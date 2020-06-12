All apartments in Boston
390 West Broadway

Location

390 West Broadway, Boston, MA 02127
D Street - West Broadway

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 10  Dorchester St @ W 5th St (0.18 mi)Subway: Red Line  Broadway (0.56 mi)Bus: 11  W 6th St @ E St (0.16 mi)Bus: 9  W Broadway @ E St (0.04 mi)Bus: 7  Summer St @ Pappas Way (0.69 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 390 West Broadway have any available units?
390 West Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 390 West Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
390 West Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 390 West Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 390 West Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 390 West Broadway offer parking?
No, 390 West Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 390 West Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 390 West Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 390 West Broadway have a pool?
No, 390 West Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 390 West Broadway have accessible units?
No, 390 West Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 390 West Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 390 West Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 390 West Broadway have units with air conditioning?
No, 390 West Broadway does not have units with air conditioning.
