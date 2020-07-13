/
pet friendly apartments
618 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Medford, MA
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
53 Units Available
Wellington
50/55 Station Landing
50 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,287
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,226
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,698
1132 sqft
Luxury waterfront living. Experience the ultimate in convenience with on-site retail shops and restaurants, plus a train service to Boston via the Orange Line from the adjacent Wellington MBTA station.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
13 Units Available
Wellington
Wellington Place
34 Brainard Ave, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,420
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1055 sqft
Homes feature granite counters and extra storage. Community includes a clubhouse and pool. Jog along the nearby Mystic River. Close to I-93, Route 2, I-9, and the Orange Line, making your commute a breeze.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
18 Units Available
Wellington
Lumiere
3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,064
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,196
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
1187 sqft
Contemporary apartments with views of the Mystic River and Boston skyline. Homes feature fireplaces and hardwood floors. Community includes a game room, pool and clubhouse. Near Tufts University.
Verified
1 of 72
Last updated July 13 at 12:17am
28 Units Available
Wellington
Modera Medford
5 Cabot Rd, Medford, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,285
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,724
1199 sqft
Minutes to Route 16, I-93 and Wellington Station. Modern apartments situated along the Malden riverfront. Community boasts a wildlife observation deck, a rooftop deck with city views and direct access to walking trails.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
25 Units Available
Wellington
RE150
150 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,125
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,405
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,265
1199 sqft
Medford apartment on River's Edge Drive is located near Hwys 16 and 28. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include an outdoor amphitheater, swimming pool, and gym. Apartment features W/D hookup, dishwasher, and fireplace.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
11 Units Available
Wellington
Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,009
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,355
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,138
1161 sqft
Minutes from the Malden River and the Fellsway. Updated interiors with fireplaces, granite countertops, hardwood floors and lots of storage. On-site pool, coffee bar, business center, gym and game room.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
41 Units Available
Wellington
Hanover Mystic River
61 Locust Street, Medford, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,517
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,082
1197 sqft
From the moment you walk through the grand entrance you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Medford
Medford Square Riverside
65 Riverside Ave, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Medford Square Riverside in Medford. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 3 at 12:12am
9 Units Available
Wellington
75 SL
75 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,599
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,036
1076 sqft
Modern apartments provide both a smoke-free and green community. Trendy, upscale decor features recent renovations with granite counters, hardwood floors and in unit laundry. Apartments offer bike storage, a media room and are pet friendly.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Glenwood
306 Riverside Avenue
306 Riverside Avenue, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
900 sqft
2R Available 08/01/20 Charming Historic 1-bed+ office w/ two off-street parking // Aug. 1st Property Features: - Duplex style house (owner lives in left unit, apartment on right is available) - Split level layout, approx. 900 Sq. Ft.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Medford
53 Granville Ave 3
53 Granville Avenue, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Unit 3 Available 09/01/20 Attractive 1 bedroom nr Davis and Tufts - Property Id: 260507 Medford/Somerville line, on Granville Ave: dog-friendly attractive, renovated 1 bedroom, wood floors, in-unit washer, yard,, walk to Tufts and red line at
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Medford
572 High Street
572 High Street, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
3 Beds 1 Bath - Medford Apartment For Rent - 3 beds · 1 bath Dog and cat friendly Central AC Gas heating In-unit laundry Off-street parking First, Last and Security Required to move in Its a great price for a beautiful neighborhood and location,
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
West Medford
113 Monument
113 Monument Street, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
800 sqft
Come take a look at this fabulous 2 bedroom apartment in desirable West Medford, close to Tufts University as well. Please do not inquire about earlier move in dates. Showings TBD as of this point.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 11:52pm
1 Unit Available
Medford Hillside
15 Taylor Street
15 Taylor Street, Medford, MA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
Ask
15 Taylor Street Apt #1, Medford, MA 02155 - 7 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Egi Gjikondi, Broad Street Boutique Realty, (781) 605-8924. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: Cats allowed.
1 of 6
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Medford
15 Governors Ave.
15 Governors Avenue, Medford, MA
Studio
$1,500
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
This sunny studio apartment has an excellent location in Medford Square. Unit has new windows, an eat-in kitchen, plenty of counter space and cabinets. The build boasts an elevator and in-building laundry dryers.
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
West Medford
3 Jerome
3 Jerome Street, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1300 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
South Medford
19-21 Sterling St.
19 Sterling St, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
850 sqft
Sterling Street 2bd+/3bd (+ can be an office or cozy 3rd bedroom!), top floor, hardwood floors, living room with sliders to nice front porch, updated bath, huge eat-in kitchen with dishwasher and tile floor, big back porch, shared patio and yard.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
North Medford
787 Fellsway W
787 Fellsway West, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
688 sqft
Welcome to 787 Fellsway W where this well maintained single family home is a Commuter's Dream. A Quick 1/4 Mile from Rt.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 11:52pm
1 Unit Available
South Medford
150 Yale Street
150 Yale Street, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,940
1200 sqft
150 Yale Street, Medford, MA 02155 - 3 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Egi Gjikondi, Broad Street Boutique Realty, (781) 605-8924. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
South Medford
14 Whittemore St.
14 Whittemore Street, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1000 sqft
215462882 Spacious Unit in Medford close to Major Roadways and Public Transport Good Sized Bedrooms, Separate Living and Dining Rooms, Lovely Kitchen, All Hardwood Floors, Nice Yard FREE Laundry 2 Off-Street Parking Cat is OK.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
West Medford
78 Jerome St
78 Jerome St, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Avail 9/1 - SWEET Absolutely stunning, W. Medford 3BR! Be one of the first to live in this BRAND NEW unit with central air, modern finishes, 2.5 baths and two levels of living space.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Medford
31 Newbern Ave 3
31 Newbern Ave, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 3 Available 09/01/20 attractive 1 br, near red line at Davis and Tufts - Property Id: 308156 Medford/Somerville line, walk to re line at Davis and Tufts University, on Newbern Ave: attractive 1 bedroom, wood floors, large bedroom, living room,
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Glenwood
45 Brogan Rd 3
45 Brogan Road, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1000 sqft
Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 2 Bdr 5 rms, sunny, spacious, hrdw flrs, laundry..
Results within 1 mile of Medford
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
Powder House
Windsor at Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Grn, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,545
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,130
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,435
1059 sqft
Smoke-free and pet-friendly homes with gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, and luxurious bathrooms. Residents have access to bike storage, dog park, and fitness studio, among other amenities. Porter Square is walking distance away.
