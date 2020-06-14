291 Apartments for rent in Medford, MA with garage
1 of 11
1 of 15
1 of 72
1 of 12
1 of 11
1 of 7
1 of 8
1 of 8
1 of 19
1 of 16
1 of 11
1 of 13
1 of 27
1 of 37
1 of 49
1 of 9
1 of 50
1 of 27
1 of 9
1 of 73
1 of 19
1 of 15
1 of 11
1 of 10
James Pierpont of Medford penned the ubiquitous holiday song, Jingle Bells, while sitting in Simpson’s Tavern on High Street in Medford. The town has had a little bit of extra holiday cheer ever since!
Perhaps best known for the prestigious Tufts University, Medford is much more than just your typical college town. Now developing out of the shadow of Boston, Medford boasts a vibrant and diverse community full of history and with an eclectic character (not to mention more affordable than its Boston and Cambridge neighbors).
Having trouble with Craigslist Medford? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Medford apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.