Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

358 Tappan

358 Tappan Street · No Longer Available
Location

358 Tappan Street, Brookline, MA 02445
Washington Square

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 51  Chestnut Hill Ave @ Buckminster Rd (0.55 mi)Tram: D  Beaconsfield (0.16 mi)Tram: C  Tappan Street (0.07 mi)Bus: 65  Washington St @ Beacon St (0.20 mi)Tram: B  Sutherland Road (0.48 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 358 Tappan have any available units?
358 Tappan doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
Is 358 Tappan currently offering any rent specials?
358 Tappan isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 358 Tappan pet-friendly?
No, 358 Tappan is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 358 Tappan offer parking?
No, 358 Tappan does not offer parking.
Does 358 Tappan have units with washers and dryers?
No, 358 Tappan does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 358 Tappan have a pool?
No, 358 Tappan does not have a pool.
Does 358 Tappan have accessible units?
No, 358 Tappan does not have accessible units.
Does 358 Tappan have units with dishwashers?
No, 358 Tappan does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 358 Tappan have units with air conditioning?
No, 358 Tappan does not have units with air conditioning.
