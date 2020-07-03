All apartments in Brookline
489 Boylston St

489 Boylston Street · (617) 542-0012
Location

489 Boylston Street, Brookline, MA 02445
Brookline Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$5,000

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2230 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful one of a kind home in Brookline Hills just a block from the Reservoir! Grand floor-thru home with over 2,200 sq ft of living space, classic & refined. Warm inviting foyer opens to a massive living room, family room & formal dining room with a gorgeous coffered ceiling. Eat in kitchen with upgraded stainless steel appliances in 2017. 3 large bedrooms, 1 medium sized bedroom, all with closets. Plus a 4 seasons bonus room, perfect for home office/children’s playroom. 2 full bathrooms, 1 with a shower, 1 with a soaking tub & shower. In unit laundry room. Central AC/heat. Period details throughout include dramatic 12 ft ceilings with crown molding, hardwood floors, 2 decorative fireplaces. Rent includes one parking space. Additional parking for $200/mo. Located in Brookline Hills, near Washington Sq & Brookline Village, the property resides in the Runkle School District. Just mins to D line, Brookline High & bus to Longwood. Available for an Aug 1 move in. New pics & video coming!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 489 Boylston St have any available units?
489 Boylston St has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 489 Boylston St have?
Some of 489 Boylston St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 489 Boylston St currently offering any rent specials?
489 Boylston St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 489 Boylston St pet-friendly?
No, 489 Boylston St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 489 Boylston St offer parking?
Yes, 489 Boylston St offers parking.
Does 489 Boylston St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 489 Boylston St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 489 Boylston St have a pool?
No, 489 Boylston St does not have a pool.
Does 489 Boylston St have accessible units?
No, 489 Boylston St does not have accessible units.
Does 489 Boylston St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 489 Boylston St has units with dishwashers.
Does 489 Boylston St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 489 Boylston St has units with air conditioning.
