (for all you literaries!) forms a contiguous border with Lakeside on the other side of Interstate 95 (I-95).

East Side: The East Side designation is a misnomer. Its actual charted location is in the central area of Wakefield. Round Park is a prominent East Side geographical feature.

Woodville: The Woodville area derives its identity from a school of that name located on Farm Street. For real estate identification purposes, this section is dubbed: the Main St / Nahant St neighborhood of Wakefield. It takes up the central-eastern patch of Wakefield's turf. Landrigan Field and Eagle Rock highlight the area.

Downtown/Wakefield Square: If idyllic lake settings light your fire, then Downtown/Wakefield Square is sure to tickle your fancy. Its southern boundary is defined by Crystal Lake's presence and the northern border is delineated by Lake Quannapowitt. State Hwy 129 (Water St) runs through this section of town.

West Side: The area known as West Side is comprised of virtually all Wakefield property to the west of both the above-mentioned lakes. It is one of Wakefield's largest residential sections. Pomeworth Field and St. Patrick's Cemetery are located in this sector.

Greenwood: The Greenwood section is mainly comprised of small apartment buildings and unattached, mid and large-sized single family homes. Owing to its large area, it's often mistaken for a separate township independent of Wakefield. Wakefield Town Forest Park is one of the more notable Greenwood landmarks.

Living in Wakefield

Plenty of shopping opportunities abound here. Strip mall supermarkets, retail stores and shops can be found close by. While you're out and about, be sure to try one of numerous restaurant possibilities of American or international ethnic cuisine. There is something for all tastes - Ristorante Molise on Main Street, Dragon House of Wakefield on Lowell Street and Edgewater Deli on Edgewater Drive are just a few of the available food establishments that will welcome you with open arms.

Not to mention, Wakefield's accessibility can't be beat. There are several forms of convenient, user-friendly public transportation. Various Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) services also connect the area. Ample bus routes to and from Boston will speed you along between destinations. There are also the Oak Grove and Malden rapid transit rail stations on the Orange Line of the Boston subway system, as well as the Wakefield station on the Haverhill Commuter Rail Line.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Wakefield?
In Wakefield, the median rent is $1,039 for a studio, $1,185 for a 1-bedroom, $1,469 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,847 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Wakefield, check out our monthly Wakefield Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Wakefield?
Some of the colleges located in the Wakefield area include Rhode Island College, Providence College, Becker College, Hult International Business School, and Berklee College of Music. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Wakefield?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Wakefield from include Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Lowell, and Worcester.

Similar Pages

Wakefield 2 BedroomsWakefield Apartments with Balcony
Wakefield Apartments with GarageWakefield Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Wakefield Dog Friendly Apartments