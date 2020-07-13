/
apartments with pool
172 Apartments for rent in Medford, MA with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
18 Units Available
Wellington
Lumiere
3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,022
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,188
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,798
1187 sqft
Contemporary apartments with views of the Mystic River and Boston skyline. Homes feature fireplaces and hardwood floors. Community includes a game room, pool and clubhouse. Near Tufts University.
Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
28 Units Available
Wellington
Modera Medford
5 Cabot Rd, Medford, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,285
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,724
1199 sqft
Minutes to Route 16, I-93 and Wellington Station. Modern apartments situated along the Malden riverfront. Community boasts a wildlife observation deck, a rooftop deck with city views and direct access to walking trails.
Last updated July 13 at 12:16pm
13 Units Available
Wellington
Wellington Place
34 Brainard Ave, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,420
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1055 sqft
Homes feature granite counters and extra storage. Community includes a clubhouse and pool. Jog along the nearby Mystic River. Close to I-93, Route 2, I-9, and the Orange Line, making your commute a breeze.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
25 Units Available
Wellington
RE150
150 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,125
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,405
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,265
1199 sqft
Medford apartment on River's Edge Drive is located near Hwys 16 and 28. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include an outdoor amphitheater, swimming pool, and gym. Apartment features W/D hookup, dishwasher, and fireplace.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
10 Units Available
Wellington
Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,141
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,355
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,138
1161 sqft
Minutes from the Malden River and the Fellsway. Updated interiors with fireplaces, granite countertops, hardwood floors and lots of storage. On-site pool, coffee bar, business center, gym and game room.
Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
41 Units Available
Wellington
Hanover Mystic River
61 Locust Street, Medford, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,517
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,082
1197 sqft
From the moment you walk through the grand entrance you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Medford
2500 Mystic Valley Parkway
2500 Mystic Valley Parkway, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1337 sqft
Enjoy beautiful Boston skyline views from your 7th floor balcony at rarely available Cradock Cove in Medford.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Wellington
8 9th
8 Ninth Street, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
81 walkscore.. wow! Less than 15 minute walk to Wellington Orange Line T stop.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Wellington
3920 Mystic Valley Pkwy
3920 Mystic Valley Parkway, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
7700 sqft
Enjoy a luxury lifestyle in this stunning, luxury penthouse with majestic views of the Boston skyline conveniently located just minutes from ,Encore Casino,Essembly row shopping center,Wegmans and more.
Results within 1 mile of Medford
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
19 Units Available
Mystic River
Avalon at Assembly Row
333 Great River Rd, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,430
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,926
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,212
1219 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments, townhomes and lofts. Views of Mystic River in select apartments from private patio or balcony. Furnished units available. Fitness center. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
29 Units Available
Lower Mystic Basin
The Batch Yard
25 Charlton St, Everett, MA
Studio
$1,896
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1089 sqft
Upscale studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments just five minutes to downtown Boston and ten minutes to North Station. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, Nest thermostats, patio/balcony. Pool, rooftop deck with grilling.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
202 Units Available
Nobility Hill
Alta Clara at the Fells
21 Executive Dr, Stoneham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,265
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,870
1246 sqft
Apply Today and receive 1 MONTH FREE! Call now for your virtual tour.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
61 Units Available
Mystic River
Montaje
449 Canal St, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,650
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,728
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,760
1186 sqft
Situated near Northern Expressway and the Sylvester Baxter Riverfront Park. Every unit features stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. On-site amenities include a sky lounge, outdoor fireplace and a cyber cafe.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
172 Units Available
Malden Center
J Malden Center
190 Pleasant St, Malden, MA
Studio
$2,040
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,225
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,140
1149 sqft
Discover airy modern apartment living and an amazing collection of imaginative amenities located in the heart of a walk-friendly downtown full of small shops and tantalizing restaurants.
Last updated July 13 at 12:28pm
3 Units Available
Arlington Center
385 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments
385 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington, MA
Studio
$1,650
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern community with landscaped yard. Close to the area's universities, parks and entertainment areas. Each home offers a large balcony or patio, lots of natural sunlight and modern updates.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
2 Units Available
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
Jack Flats by Windsor
1000 Stone Pl, Melrose, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,455
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a historic building in Melrose. Within walking distance of multiple rail stations and bus stops for an easy commute to downtown Boston. Each apartment features a kitchen with designer cabinets and granite countertops.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
North Cambridge
43 Rice St.
43 Rice Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,316
935 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
East Arlington
8 Arizona Ter.
8 Arizona Terrace, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
550 sqft
Available 9/1 - Great 1 bedroom apartment with 1 off street parking spot - corner unit with shared balcony and laundry in the building.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Malden Center
17 Dexter
17 Dexter Street, Malden, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
900 sqft
Beautiful Condominium located in the Heart of Malden. 5 Min walk from Malden center station (Orange T Line, and MTBA busses). Featuring newly renovated kitchen and bathroom with brand new stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Bellrock
51 Newman Rd
51 Newman Road, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
411 sqft
Located at Village Green Village Green Condominiums. Heat and Hot Water are included in the rent ! It's on the 2nd floor with spacious layout, hardwood floor, newer windows, recessing lights, tiled bathroom.
Last updated July 12 at 01:01pm
15 Units Available
Mystic River
333 Great River Rd.
333 Great River Road, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,420
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,705
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
1158 sqft
Avalon at Assembly Row offers brand new 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartments that feature walk in closets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, nine foot ceilings, and outdoor balconies.
Results within 5 miles of Medford
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
30 Units Available
Chinatown - Leather District
660 Washington
660 Washington St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,710
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,690
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,975
1037 sqft
Recently renovated residences with walnut flooring, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy a gym, indoor pool and massage room on site. Close to Orange and Green T-stops and I-90. Right near Boston Common.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
13 Units Available
Neighborhood Nine
Walden Park
205 Walden St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,990
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,185
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
963 sqft
Cozy homes with parquet floors, large windows and walk-in closets. On-site features include a pool and barbecue area. Near Fresh Pond and Thomas W. Danehy Park.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
24 Units Available
South End
Troy Boston
55 Traveler St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,255
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,610
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
South End location near theaters, dining and nightlife. Walkable to Tufts Medical Center and transit. Pet-friendly community with dog park. New construction features pool, yoga, game room, bike storage. Granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets.
