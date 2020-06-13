Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

598 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Medford, MA

Finding an apartment in Medford that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Wellington
40 Units Available
RE150
150 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,250
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,170
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1199 sqft
Medford apartment on River's Edge Drive is located near Hwys 16 and 28. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include an outdoor amphitheater, swimming pool, and gym. Apartment features W/D hookup, dishwasher, and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Wellington
45 Units Available
50/55 Station Landing
50 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,140
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,129
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,621
1118 sqft
Luxury waterfront living. Experience the ultimate in convenience with on-site retail shops and restaurants, plus a train service to Boston via the Orange Line from the adjacent Wellington MBTA station.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated June 13 at 06:15pm
Wellington
27 Units Available
Modera Medford
5 Cabot Rd, Medford, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,320
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
1199 sqft
Minutes to Route 16, I-93 and Wellington Station. Modern apartments situated along the Malden riverfront. Community boasts a wildlife observation deck, a rooftop deck with city views and direct access to walking trails.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:00pm
Wellington
17 Units Available
Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,105
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,030
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1161 sqft
Minutes from the Malden River and the Fellsway. Updated interiors with fireplaces, granite countertops, hardwood floors and lots of storage. On-site pool, coffee bar, business center, gym and game room.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
Wellington
11 Units Available
Lumiere
3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,189
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,260
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,193
1187 sqft
Contemporary apartments with views of the Mystic River and Boston skyline. Homes feature fireplaces and hardwood floors. Community includes a game room, pool and clubhouse. Near Tufts University.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:26pm
Wellington
14 Units Available
Wellington Place
34 Brainard Ave, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,365
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
1055 sqft
Homes feature granite counters and extra storage. Community includes a clubhouse and pool. Jog along the nearby Mystic River. Close to I-93, Route 2, I-9, and the Orange Line, making your commute a breeze.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 3 at 12:12am
Wellington
9 Units Available
75 SL
75 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,599
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,036
1076 sqft
Modern apartments provide both a smoke-free and green community. Trendy, upscale decor features recent renovations with granite counters, hardwood floors and in unit laundry. Apartments offer bike storage, a media room and are pet friendly.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Medford
1 Unit Available
353 Main Street
353 Main Street, Medford, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1300 sqft
3 Available 09/01/20 AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1. Great deal on a 4 bed apartment near Tufts and Davis Square. Apartment features a renovated eat-in-kitchen, dishwasher, disposal, spacious living room and huge bathroom.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Medford Hillside
1 Unit Available
221 Boston Avenue
221 Boston Avenue, Medford, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1000 sqft
1 Available 09/01/20 Newly Renovated minutes to Tufts University. Modern Kitchen with Granite Counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Dishwasher, Disposal. New ceramic tile throughout + Gleaming Hardwood Floors. Large Bedrooms all with closets.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Medford Hillside
1 Unit Available
15 Taylor Street
15 Taylor Street, Medford, MA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
Ask
a Available 09/01/20 HUGE, RENOVATED 7 bedroom duplex apartment just a 9 minute walk to Tufts campus and a 7 minute walk to Whole Foods. GRANITE kitchen counters with stainless steel appliances, and two new stunning bathrooms.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Medford
1 Unit Available
53 Granville Ave 3
53 Granville Avenue, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Unit 3 Available 09/01/20 Attractive 1 bedroom nr Davis and Tufts - Property Id: 260507 Medford/Somerville line, on Granville Ave: attractive, renovated 1 bedroom, wood floors, yard, fee, friendly dog ok, walk to Tufts and red line at Davis, near

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Glenwood
1 Unit Available
6 Hadley Pl 2
6 Hadley Place, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1329 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 Large 3 bedroom with perfect location - Property Id: 290033 Spacious 2nd floor apartment features 6 rooms- a large 19.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Medford Hillside
1 Unit Available
72 Marshall St 1
72 Marshall St, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1150 sqft
Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 ===> NO BROKER FEE! <=== Laundry, Yard - Property Id: 288503 Available September 1st NO BROKER FEE! Virtual tour available upon request! For rent is a large 2 bedroom apartment on the first floor of a 3 family house on

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Medford Hillside
1 Unit Available
56 Fairmount St 3
56 Fairmount Street, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1100 sqft
Unit 3 Available 09/01/20 3 bed 1 bath - Somerville - 9/1 - $3300 - Property Id: 285514 Gorgeous, spacious, top floor 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom walking distance to Davis Sq, Teele Sq & Tufts University -$3300 -Available 9/1 -Granite Counter

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:08pm
West Medford
1 Unit Available
113 Monument
113 Monument Street, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
800 sqft
Come take a look at this fabulous 2 bedroom apartment in desirable West Medford, close to Tufts University as well. Please do not inquire about earlier move in dates. Showings TBD as of this point.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:08pm
South Medford
1 Unit Available
14 Whittemore St.
14 Whittemore Street, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1000 sqft
215462882 Spacious Unit in Medford close to Major Roadways and Public Transport Good Sized Bedrooms, Separate Living and Dining Rooms, Lovely Kitchen, All Hardwood Floors, Nice Yard FREE Laundry 2 Off-Street Parking Cat is OK.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:08pm
West Medford
1 Unit Available
3 Jerome
3 Jerome Street, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1300 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:08pm
South Medford
1 Unit Available
622 Boston Ave.
622 Boston Avenue, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1100 sqft
Condo charges one time $100 move in fee 3rd floor, no elevator professionally managed building 2 parking spaces included in Garage Washer and dryer in Unit Cats Negotiable Terms: One year lease

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:08pm
Wellington
1 Unit Available
27 First St.
27 First Street, Medford, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
2000 sqft
Gut renovation, Stainless steel appliances, granite counters and central air conditioning with parking and free in-unit laundry. Currently undergoing renovation, photos are of a similarly recently finished unit. Finishes will be similar.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
South Medford
1 Unit Available
41 Wright Ave
41 Wright Ave, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
- 2 large bedrooms and 1 smaller bedroom that can fit a full bed - Living room - Dining room - Hardwood floors throughout - Large kitchen with gas stove and fridge - Good sized bathroom - Washer/dryer in-unit - Deck - Shared yard - Two
Results within 1 mile of Medford
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
5 Units Available
Jack Flats by Windsor
1000 Stone Pl, Melrose, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,080
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a historic building in Melrose. Within walking distance of multiple rail stations and bus stops for an easy commute to downtown Boston. Each apartment features a kitchen with designer cabinets and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Powder House
9 Units Available
Windsor at Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Grn, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,410
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,770
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
1059 sqft
Smoke-free and pet-friendly homes with gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, and luxurious bathrooms. Residents have access to bike storage, dog park, and fitness studio, among other amenities. Porter Square is walking distance away.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
Malden Center
32 Units Available
Residences at Malden Station
138 Pleasant Street, Malden, MA
Studio
$2,060
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,420
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,920
1021 sqft
Brand-new, pet-friendly community with a roof deck, a 24-hour gym, in-home laundry, built-in desks and wine racks. Commuting is easy - just 15 minutes to downtown Boston.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 06:18pm
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
14 Units Available
The Washingtons
102 Washington St, Melrose, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,078
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community's numerous amenities include a trash valet, gym, fire pit and garage parking. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Oakdale Park and the Melrose Family YMCS are both nearby.
City Guide for Medford, MA

James Pierpont of Medford penned the ubiquitous holiday song, Jingle Bells, while sitting in Simpson’s Tavern on High Street in Medford. The town has had a little bit of extra holiday cheer ever since!

Perhaps best known for the prestigious Tufts University, Medford is much more than just your typical college town. Now developing out of the shadow of Boston, Medford boasts a vibrant and diverse community full of history and with an eclectic character (not to mention more affordable than its Boston and Cambridge neighbors).

Having trouble with Craigslist Medford? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Medford, MA

Finding an apartment in Medford that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

