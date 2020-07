Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool 24hr maintenance dogs allowed cats allowed parking pet friendly cc payments game room green community internet access online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community

Live along the banks of the Mystic River in Medford's newest luxury apartments. Lumiere offers the perfect blend of tranquility and convenience just minutes from downtown Boston. Choose from studios, or one and two bedroom apartment styles, each highlighting a new perspective on modern living. Expansive windows overlook the twinkling Boston skyline and Mystic River; stunning interiors feature open concept layouts, gas fireplaces, and private balconies. You'll find striking interior and exterior spaces to unwind, relax, and socialize at Lumiere with feature amenities that include; sundeck and pool, Illumination Bar, and Lookout Lounge. Lumiere has it all!