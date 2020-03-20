All apartments in Brookline
317 Tapan
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

317 Tapan

317 Tappan St · No Longer Available
Location

317 Tappan St, Brookline, MA 02445
Washington Square

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 60  Boylston St @ Clark Rd (0.67 mi)Bus: 51  Chestnut Hill Ave @ Buckminster Rd (0.53 mi)Tram: D  Beaconsfield (0.15 mi)Tram: C  Tappan Street (0.15 mi)Bus: 65  Washington St @ Beacon St (0.24 mi)Tram: B  Sutherland Road (0.54 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 Tapan have any available units?
317 Tapan doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
Is 317 Tapan currently offering any rent specials?
317 Tapan isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 Tapan pet-friendly?
No, 317 Tapan is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 317 Tapan offer parking?
No, 317 Tapan does not offer parking.
Does 317 Tapan have units with washers and dryers?
No, 317 Tapan does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 Tapan have a pool?
No, 317 Tapan does not have a pool.
Does 317 Tapan have accessible units?
No, 317 Tapan does not have accessible units.
Does 317 Tapan have units with dishwashers?
No, 317 Tapan does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 317 Tapan have units with air conditioning?
No, 317 Tapan does not have units with air conditioning.
