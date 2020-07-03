489 Boylston St

Amenities
Beautiful one of a kind home in Brookline Hills just a block from the Reservoir! Grand floor-thru home with over 2,200 sq ft of living space, classic & refined. Warm inviting foyer opens to a massive living room, family room & formal dining room with a gorgeous coffered ceiling. Eat in kitchen with upgraded stainless steel appliances in 2017. 3 large bedrooms, 1 medium sized bedroom, all with closets. Plus a 4 seasons bonus room, perfect for home office/children’s playroom. 2 full bathrooms, 1 with a shower, 1 with a soaking tub & shower. In unit laundry room. Central AC/heat. Period details throughout include dramatic 12 ft ceilings with crown molding, hardwood floors, 2 decorative fireplaces. Rent includes one parking space. Additional parking for $200/mo. Located in Brookline Hills, near Washington Sq & Brookline Village, the property resides in the Runkle School District. Just mins to D line, Brookline High & bus to Longwood. Available for an Aug 1 move in. New pics & video coming!