All apartments in Brookline
Find more places like 16 Stearns.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookline, MA
/
16 Stearns
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

16 Stearns

16 Stearns Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brookline
See all
Coolidge Corner
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

16 Stearns Road, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 66  Harvard St @ Marion St (0.08 mi)Bus: 65  Washington St @ Griggs Rd (0.40 mi)Bus: 60  Brookline Ave @ Aspinwall Ave (0.57 mi)Tram: C  Coolidge Corner (0.14 mi)Tram: D  Longwood (0.49 mi)

Terms: Fee Payor: Landlord 50%,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Stearns have any available units?
16 Stearns doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
Is 16 Stearns currently offering any rent specials?
16 Stearns isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Stearns pet-friendly?
No, 16 Stearns is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 16 Stearns offer parking?
No, 16 Stearns does not offer parking.
Does 16 Stearns have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Stearns does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Stearns have a pool?
No, 16 Stearns does not have a pool.
Does 16 Stearns have accessible units?
No, 16 Stearns does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Stearns have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 Stearns does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Stearns have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Stearns does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

222-230 Babcock Street Apartments
230 Babcock Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Beacon Fairbanks Manor
1539 Beacon Street
Brookline, MA 02446
1111 Beacon St. Apartments
1111 Beacon Street
Brookline, MA 02446
1443 Beacon Street
1443 Beacon St
Brookline, MA 02446
Dexter Park
175 Freeman St
Brookline, MA 02446
Longwood Towers
20 Chapel St
Brookline, MA 02446
110 Babcock Street
110 Babcock Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Green Street
15 Green Street
Brookline, MA 02446

Similar Pages

Brookline 1 BedroomsBrookline 2 Bedrooms
Brookline Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrookline Apartments with Parking
Brookline Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coolidge Corner
Brookline Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music