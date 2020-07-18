All apartments in Brookline
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:38 PM

182 Saint Paul St.

182 Saint Paul Street · (617) 500-1282
Location

182 Saint Paul Street, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
No description added

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 182 Saint Paul St. have any available units?
182 Saint Paul St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
Is 182 Saint Paul St. currently offering any rent specials?
182 Saint Paul St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 182 Saint Paul St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 182 Saint Paul St. is pet friendly.
Does 182 Saint Paul St. offer parking?
No, 182 Saint Paul St. does not offer parking.
Does 182 Saint Paul St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 182 Saint Paul St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 182 Saint Paul St. have a pool?
No, 182 Saint Paul St. does not have a pool.
Does 182 Saint Paul St. have accessible units?
No, 182 Saint Paul St. does not have accessible units.
Does 182 Saint Paul St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 182 Saint Paul St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 182 Saint Paul St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 182 Saint Paul St. does not have units with air conditioning.

