All apartments in Brookline
Find more places like 229 Summit.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookline, MA
/
229 Summit
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

229 Summit

229 Summit Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brookline
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

229 Summit Avenue, Brookline, MA 02446
Washington Square

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 65  Washington St @ Bartlett St (0.19 mi)Tram: B  Washington Street (0.36 mi)Tram: C  Washington Square (0.26 mi)Bus: 66  Harvard St @ Coolidge St (0.43 mi)

Terms: Fee Payor: Not Specified,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 Summit have any available units?
229 Summit doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
Is 229 Summit currently offering any rent specials?
229 Summit isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 Summit pet-friendly?
No, 229 Summit is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 229 Summit offer parking?
No, 229 Summit does not offer parking.
Does 229 Summit have units with washers and dryers?
No, 229 Summit does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 Summit have a pool?
No, 229 Summit does not have a pool.
Does 229 Summit have accessible units?
No, 229 Summit does not have accessible units.
Does 229 Summit have units with dishwashers?
No, 229 Summit does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 229 Summit have units with air conditioning?
No, 229 Summit does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Freeman / Saint Paul Apartments
283 Saint Paul Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Hamilton Road Apartments
26 Hamilton Road
Brookline, MA 02446
Hampton Court
1223 Beacon St
Brookline, MA 02446
Harvard Terrace
40 Harvard Avenue
Brookline, MA 02446
1111 Beacon St. Apartments
1111 Beacon Street
Brookline, MA 02446
1443 Beacon Street
1443 Beacon St
Brookline, MA 02446
Dexter Park
175 Freeman St
Brookline, MA 02446
Longwood Towers
20 Chapel St
Brookline, MA 02446

Similar Pages

Brookline 1 BedroomsBrookline 2 Bedrooms
Brookline Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrookline Apartments with Parking
Brookline Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coolidge Corner
Brookline Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music