489 Boylston St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Beautiful one of a kind home in Brookline Hills just a block from the Reservoir! Grand floor-thru home with over 2,200 sq ft of living space, classic & refined. Warm inviting foyer opens to a massive living room, family room & formal dining room with a gorgeous coffered ceiling. Eat in kitchen with upgraded stainless steel appliances in 2017. 3 large bedrooms, 1 medium sized bedroom, all with closets. Plus a 4 seasons bonus room, perfect for home office/children’s playroom. 2 full bathrooms, 1 with a shower, 1 with a soaking tub & shower. In unit laundry room. Central AC/heat. Period details throughout include dramatic 12 ft ceilings with crown molding, hardwood floors, 2 decorative fireplaces. Rent includes one parking space. Additional parking for $200/mo. Located in Brookline Hills, near Washington Sq & Brookline Village, the property resides in the Runkle School District. Just mins to D line, Brookline High & bus to Longwood. Available for an Aug 1 move in. New pics & video coming!