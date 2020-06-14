194 Apartments for rent in Arlington, MA with garage
1 of 57
1 of 10
1 of 10
1 of 14
1 of 16
1 of 11
1 of 18
1 of 12
1 of 10
1 of 35
1 of 22
1 of 52
1 of 38
1 of 23
1 of 27
1 of 14
1 of 56
1 of 11
1 of 17
1 of 1
1 of 14
1 of 20
1 of 9
1 of 17
"And I'm proud to be on this peaceful piece of property, I'm on sacred ground and I'm in the best of company, I'm thankful for those thankful for the things I've done, I can rest in peace, I'm one of the chosen ones, I made it to Arlington." - (Trace Adkins, "Arlington")
Long before Arlington would become a desireable suburb of Boston, it served as the hunting ground for the Massachusetts tribe, who called it "Menotomy", or "swift running water" due to its location near the Mystic River. The colonists, settled the area by 1635, making it one of the oldest continuously inhabited towns in the country. With its balmy summers, a location by the edge of the Massachusetts Bay, peaceful neighborhoods and rich history, it now serves as a retreat from the city for nearby Bostonians. Arlington is relatively exclusive, boasting a median household income nearly $20,000 higher than the state median for its 42,844 residents. A great urban-village lifestyle evokes Cambridge, which is probably why Bostonians flock to this town like flies to a honey factory explosion!
Having trouble with Craigslist Arlington? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Arlington apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.