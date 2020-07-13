Apartment List
172 Apartments for rent in Medford, MA with pool

Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
18 Units Available
Wellington
Lumiere
3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,022
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,188
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,798
1187 sqft
Contemporary apartments with views of the Mystic River and Boston skyline. Homes feature fireplaces and hardwood floors. Community includes a game room, pool and clubhouse. Near Tufts University.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
28 Units Available
Wellington
Modera Medford
5 Cabot Rd, Medford, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,285
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,724
1199 sqft
Minutes to Route 16, I-93 and Wellington Station. Modern apartments situated along the Malden riverfront. Community boasts a wildlife observation deck, a rooftop deck with city views and direct access to walking trails.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:16pm
13 Units Available
Wellington
Wellington Place
34 Brainard Ave, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,420
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1055 sqft
Homes feature granite counters and extra storage. Community includes a clubhouse and pool. Jog along the nearby Mystic River. Close to I-93, Route 2, I-9, and the Orange Line, making your commute a breeze.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
25 Units Available
Wellington
RE150
150 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,125
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,405
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,265
1199 sqft
Medford apartment on River's Edge Drive is located near Hwys 16 and 28. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include an outdoor amphitheater, swimming pool, and gym. Apartment features W/D hookup, dishwasher, and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
10 Units Available
Wellington
Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,141
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,355
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,138
1161 sqft
Minutes from the Malden River and the Fellsway. Updated interiors with fireplaces, granite countertops, hardwood floors and lots of storage. On-site pool, coffee bar, business center, gym and game room.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
41 Units Available
Wellington
Hanover Mystic River
61 Locust Street, Medford, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,517
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,082
1197 sqft
From the moment you walk through the grand entrance you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Medford
2500 Mystic Valley Parkway
2500 Mystic Valley Parkway, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1337 sqft
Enjoy beautiful Boston skyline views from your 7th floor balcony at rarely available Cradock Cove in Medford.

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Wellington
8 9th
8 Ninth Street, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
81 walkscore.. wow! Less than 15 minute walk to Wellington Orange Line T stop.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Wellington
3920 Mystic Valley Pkwy
3920 Mystic Valley Parkway, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
7700 sqft
Enjoy a luxury lifestyle in this stunning, luxury penthouse with majestic views of the Boston skyline conveniently located just minutes from ,Encore Casino,Essembly row shopping center,Wegmans and more.
Results within 1 mile of Medford
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
19 Units Available
Mystic River
Avalon at Assembly Row
333 Great River Rd, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,430
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,926
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,212
1219 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments, townhomes and lofts. Views of Mystic River in select apartments from private patio or balcony. Furnished units available. Fitness center. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
29 Units Available
Lower Mystic Basin
The Batch Yard
25 Charlton St, Everett, MA
Studio
$1,896
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1089 sqft
Upscale studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments just five minutes to downtown Boston and ten minutes to North Station. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, Nest thermostats, patio/balcony. Pool, rooftop deck with grilling.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
202 Units Available
Nobility Hill
Alta Clara at the Fells
21 Executive Dr, Stoneham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,265
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,870
1246 sqft
Apply Today and receive 1 MONTH FREE! Call now for your virtual tour.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
61 Units Available
Mystic River
Montaje
449 Canal St, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,650
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,728
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,760
1186 sqft
Situated near Northern Expressway and the Sylvester Baxter Riverfront Park. Every unit features stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. On-site amenities include a sky lounge, outdoor fireplace and a cyber cafe.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
172 Units Available
Malden Center
J Malden Center
190 Pleasant St, Malden, MA
Studio
$2,040
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,225
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,140
1149 sqft
Discover airy modern apartment living and an amazing collection of imaginative amenities located in the heart of a walk-friendly downtown full of small shops and tantalizing restaurants.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:28pm
3 Units Available
Arlington Center
385 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments
385 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington, MA
Studio
$1,650
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern community with landscaped yard. Close to the area's universities, parks and entertainment areas. Each home offers a large balcony or patio, lots of natural sunlight and modern updates.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
2 Units Available
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
Jack Flats by Windsor
1000 Stone Pl, Melrose, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,455
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a historic building in Melrose. Within walking distance of multiple rail stations and bus stops for an easy commute to downtown Boston. Each apartment features a kitchen with designer cabinets and granite countertops.

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
North Cambridge
43 Rice St.
43 Rice Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,316
935 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
East Arlington
8 Arizona Ter.
8 Arizona Terrace, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
550 sqft
Available 9/1 - Great 1 bedroom apartment with 1 off street parking spot - corner unit with shared balcony and laundry in the building.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Malden Center
17 Dexter
17 Dexter Street, Malden, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
900 sqft
Beautiful Condominium located in the Heart of Malden. 5 Min walk from Malden center station (Orange T Line, and MTBA busses). Featuring newly renovated kitchen and bathroom with brand new stainless steel appliances.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Bellrock
51 Newman Rd
51 Newman Road, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
411 sqft
Located at Village Green Village Green Condominiums. Heat and Hot Water are included in the rent ! It's on the 2nd floor with spacious layout, hardwood floor, newer windows, recessing lights, tiled bathroom.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 01:01pm
$
15 Units Available
Mystic River
333 Great River Rd.
333 Great River Road, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,420
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,705
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
1158 sqft
Avalon at Assembly Row offers brand new 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartments that feature walk in closets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, nine foot ceilings, and outdoor balconies.
Results within 5 miles of Medford
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
30 Units Available
Chinatown - Leather District
660 Washington
660 Washington St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,710
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,690
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,975
1037 sqft
Recently renovated residences with walnut flooring, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy a gym, indoor pool and massage room on site. Close to Orange and Green T-stops and I-90. Right near Boston Common.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
13 Units Available
Neighborhood Nine
Walden Park
205 Walden St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,990
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,185
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
963 sqft
Cozy homes with parquet floors, large windows and walk-in closets. On-site features include a pool and barbecue area. Near Fresh Pond and Thomas W. Danehy Park.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
24 Units Available
South End
Troy Boston
55 Traveler St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,255
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,610
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
South End location near theaters, dining and nightlife. Walkable to Tufts Medical Center and transit. Pet-friendly community with dog park. New construction features pool, yoga, game room, bike storage. Granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets.

