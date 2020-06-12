Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:26 AM

293 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Medford, MA

Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 06:29am
Wellington
18 Units Available
Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,657
1161 sqft
Minutes from the Malden River and the Fellsway. Updated interiors with fireplaces, granite countertops, hardwood floors and lots of storage. On-site pool, coffee bar, business center, gym and game room.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 06:18am
Wellington
11 Units Available
Lumiere
3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,169
1187 sqft
Contemporary apartments with views of the Mystic River and Boston skyline. Homes feature fireplaces and hardwood floors. Community includes a game room, pool and clubhouse. Near Tufts University.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 06:14am
Wellington
14 Units Available
Wellington Place
34 Brainard Ave, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
1055 sqft
Homes feature granite counters and extra storage. Community includes a clubhouse and pool. Jog along the nearby Mystic River. Close to I-93, Route 2, I-9, and the Orange Line, making your commute a breeze.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated June 12 at 06:13am
Wellington
26 Units Available
Modera Medford
5 Cabot Rd, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1199 sqft
Minutes to Route 16, I-93 and Wellington Station. Modern apartments situated along the Malden riverfront. Community boasts a wildlife observation deck, a rooftop deck with city views and direct access to walking trails.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Wellington
37 Units Available
RE150
150 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,005
1199 sqft
Medford apartment on River's Edge Drive is located near Hwys 16 and 28. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include an outdoor amphitheater, swimming pool, and gym. Apartment features W/D hookup, dishwasher, and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Wellington
43 Units Available
50/55 Station Landing
50 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,621
1118 sqft
Luxury waterfront living. Experience the ultimate in convenience with on-site retail shops and restaurants, plus a train service to Boston via the Orange Line from the adjacent Wellington MBTA station.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 3 at 12:12am
Wellington
9 Units Available
75 SL
75 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$4,036
1076 sqft
Modern apartments provide both a smoke-free and green community. Trendy, upscale decor features recent renovations with granite counters, hardwood floors and in unit laundry. Apartments offer bike storage, a media room and are pet friendly.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
Wellington
1 Unit Available
28 Brainard Ave.
28 Brainard Avenue, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,090
1019 sqft
Renovated- featuring stainless steel appliances, dishwashers, washer and dryer in the unit! Convenient- 5 minute walk to Wellington Station (Orange Line). Walking distance to Station Landing and Assembly Row.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
Wellington
1 Unit Available
30 Brainard Ave.
30 Brainard Avenue, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,140
1105 sqft
Renovated- featuring stainless steel appliances, dishwashers, washer and dryer in the unit! Convenient- 5 minute walk to Wellington Station (Orange Line). Walking distance to Station Landing and Assembly Row.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
West Medford
1 Unit Available
56 Bower St.
56 Bower Street, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
South Medford
1 Unit Available
622 Boston Ave.
622 Boston Avenue, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1100 sqft
Condo charges one time $100 move in fee 3rd floor, no elevator professionally managed building 2 parking spaces included in Garage Washer and dryer in Unit Cats Negotiable Terms: One year lease

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
South Medford
1 Unit Available
640 Boston Ave.
640 Boston Avenue, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
931 sqft
CORNER 2 bed 2 bath with balcony LUXURY Upscale unit in Medford on the Somerville Line. High end building . Two bedroom two bath corner unit with large balcony. Open concept kitchen and living room area.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Wellington
1 Unit Available
100 Station Landing
100 Station Landing, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1114 sqft
Two Bedroom Two Bath Luxury Living and a Commuter's paradise! Easy access to T Station and highway.Magnificent balcony views of the Boston Skyline.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Downtown Medford
1 Unit Available
2500 Mystic Valley Parkway
2500 Mystic Valley Parkway, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1337 sqft
Enjoy beautiful Boston skyline views from your 7th floor balcony at rarely available Cradock Cove in Medford.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Glenwood
1 Unit Available
111 Surrey st
111 Surrey Street, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1452 sqft
This newly constructed luxury-style 2 bedrooms apartment is ready for rent! This open concept apartment features a kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and beautiful recessed lighting.
Results within 1 mile of Medford
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 06:34am
Medford Street - The Neck
6 Units Available
Mezzo Design Lofts
30 Caldwell St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,208
943 sqft
Apartments offer a location that is close to great universities. They are pet-friendly, offer 24 hour maintenance and a courtyard. Other amenities include controlled access entry, air conditioning and covered garage parking.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 12 at 06:14am
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
14 Units Available
The Washingtons
102 Washington St, Melrose, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1179 sqft
This community's numerous amenities include a trash valet, gym, fire pit and garage parking. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Oakdale Park and the Melrose Family YMCS are both nearby.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
Mystic River
55 Units Available
Montaje
449 Canal St, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,673
1186 sqft
Situated near Northern Expressway and the Sylvester Baxter Riverfront Park. Every unit features stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. On-site amenities include a sky lounge, outdoor fireplace and a cyber cafe.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Nobility Hill
221 Units Available
Alta Clara at the Fells
21 Executive Dr, Stoneham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
1246 sqft
Apply Today and receive 1 MONTH FREE! Call now for your virtual tour.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Powder House
9 Units Available
Windsor at Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Grn, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,305
1059 sqft
Smoke-free and pet-friendly homes with gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, and luxurious bathrooms. Residents have access to bike storage, dog park, and fitness studio, among other amenities. Porter Square is walking distance away.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 06:45am
Malden Center
31 Units Available
Residences at Malden Station
138 Pleasant Street, Malden, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,915
1021 sqft
Brand-new, pet-friendly community with a roof deck, a 24-hour gym, in-home laundry, built-in desks and wine racks. Commuting is easy - just 15 minutes to downtown Boston.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
$
Mystic River
27 Units Available
AVA Somerville
445 Artisan Way, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,705
1028 sqft
Thoughtfully designed floor plans with chalkboard walls, customizable closets, and in-unit washer and dryer. Fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances in select units. Urban-inspired design. Courtyard terrace. Near beautiful Mystic River.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
$
Mystic River
14 Units Available
Avalon at Assembly Row
333 Great River Rd, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,377
1219 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments, townhomes and lofts. Views of Mystic River in select apartments from private patio or balcony. Furnished units available. Fitness center. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
Lower Mystic Basin
23 Units Available
The Batch Yard
25 Charlton St, Everett, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,649
1089 sqft
Upscale studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments just five minutes to downtown Boston and ten minutes to North Station. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, Nest thermostats, patio/balcony. Pool, rooftop deck with grilling.

