1 bedroom apartments
628 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Medford, MA
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Wellington
45 Units Available
50/55 Station Landing
50 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,129
705 sqft
Luxury waterfront living. Experience the ultimate in convenience with on-site retail shops and restaurants, plus a train service to Boston via the Orange Line from the adjacent Wellington MBTA station.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Wellington
38 Units Available
RE150
150 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,170
839 sqft
Medford apartment on River's Edge Drive is located near Hwys 16 and 28. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include an outdoor amphitheater, swimming pool, and gym. Apartment features W/D hookup, dishwasher, and fireplace.
Verified
1 of 72
Last updated June 14 at 06:03pm
Wellington
26 Units Available
Modera Medford
5 Cabot Rd, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,311
881 sqft
Minutes to Route 16, I-93 and Wellington Station. Modern apartments situated along the Malden riverfront. Community boasts a wildlife observation deck, a rooftop deck with city views and direct access to walking trails.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:11pm
Wellington
14 Units Available
Wellington Place
34 Brainard Ave, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,365
794 sqft
Homes feature granite counters and extra storage. Community includes a clubhouse and pool. Jog along the nearby Mystic River. Close to I-93, Route 2, I-9, and the Orange Line, making your commute a breeze.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:57pm
Wellington
17 Units Available
Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,289
860 sqft
Minutes from the Malden River and the Fellsway. Updated interiors with fireplaces, granite countertops, hardwood floors and lots of storage. On-site pool, coffee bar, business center, gym and game room.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 07:00pm
Wellington
11 Units Available
Lumiere
3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,260
777 sqft
Contemporary apartments with views of the Mystic River and Boston skyline. Homes feature fireplaces and hardwood floors. Community includes a game room, pool and clubhouse. Near Tufts University.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 3 at 12:12am
Wellington
9 Units Available
75 SL
75 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,599
670 sqft
Modern apartments provide both a smoke-free and green community. Trendy, upscale decor features recent renovations with granite counters, hardwood floors and in unit laundry. Apartments offer bike storage, a media room and are pet friendly.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Medford Hillside
1 Unit Available
34 Capen St 1
34 Capen St, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
900 sqft
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Furnished One Bedroom Apt at Tufts University - Property Id: 284149 Fully Furnished One Bedroom Apartment next to Tufts Campus and near Fletcher School. All Furniture, All Utilities, WiFI and Laundry included.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
South Medford
1 Unit Available
53 Granville Ave 3
53 Granville Avenue, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Unit 3 Available 09/01/20 Attractive 1 bedroom nr Davis and Tufts - Property Id: 260507 Medford/Somerville line, on Granville Ave: attractive, renovated 1 bedroom, wood floors, yard, friendly dog ok, walk to Tufts and red line at Davis, near park,
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Downtown Medford
1 Unit Available
22 High St.
22 High Street, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
600 sqft
Medford Square 1 bedroom with fully applianced kitchenette,modern bath,hardwood floors,common laundry,easy access to Rt 93,Boston and Tufts University. Terms: One year lease
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Wellington
1 Unit Available
8 9th
8 Ninth Street, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
854 sqft
81 walkscore.. wow! Less than 15 minute walk to Wellington Orange Line T stop.
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Wellington
1 Unit Available
Residences at Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Drive, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,810
776 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Results within 1 mile of Medford
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
6 Units Available
Jack Flats by Windsor
1000 Stone Pl, Melrose, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,090
732 sqft
Located in a historic building in Melrose. Within walking distance of multiple rail stations and bus stops for an easy commute to downtown Boston. Each apartment features a kitchen with designer cabinets and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Powder House
9 Units Available
Windsor at Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Grn, Somerville, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,775
760 sqft
Smoke-free and pet-friendly homes with gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, and luxurious bathrooms. Residents have access to bike storage, dog park, and fitness studio, among other amenities. Porter Square is walking distance away.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 14 at 06:46pm
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
13 Units Available
The Washingtons
102 Washington St, Melrose, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,078
821 sqft
This community's numerous amenities include a trash valet, gym, fire pit and garage parking. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Oakdale Park and the Melrose Family YMCS are both nearby.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Mystic River
25 Units Available
AVA Somerville
445 Artisan Way, Somerville, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,485
669 sqft
Thoughtfully designed floor plans with chalkboard walls, customizable closets, and in-unit washer and dryer. Fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances in select units. Urban-inspired design. Courtyard terrace. Near beautiful Mystic River.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Mystic River
14 Units Available
Avalon at Assembly Row
333 Great River Rd, Somerville, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,108
737 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments, townhomes and lofts. Views of Mystic River in select apartments from private patio or balcony. Furnished units available. Fitness center. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 06:31pm
Medford Street - The Neck
6 Units Available
Mezzo Design Lofts
30 Caldwell St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,677
801 sqft
Apartments offer a location that is close to great universities. They are pet-friendly, offer 24 hour maintenance and a courtyard. Other amenities include controlled access entry, air conditioning and covered garage parking.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Spring Hill
3 Units Available
136 Highland Ave
136 Highland Ave, Somerville, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,175
540 sqft
Stylish homes with energy-efficient appliances and high ceilings. Ample community amenities, including laundry facilities and picnic areas. Close to Porter Square and Union Square. Minutes from subway and bus stops.
Verified
1 of 73
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Malden Center
180 Units Available
J Malden Center
190 Pleasant St, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,425
768 sqft
Discover airy modern apartment living and an amazing collection of imaginative amenities located in the heart of a walk-friendly downtown full of small shops and tantalizing restaurants.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Lower Mystic Basin
23 Units Available
The Batch Yard
25 Charlton St, Everett, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,258
756 sqft
Upscale studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments just five minutes to downtown Boston and ten minutes to North Station. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, Nest thermostats, patio/balcony. Pool, rooftop deck with grilling.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Mystic River
56 Units Available
Montaje
449 Canal St, Somerville, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,728
739 sqft
Situated near Northern Expressway and the Sylvester Baxter Riverfront Park. Every unit features stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. On-site amenities include a sky lounge, outdoor fireplace and a cyber cafe.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Nobility Hill
219 Units Available
Alta Clara at the Fells
21 Executive Dr, Stoneham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,265
841 sqft
Apply Today and receive 1 MONTH FREE! Call now for your virtual tour.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 06:38pm
Malden Center
34 Units Available
Residences at Malden Station
138 Pleasant Street, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,420
758 sqft
Brand-new, pet-friendly community with a roof deck, a 24-hour gym, in-home laundry, built-in desks and wine racks. Commuting is easy - just 15 minutes to downtown Boston.
