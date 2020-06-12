/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:06 PM
608 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Arlington, MA
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Arlington 360
4105 Symmes Cir, Arlington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,782
1547 sqft
Steps from downtown Arlington, the community boasts gourmet kitchens, a gym with yoga studio, a pool and in-home laundry. The studio to three-bedroom apartments and townhomes are near Mystic Valley Parkway.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
East Arlington
1 Unit Available
56 Silk St.
56 Silk Street, Arlington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1080 sqft
Available September 1st! Deleaded 3 bd in duplex, featuring in-unit laundry, dining room, hardwood floors, and 3 parking spaces. Great location near the Arlington/Somerville town line. Don't delay! Terms: One year lease
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Arlington Center
1 Unit Available
24 Newman Way
24 Newman Way, Arlington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1600 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 87
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
East Arlington
1 Unit Available
107 Fairmont St.
107 Fairmont Street, Arlington, MA
Brand New Luxury Townhouses in East Arlington nearing completion. 2000 square foot, 3-level, 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom Townhouse is scheduled to be completed by June 15th, 2020. Perfectly designed floor plans.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Brattle
1 Unit Available
92 Morningside Dr.
92 Morningside Drive, Arlington, MA
Terms: One year lease
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
East Arlington
1 Unit Available
10 Magnolia St.
10 Magnolia Street, Arlington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1000 sqft
Amazing 3 bed with living and dining room. 2nd floor unit, on nice quiet tree lined street in Arlington. Close distance to Alewife redline T stop. parking is included in the rent. Place has been completely refinished. Terms: One year lease
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Arlington Heights
1 Unit Available
30-2 Daniels
30 Daniels St, Arlington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1500 sqft
Gorgeous and all new renovation! Welcome home to this spacious second & third floor unit in a multi-family home. This totally renovated apartment has it all! New plumbing, new electric, all new windows, new front porch and so much more.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Arlington Heights
1 Unit Available
126 Madison
126 Madison Avenue, Arlington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
3000 sqft
Fully Rehabbed, NEW Stainless Steel Appliances including free, in unit, full washer and dryer, Living & Dining Room, large eat-in kitchen, GARAGE, functioning fireplace, refinished hardwood floors, OFFICE / Bonus Room, walk-in closet, large walk up
1 of 74
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Arlington Center
1 Unit Available
18 Wyman St.
18 Wyman Street, Arlington, MA
The perfect combination of today's amenities with the charm and character of yesteryear shine throughout this spectacular renovation of a Turn of the Century Victorian condominium in the heart of Arlington. Stunning 2800 square feet of space.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
Arlington Heights
1 Unit Available
457 Summer Street
457 Summer Street, Arlington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1042 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhome has been recently updated with hardwood flooring throughout, fresh paint, updated Bath. There’s a front porch, deck and partially fenced yard.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Arlington Heights
1 Unit Available
207 Renfrew St
207 Renfrew Street, Arlington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2525 sqft
This young sunny and bright center entrance Colonial built in 2010 has an open floor plan with tons of space. The kitchen has granite counter tops, gas cooking, refrigerator, and cherry cabinets. The laundry room is located off the kitchen.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
East Arlington
1 Unit Available
19 Adams Street
19 Adams Street, Arlington, MA
Beautifully renovated .9 rooms,4 bedrooms,2 bathroom,large bright living room with lots of natural light,formal dining room ,eat in modern kitchen, 2 enclosed 4 season sunroom/Den..one to the front and one to the back of 2nd floor.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 09:49pm
Arlington Center
1 Unit Available
42 Old Mystic Street
42 Old Mystic Street, Arlington, MA
42 Old Mystic Street Apt #3569, Arlington, MA 02474 - 5 BR 3.5 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Alpha Wurie, Hillway Realty, (857) 204-6623. Available from: 04/30/2020. No pets allowed.
Results within 1 mile of Arlington
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
North Waltham
28 Units Available
Avalon at Lexington Hills
1000 Main Campus Dr, Lexington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,282
1475 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near I-95 and Concord Turnpike/Hwy 2. Easy Boston commute. Community amenities include on-site swimming pool, fitness center and dog park. Apartments feature private patio, in-unit laundry, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:19pm
North Cambridge
18 Units Available
Hanover Alewife
130 Cambridgepark Dr, Cambridge, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,324
1408 sqft
In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Private patio or balcony. Access to conference room, clubhouse, gym and outdoor pool with hot tub. Beautiful location by Acorn Park.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
North Cambridge
50 Units Available
Luxe at Alewife
80 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,892
1464 sqft
Live tranquilly in highly coveted Cambridge and explore the best of Luxe at Alewife. Our elegant luxury apartment community is within walking distance of MBTA's Red Line Alewife Station, taking you to downtown Boston in just 25 short minutes.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
North Cambridge
52 Units Available
Tempo at Alewife Station
203 Concord Turnpike, Cambridge, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,273
1345 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Medford Hillside
1 Unit Available
221 Boston Avenue
221 Boston Avenue, Medford, MA
1 Available 09/01/20 Newly Renovated minutes to Tufts University. Modern Kitchen with Granite Counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Dishwasher, Disposal. New ceramic tile throughout + Gleaming Hardwood Floors. Large Bedrooms all with closets.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Davis Square
1 Unit Available
25 Jay St
25 Jay Street, Somerville, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1200 sqft
Available 09/01/20 ===> IN DAVIS SQ! <=== Porch/Yard/Laundry - Property Id: 294931 Available September 1st Virtual tour available upon request! Entire 1st floor of a 3 family house Large kitchen Big Bedrooms Yard/Patio Private Porch Laundry in
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Teele Square
1 Unit Available
206 Holland Street
206 Holland Street, Somerville, MA
2 Available 09/01/20 Wow, a huge multi level mansion of a home only 6 minutes to Davis Sq with easy access to the red line mbta. This massive apartment features: 4 bedrooms + large office, 3.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Somerville
1 Unit Available
17 Dow Street
17 Dow Street, Somerville, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1200 sqft
Spacious modern 3BR unit with two HUGE bedrooms and one medium sized. Nice back porch and yard. Laundry in building VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=t9cFjik68oQ Application: https://www.hemlane.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Medford Hillside
1 Unit Available
56 Fairmount St 3
56 Fairmount Street, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1100 sqft
Unit 3 Available 09/01/20 3 bed 1 bath - Somerville - 9/1 - $3300 - Property Id: 285514 Gorgeous, spacious, top floor 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom walking distance to Davis Sq, Teele Sq & Tufts University -$3300 -Available 9/1 -Granite Counter
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Somerville
1 Unit Available
28 Belknap St
28 Belknap Street, Somerville, MA
Sweet 4 Bed 2 Bath in Teele Sq! BRAND NEW 4BR with high end appliances and refinished hardwood floors, TWO modern baths, and porches. All good sized bedrooms with closets and pets are negotiable. Property is located about .
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Belmont Center
1 Unit Available
12 Merrill St.
12 Merrill Avenue, Belmont, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1800 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Similar Pages
Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsArlington 3 BedroomsArlington Accessible ApartmentsArlington Apartments with Balcony
Arlington Apartments with GarageArlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Hardwood FloorsArlington Apartments with Move-in SpecialsArlington Apartments with ParkingArlington Apartments with Pool