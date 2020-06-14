628 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Medford, MA

Apartment List
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Wellington
45 Units Available
50/55 Station Landing
50 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,129
705 sqft
Luxury waterfront living. Experience the ultimate in convenience with on-site retail shops and restaurants, plus a train service to Boston via the Orange Line from the adjacent Wellington MBTA station.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Wellington
38 Units Available
RE150
150 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,170
839 sqft
Medford apartment on River's Edge Drive is located near Hwys 16 and 28. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include an outdoor amphitheater, swimming pool, and gym. Apartment features W/D hookup, dishwasher, and fireplace.
Last updated June 14 at 06:03pm
Wellington
26 Units Available
Modera Medford
5 Cabot Rd, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,311
881 sqft
Minutes to Route 16, I-93 and Wellington Station. Modern apartments situated along the Malden riverfront. Community boasts a wildlife observation deck, a rooftop deck with city views and direct access to walking trails.
Last updated June 14 at 06:11pm
Wellington
14 Units Available
Wellington Place
34 Brainard Ave, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,365
794 sqft
Homes feature granite counters and extra storage. Community includes a clubhouse and pool. Jog along the nearby Mystic River. Close to I-93, Route 2, I-9, and the Orange Line, making your commute a breeze.
Last updated June 14 at 06:57pm
Wellington
17 Units Available
Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,289
860 sqft
Minutes from the Malden River and the Fellsway. Updated interiors with fireplaces, granite countertops, hardwood floors and lots of storage. On-site pool, coffee bar, business center, gym and game room.
Last updated June 14 at 07:00pm
Wellington
11 Units Available
Lumiere
3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,260
777 sqft
Contemporary apartments with views of the Mystic River and Boston skyline. Homes feature fireplaces and hardwood floors. Community includes a game room, pool and clubhouse. Near Tufts University.
Last updated July 3 at 12:12am
Wellington
9 Units Available
75 SL
75 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,599
670 sqft
Modern apartments provide both a smoke-free and green community. Trendy, upscale decor features recent renovations with granite counters, hardwood floors and in unit laundry. Apartments offer bike storage, a media room and are pet friendly.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Medford Hillside
1 Unit Available
34 Capen St 1
34 Capen St, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
900 sqft
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Furnished One Bedroom Apt at Tufts University - Property Id: 284149 Fully Furnished One Bedroom Apartment next to Tufts Campus and near Fletcher School. All Furniture, All Utilities, WiFI and Laundry included.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
South Medford
1 Unit Available
53 Granville Ave 3
53 Granville Avenue, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Unit 3 Available 09/01/20 Attractive 1 bedroom nr Davis and Tufts - Property Id: 260507 Medford/Somerville line, on Granville Ave: attractive, renovated 1 bedroom, wood floors, yard, friendly dog ok, walk to Tufts and red line at Davis, near park,

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Downtown Medford
1 Unit Available
22 High St.
22 High Street, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
600 sqft
Medford Square 1 bedroom with fully applianced kitchenette,modern bath,hardwood floors,common laundry,easy access to Rt 93,Boston and Tufts University. Terms: One year lease

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Wellington
1 Unit Available
8 9th
8 Ninth Street, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
854 sqft
81 walkscore.. wow! Less than 15 minute walk to Wellington Orange Line T stop.

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Wellington
1 Unit Available
Residences at Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Drive, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,810
776 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Results within 1 mile of Medford
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
6 Units Available
Jack Flats by Windsor
1000 Stone Pl, Melrose, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,090
732 sqft
Located in a historic building in Melrose. Within walking distance of multiple rail stations and bus stops for an easy commute to downtown Boston. Each apartment features a kitchen with designer cabinets and granite countertops.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Powder House
9 Units Available
Windsor at Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Grn, Somerville, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,775
760 sqft
Smoke-free and pet-friendly homes with gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, and luxurious bathrooms. Residents have access to bike storage, dog park, and fitness studio, among other amenities. Porter Square is walking distance away.
Last updated June 14 at 06:46pm
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
13 Units Available
The Washingtons
102 Washington St, Melrose, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,078
821 sqft
This community's numerous amenities include a trash valet, gym, fire pit and garage parking. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Oakdale Park and the Melrose Family YMCS are both nearby.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Mystic River
25 Units Available
AVA Somerville
445 Artisan Way, Somerville, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,485
669 sqft
Thoughtfully designed floor plans with chalkboard walls, customizable closets, and in-unit washer and dryer. Fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances in select units. Urban-inspired design. Courtyard terrace. Near beautiful Mystic River.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Mystic River
14 Units Available
Avalon at Assembly Row
333 Great River Rd, Somerville, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,108
737 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments, townhomes and lofts. Views of Mystic River in select apartments from private patio or balcony. Furnished units available. Fitness center. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 06:31pm
Medford Street - The Neck
6 Units Available
Mezzo Design Lofts
30 Caldwell St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,677
801 sqft
Apartments offer a location that is close to great universities. They are pet-friendly, offer 24 hour maintenance and a courtyard. Other amenities include controlled access entry, air conditioning and covered garage parking.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Spring Hill
3 Units Available
136 Highland Ave
136 Highland Ave, Somerville, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,175
540 sqft
Stylish homes with energy-efficient appliances and high ceilings. Ample community amenities, including laundry facilities and picnic areas. Close to Porter Square and Union Square. Minutes from subway and bus stops.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Malden Center
180 Units Available
J Malden Center
190 Pleasant St, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,425
768 sqft
Discover airy modern apartment living and an amazing collection of imaginative amenities located in the heart of a walk-friendly downtown full of small shops and tantalizing restaurants.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Lower Mystic Basin
23 Units Available
The Batch Yard
25 Charlton St, Everett, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,258
756 sqft
Upscale studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments just five minutes to downtown Boston and ten minutes to North Station. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, Nest thermostats, patio/balcony. Pool, rooftop deck with grilling.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Mystic River
56 Units Available
Montaje
449 Canal St, Somerville, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,728
739 sqft
Situated near Northern Expressway and the Sylvester Baxter Riverfront Park. Every unit features stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. On-site amenities include a sky lounge, outdoor fireplace and a cyber cafe.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Nobility Hill
219 Units Available
Alta Clara at the Fells
21 Executive Dr, Stoneham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,265
841 sqft
Apply Today and receive 1 MONTH FREE! Call now for your virtual tour.
Last updated June 14 at 06:38pm
Malden Center
34 Units Available
Residences at Malden Station
138 Pleasant Street, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,420
758 sqft
Brand-new, pet-friendly community with a roof deck, a 24-hour gym, in-home laundry, built-in desks and wine racks. Commuting is easy - just 15 minutes to downtown Boston.

