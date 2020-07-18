Sign Up
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:38 PM
182 Saint Paul St.
182 Saint Paul Street
·
(617) 500-1282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
182 Saint Paul Street, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza
Report This Listing
Amenities
hardwood floors
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
No description added
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 182 Saint Paul St. have any available units?
182 Saint Paul St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brookline, MA
.
Is 182 Saint Paul St. currently offering any rent specials?
182 Saint Paul St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 182 Saint Paul St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 182 Saint Paul St. is pet friendly.
Does 182 Saint Paul St. offer parking?
No, 182 Saint Paul St. does not offer parking.
Does 182 Saint Paul St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 182 Saint Paul St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 182 Saint Paul St. have a pool?
No, 182 Saint Paul St. does not have a pool.
Does 182 Saint Paul St. have accessible units?
No, 182 Saint Paul St. does not have accessible units.
Does 182 Saint Paul St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 182 Saint Paul St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 182 Saint Paul St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 182 Saint Paul St. does not have units with air conditioning.
