Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:29 PM

153 Apartments for rent in Medford, MA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Medford renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated June 14 at 12:34pm
Wellington
26 Units Available
Modera Medford
5 Cabot Rd, Medford, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,311
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1199 sqft
Minutes to Route 16, I-93 and Wellington Station. Modern apartments situated along the Malden riverfront. Community boasts a wildlife observation deck, a rooftop deck with city views and direct access to walking trails.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:32pm
Wellington
17 Units Available
Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,105
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,289
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1161 sqft
Minutes from the Malden River and the Fellsway. Updated interiors with fireplaces, granite countertops, hardwood floors and lots of storage. On-site pool, coffee bar, business center, gym and game room.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
Wellington
11 Units Available
Lumiere
3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,189
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,260
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,193
1187 sqft
Contemporary apartments with views of the Mystic River and Boston skyline. Homes feature fireplaces and hardwood floors. Community includes a game room, pool and clubhouse. Near Tufts University.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Wellington
45 Units Available
50/55 Station Landing
50 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,140
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,129
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,621
1118 sqft
Luxury waterfront living. Experience the ultimate in convenience with on-site retail shops and restaurants, plus a train service to Boston via the Orange Line from the adjacent Wellington MBTA station.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 3 at 12:12am
Wellington
9 Units Available
75 SL
75 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,599
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,036
1076 sqft
Modern apartments provide both a smoke-free and green community. Trendy, upscale decor features recent renovations with granite counters, hardwood floors and in unit laundry. Apartments offer bike storage, a media room and are pet friendly.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Medford Hillside
1 Unit Available
15 Taylor Street
15 Taylor Street, Medford, MA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
Ask
a Available 09/01/20 HUGE, RENOVATED 7 bedroom duplex apartment just a 9 minute walk to Tufts campus and a 7 minute walk to Whole Foods. GRANITE kitchen counters with stainless steel appliances, and two new stunning bathrooms.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Medford Hillside
1 Unit Available
221 Boston Avenue
221 Boston Avenue, Medford, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1000 sqft
1 Available 09/01/20 Newly Renovated minutes to Tufts University. Modern Kitchen with Granite Counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Dishwasher, Disposal. New ceramic tile throughout + Gleaming Hardwood Floors. Large Bedrooms all with closets.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
South Medford
1 Unit Available
53 Granville Ave 3
53 Granville Avenue, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Unit 3 Available 09/01/20 Attractive 1 bedroom nr Davis and Tufts - Property Id: 260507 Medford/Somerville line, on Granville Ave: attractive, renovated 1 bedroom, wood floors, yard, friendly dog ok, walk to Tufts and red line at Davis, near park,

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
South Medford
1 Unit Available
31 Newbern Ave 1
31 Newbern Ave, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 spacious 2 bedroom near Tufts and Davis - Property Id: 249147 Medford/Somerville line, walk to Tufts and red line at Davis, on Newbern Ave: spacious, renovated 2 bedroom, wood floors, study, eat-in kitchen, laundry

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Glenwood
1 Unit Available
6 Hadley Pl 2
6 Hadley Place, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1329 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 Large 3 bedroom with perfect location - Property Id: 290033 Spacious 2nd floor apartment features 6 rooms- a large 19.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Medford Hillside
1 Unit Available
56 Fairmount St 3
56 Fairmount Street, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1100 sqft
Unit 3 Available 09/01/20 3 bed 1 bath - Somerville - 9/1 - $3300 - Property Id: 285514 Gorgeous, spacious, top floor 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom walking distance to Davis Sq, Teele Sq & Tufts University -$3300 -Available 9/1 -Granite Counter

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
South Medford
1 Unit Available
30 Stearns Ave.
30 Stearns Avenue, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1100 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
South Medford
1 Unit Available
122 Bonner Ave.
122 Bonner Avenue, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1223 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
West Medford
1 Unit Available
113 Monument
113 Monument Street, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
800 sqft
Come take a look at this fabulous 2 bedroom apartment in desirable West Medford, close to Tufts University as well. Please do not inquire about earlier move in dates. Showings TBD as of this point.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
South Medford
1 Unit Available
70 Bowdoin St.
70 Bowdoin Street, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1350 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Glenwood
1 Unit Available
57 Linwood Ave.
57 Linwood St, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1000 sqft
Exclusive Medford Listing Greater Metropolitan R.E. Inc. - Medford Second Floor Unit - Linwood Avenue Five Plus Room - Two Bedroom & Study/Den. Plenty of Closet Space!! Modern Fixtures - Updated Bathroom - Hardwood Floors.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Glenwood
1 Unit Available
30 Pleasant
30 Pleasant Street, Medford, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
1650 sqft
Rare and special opportunity to live in a truly beautiful single family on a quiet street in desirable Medford. This delightful 4 bedroom/2 full bath home has all modern amenities you could ask for. Pristine hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Downtown Medford
1 Unit Available
22 High St.
22 High Street, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
600 sqft
Medford Square 1 bedroom with fully applianced kitchenette,modern bath,hardwood floors,common laundry,easy access to Rt 93,Boston and Tufts University. Terms: One year lease

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Wellington
1 Unit Available
20 Locust St.
20 Locust Street, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
835 sqft
An absolute stunner!! Perfect condo-quality living with city access but with a relaxed, comfortable neighborhood vibe. High-quality modern construction. The building is was built in 2012, and is less than a decade old.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
South Medford
1 Unit Available
24 pearl St.
24 Pearl Street, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1700 sqft
Sep 1st -you will find it easy to make a home in this lovely three-bedroom home in an unbeatable location right off College Avenue, 1/2 mile from to Tufts campus.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
South Medford
1 Unit Available
521 Main St.
521 Main St, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
800 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Nicely updated with new kitchen, bath, and gleaming hardwood floors, this 3BR is a fantastic value for quality-seekers. Kitchen includes dishwasher, disposal, stainless appliances, and granite countertops.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Powder House
1 Unit Available
635 Boston Ave.
635 Boston Avenue, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sunny 2bd+ apartment in central Medford/Somerville Ball Square location, close to Tufts University.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
South Medford
1 Unit Available
14 Whittemore St.
14 Whittemore Street, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1000 sqft
215462882 Spacious Unit in Medford close to Major Roadways and Public Transport Good Sized Bedrooms, Separate Living and Dining Rooms, Lovely Kitchen, All Hardwood Floors, Nice Yard FREE Laundry 2 Off-Street Parking Cat is OK.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Glenwood
1 Unit Available
92 Surrey
92 Surrey Street, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1000 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in two family building on a lovely quiet street in commuter-friendly Medford, close to the action at Assembly Row.
City Guide for Medford, MA

James Pierpont of Medford penned the ubiquitous holiday song, Jingle Bells, while sitting in Simpson’s Tavern on High Street in Medford. The town has had a little bit of extra holiday cheer ever since!

Perhaps best known for the prestigious Tufts University, Medford is much more than just your typical college town. Now developing out of the shadow of Boston, Medford boasts a vibrant and diverse community full of history and with an eclectic character (not to mention more affordable than its Boston and Cambridge neighbors).

Having trouble with Craigslist Medford? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Medford, MA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Medford renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

