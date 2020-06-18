All apartments in Brookline
58 Manchester
58 Manchester

58 Manchester Road · No Longer Available
Location

58 Manchester Road, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 66  Harvard St @ Coolidge St (0.29 mi)Tram: C  Coolidge Corner (0.49 mi)Tram: B  Packards Corner (0.20 mi)Bus: 57  Commonwealth Ave @ Babcock St (0.22 mi)Bus: 64  Cambridge St @ Linden St (0.62 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 58 Manchester have any available units?
58 Manchester doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
Is 58 Manchester currently offering any rent specials?
58 Manchester isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 Manchester pet-friendly?
No, 58 Manchester is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 58 Manchester offer parking?
No, 58 Manchester does not offer parking.
Does 58 Manchester have units with washers and dryers?
No, 58 Manchester does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 Manchester have a pool?
No, 58 Manchester does not have a pool.
Does 58 Manchester have accessible units?
No, 58 Manchester does not have accessible units.
Does 58 Manchester have units with dishwashers?
No, 58 Manchester does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 58 Manchester have units with air conditioning?
No, 58 Manchester does not have units with air conditioning.
