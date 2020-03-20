Rent Calculator
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM
1 of 9
605 Concord
605 Concord Turnpike
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
605 Concord Turnpike, Arlington, MA 02476
Arlington Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 78 Concord Ave opp Wheeler St (0.01 mi)Bus: 83 Rindge Ave @ Russell Field (0.48 mi)Subway: Red Line Alewife (0.47 mi)Bus: 350 Alewife (0.49 mi)
Terms: Fee Payor: Landlord 50%,
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 605 Concord have any available units?
605 Concord doesn't have any available units at this time.
Arlington, MA
.
Is 605 Concord currently offering any rent specials?
605 Concord isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 Concord pet-friendly?
No, 605 Concord is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 605 Concord offer parking?
No, 605 Concord does not offer parking.
Does 605 Concord have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 Concord does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 Concord have a pool?
No, 605 Concord does not have a pool.
Does 605 Concord have accessible units?
No, 605 Concord does not have accessible units.
Does 605 Concord have units with dishwashers?
No, 605 Concord does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 605 Concord have units with air conditioning?
No, 605 Concord does not have units with air conditioning.
