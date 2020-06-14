Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:56 AM

291 Apartments for rent in Medford, MA with garage

Medford apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:21am
Wellington
17 Units Available
Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,105
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,223
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1161 sqft
Minutes from the Malden River and the Fellsway. Updated interiors with fireplaces, granite countertops, hardwood floors and lots of storage. On-site pool, coffee bar, business center, gym and game room.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Wellington
45 Units Available
50/55 Station Landing
50 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,140
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,129
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,621
1118 sqft
Luxury waterfront living. Experience the ultimate in convenience with on-site retail shops and restaurants, plus a train service to Boston via the Orange Line from the adjacent Wellington MBTA station.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated June 14 at 01:04am
Wellington
26 Units Available
Modera Medford
5 Cabot Rd, Medford, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,320
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
1199 sqft
Minutes to Route 16, I-93 and Wellington Station. Modern apartments situated along the Malden riverfront. Community boasts a wildlife observation deck, a rooftop deck with city views and direct access to walking trails.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:11am
Wellington
14 Units Available
Wellington Place
34 Brainard Ave, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,365
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
1055 sqft
Homes feature granite counters and extra storage. Community includes a clubhouse and pool. Jog along the nearby Mystic River. Close to I-93, Route 2, I-9, and the Orange Line, making your commute a breeze.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 3 at 12:12am
Wellington
9 Units Available
75 SL
75 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,599
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,036
1076 sqft
Modern apartments provide both a smoke-free and green community. Trendy, upscale decor features recent renovations with granite counters, hardwood floors and in unit laundry. Apartments offer bike storage, a media room and are pet friendly.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
South Medford
1 Unit Available
65 Bow St.
65 Bow St, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1600 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Wellington
1 Unit Available
28 Brainard Ave.
28 Brainard Avenue, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,090
1019 sqft
Renovated- featuring stainless steel appliances, dishwashers, washer and dryer in the unit! Convenient- 5 minute walk to Wellington Station (Orange Line). Walking distance to Station Landing and Assembly Row.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Wellington
1 Unit Available
30 Brainard Ave.
30 Brainard Avenue, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,140
1105 sqft
Renovated- featuring stainless steel appliances, dishwashers, washer and dryer in the unit! Convenient- 5 minute walk to Wellington Station (Orange Line). Walking distance to Station Landing and Assembly Row.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
South Medford
1 Unit Available
622 Boston Ave.
622 Boston Avenue, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1100 sqft
Condo charges one time $100 move in fee 3rd floor, no elevator professionally managed building 2 parking spaces included in Garage Washer and dryer in Unit Cats Negotiable Terms: One year lease

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
South Medford
1 Unit Available
640 Boston Ave.
640 Boston Avenue, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
931 sqft
CORNER 2 bed 2 bath with balcony LUXURY Upscale unit in Medford on the Somerville Line. High end building . Two bedroom two bath corner unit with large balcony. Open concept kitchen and living room area.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Wellington
1 Unit Available
100 Station Landing
100 Station Landing, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1114 sqft
Two Bedroom Two Bath Luxury Living and a Commuter's paradise! Easy access to T Station and highway.Magnificent balcony views of the Boston Skyline.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
West Medford
1 Unit Available
97 Playstead
97 Playstead Road, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1200 sqft
This 3 bedroom 1st floor apartment has 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms and 1 bath with many updates. It has hardwood floors throughout. Storage and units own washer and dryer are in the basement.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Wellington
1 Unit Available
3 Amaranth Pl
3 Amaranth Place, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2066 sqft
Modern Townhouse - Hurry - will go FAST ; Impeccable condition ; Kid Friendly Community ; Built 2009 ; Central Cool/Heat ; Centrally Located ; 2 minutes walk to Bus stop ; 5 minutes to Orange Line ; 5 minutes to Assembly Square Mall, Meadow Glen
Results within 1 mile of Medford
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
5 Units Available
Jack Flats by Windsor
1000 Stone Pl, Melrose, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,080
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a historic building in Melrose. Within walking distance of multiple rail stations and bus stops for an easy commute to downtown Boston. Each apartment features a kitchen with designer cabinets and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Powder House
9 Units Available
Windsor at Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Grn, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,410
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,770
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
1059 sqft
Smoke-free and pet-friendly homes with gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, and luxurious bathrooms. Residents have access to bike storage, dog park, and fitness studio, among other amenities. Porter Square is walking distance away.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:24am
Malden Center
32 Units Available
Residences at Malden Station
138 Pleasant Street, Malden, MA
Studio
$2,060
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,420
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,920
1021 sqft
Brand-new, pet-friendly community with a roof deck, a 24-hour gym, in-home laundry, built-in desks and wine racks. Commuting is easy - just 15 minutes to downtown Boston.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:53am
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
13 Units Available
The Washingtons
102 Washington St, Melrose, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,078
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community's numerous amenities include a trash valet, gym, fire pit and garage parking. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Oakdale Park and the Melrose Family YMCS are both nearby.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Mystic River
15 Units Available
Avalon at Assembly Row
333 Great River Rd, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,420
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,108
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,377
1219 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments, townhomes and lofts. Views of Mystic River in select apartments from private patio or balcony. Furnished units available. Fitness center. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:29am
Medford Street - The Neck
6 Units Available
Mezzo Design Lofts
30 Caldwell St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,441
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,677
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,208
943 sqft
Apartments offer a location that is close to great universities. They are pet-friendly, offer 24 hour maintenance and a courtyard. Other amenities include controlled access entry, air conditioning and covered garage parking.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Malden Center
180 Units Available
J Malden Center
190 Pleasant St, Malden, MA
Studio
$2,240
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,425
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,340
1149 sqft
Discover airy modern apartment living and an amazing collection of imaginative amenities located in the heart of a walk-friendly downtown full of small shops and tantalizing restaurants.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Lower Mystic Basin
23 Units Available
The Batch Yard
25 Charlton St, Everett, MA
Studio
$2,007
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,258
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,816
1089 sqft
Upscale studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments just five minutes to downtown Boston and ten minutes to North Station. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, Nest thermostats, patio/balcony. Pool, rooftop deck with grilling.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Nobility Hill
219 Units Available
Alta Clara at the Fells
21 Executive Dr, Stoneham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,265
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
1246 sqft
Apply Today and receive 1 MONTH FREE! Call now for your virtual tour.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Davis Square
8 Units Available
7 Cameron
7 Cameron Ave, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,100
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
969 sqft
Sustainably built apartments feature flexible floor plans, high ceilings and light-filled rooms. Community has garage parking, landscaped courtyards, a fitness room and community room with open kitchen. Close to the Red Line.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:13am
$
Arlington Center
2 Units Available
385 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments
385 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington, MA
Studio
$1,700
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern community with landscaped yard. Close to the area's universities, parks and entertainment areas. Each home offers a large balcony or patio, lots of natural sunlight and modern updates.
City Guide for Medford, MA

James Pierpont of Medford penned the ubiquitous holiday song, Jingle Bells, while sitting in Simpson’s Tavern on High Street in Medford. The town has had a little bit of extra holiday cheer ever since!

Perhaps best known for the prestigious Tufts University, Medford is much more than just your typical college town. Now developing out of the shadow of Boston, Medford boasts a vibrant and diverse community full of history and with an eclectic character (not to mention more affordable than its Boston and Cambridge neighbors).

Having trouble with Craigslist Medford? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Medford, MA

Medford apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

