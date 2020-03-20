All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 605 Concord.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, MA
/
605 Concord
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

605 Concord

605 Concord Turnpike · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Arlington Heights
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

605 Concord Turnpike, Arlington, MA 02476
Arlington Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 78  Concord Ave opp Wheeler St (0.01 mi)Bus: 83  Rindge Ave @ Russell Field (0.48 mi)Subway: Red Line  Alewife (0.47 mi)Bus: 350  Alewife (0.49 mi)

Terms: Fee Payor: Landlord 50%,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 Concord have any available units?
605 Concord doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, MA.
Is 605 Concord currently offering any rent specials?
605 Concord isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 Concord pet-friendly?
No, 605 Concord is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 605 Concord offer parking?
No, 605 Concord does not offer parking.
Does 605 Concord have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 Concord does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 Concord have a pool?
No, 605 Concord does not have a pool.
Does 605 Concord have accessible units?
No, 605 Concord does not have accessible units.
Does 605 Concord have units with dishwashers?
No, 605 Concord does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 605 Concord have units with air conditioning?
No, 605 Concord does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

898 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments
898 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
Brattle Drive
12 Brattle Drive
Arlington, MA 01844
Dudley Street
11 Dudley Street
Arlington, MA 02476
Brattle Drive
12 Brattle Drive
Arlington, MA 02476
385 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments
385 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02474
333 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments
333 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02474
Arlington 360
4105 Symmes Cir
Arlington, MA 02474

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with ParkingArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MA
Warwick, RILawrence, MAPeabody, MALexington, MANorwood, MABurlington, MAFranklin, MANeedham, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arlington CenterArlington Heights
Brattle
East Arlington

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music