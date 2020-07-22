/
downtown medford
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM
1245 Apartments for rent in Downtown Medford, Medford, MA
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 06:43 PM
1 Unit Available
Medford Square Riverside
65 Riverside Ave, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Medford Square Riverside in Medford. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
5 Forest St.
5 Forest St, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1100 sqft
NEW LISTING for a SEPTEMBER 1ST move in!! Very spacious and modern townhouse right in the heart of Medford Square.
1 of 6
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
15 Governors Ave.
15 Governors Avenue, Medford, MA
Studio
$1,500
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
This sunny studio apartment has an excellent location in Medford Square. Unit has new windows, an eat-in kitchen, plenty of counter space and cabinets. The build boasts an elevator and in-building laundry dryers.
1 of 5
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
22 High St.
22 High Street, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
600 sqft
Medford Square 1 bedroom with fully applianced kitchenette,modern bath,hardwood floors,common laundry,easy access to Rt 93,Boston and Tufts University. Terms: One year lease
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 22 at 06:17 PM
18 Units Available
Lumiere
3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy, Medford, MA
Studio
$1,984
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,202
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,991
1187 sqft
Contemporary apartments with views of the Mystic River and Boston skyline. Homes feature fireplaces and hardwood floors. Community includes a game room, pool and clubhouse. Near Tufts University.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 06:15 PM
59 Units Available
Hanover Mystic River
61 Locust Street, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,070
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,517
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,082
1197 sqft
From the moment you walk through the grand entrance you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
71 Princeton Street 2
71 Princeton St, Medford, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1100 sqft
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 4 bed 2 bath in Medford close to Tufts - Property Id: 305092 NO BROKERS FEE!!! Newly Renovated 4 Bed 2 full bath apartment right by Tufts University and not far from Davis Square.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
384 Fellsway West
384 Fellsway West, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1800 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Feels like a single family house! 2-bed+ on Fellsway West // Sept. 1st Property Features: - First floor apartment, approx.
1 of 26
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
306 Riverside Avenue
306 Riverside Avenue, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,275
900 sqft
2R Available 09/01/20 Charming Historic 1-bed+ office w/ two off-street parking // Sept. 1st Property Features: - Duplex style house (owner lives in left unit, apartment on right is available) - Split level layout, approx. 900 Sq. Ft.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
44 Frederick Ave
44 Frederick Avenue, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1000 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Avail 9/1 - NO FEE A great value near Tufts. 1.2 miles away from Davis Square. A huge 3 bed, 1 bath unit located on the first floor. Huge eat-in kitchen with tons of countertop and cabinet space.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
11 Martin Street
11 Martin Street, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1100 sqft
Gorgeous Philadelphia style 3-bed/1.5-bath apartment for rent over three floors. Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas stove, dishwasher and large french door fridge. Open living/dining room.
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
12 Pearl St. - 4
12 Pearl Street, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
1025 sqft
Big 3 bdr. apartment located within walking distance to Medford Square and Tufts University. Commuter convenience to Rte. 93, Rte. 2, commuter rail and major bus routes into Davis Square/Sullivan Square.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
20 Sterling St
20 Sterling Street, Somerville, MA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1800 sqft
High end 4 bed 2 bath condo available August 1st. The condo consists of the second and third floor of a two family house.
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
417 High
417 High Street, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1500 sqft
Walk to West Medford Train Station in 2 Mins. Walk your DOG in the large fields around the corner or along the Mystic Lakes!Unit is completely remodeled. 2 level unit. large bedrooms, in unit washer/dryer.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
15 Taylor St
15 Taylor Street, Medford, MA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
Ask
HUGE, RENOVATED 7 bedroom duplex apartment just a 9 minute walk to Tufts campus and a 7 minute walk to Whole Foods. GRANITE kitchen counters with stainless steel appliances, and two new stunning bathrooms.
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
50 Water St.,
50 Water Street, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
792 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 50 Water St., in Medford. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 29
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
11 Dell Ave.
11 Dell Ave, Medford, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2100 sqft
Attached Single Family House (Please ask *There are NO Shared Walls and Functions as a True Single Family) Separated yards Separate Driveways. - 4 Bed 3 Bath, Spacious House Many - Videos do not show Master /ensuite.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
20 Bowdoin
20 Bowdoin Street, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1050 sqft
Modern 3 Bedroom unit just mins. from Tufts campus gleaming hardwood floors and tile in the large eat-in kitchen. Sliding doors to the rear deck. open lay out. 1 off street parking space. W/D in basement.
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
15 Dunbar Ave.
15 Dunbar Avenue, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1100 sqft
Beautiful first-floor apartment in a nice two-family on Dunbar Ave. Unit boasts hardwood floors throughout, an updated bathroom with heated tile flooring, granite countertop sink, new kitchen with cherry cabinets, granite countertops & dishwasher.
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
55 Allston St.
55 Allston Street, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1300 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
35 Woods Ave.
35 Woods Avenue, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
900 sqft
GREATER METROPOLITAN REAL ESTATE INC EXCLUSIVE SOMERVILLE LISTING FIRST FLOOR 2 FAMILY HOME OWNER OCCUPIED 5 ROOMS 2 BEDROOMS LARGE CLOSETS 1 BATH TUB LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN NEW CABINETS,GAS STOVE,FRIDGE, WASHER AND DRYER PROVIDED IN BASEMENT FREE
1 of 6
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
49 Upland Rd.
49 Upland Road, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1100 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 3
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
95 North St.
95 North Street, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
1400 sqft
Available August 1st! Brand new renovation underway! Beautiful 4bd duplex, spacious layout, hardwood floors, modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher/disposal, front & back porches, huge driveway.
1 of 30
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
32 Locust St.
32 Locust Street, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
635 sqft
An absolute stunner!! Perfect condo-quality living with city access but with a relaxed, comfortable neighborhood vibe. High-quality modern construction. The building is was built in 2012, and is less than a decade old.
