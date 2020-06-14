194 Apartments for rent in Arlington, MA with garage

Apartment List
Arlington apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Arlington 360
4105 Symmes Cir, Arlington, MA
Studio
$2,088
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,493
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,927
1204 sqft
Steps from downtown Arlington, the community boasts gourmet kitchens, a gym with yoga studio, a pool and in-home laundry. The studio to three-bedroom apartments and townhomes are near Mystic Valley Parkway.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:13am
$
Arlington Center
2 Units Available
385 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments
385 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington, MA
Studio
$1,700
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern community with landscaped yard. Close to the area's universities, parks and entertainment areas. Each home offers a large balcony or patio, lots of natural sunlight and modern updates.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Arlington Center
1 Unit Available
899 Massachusetts Ave.
899 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
725 sqft
**SEVERAL ARLINGTON AND WINCHESTER APARTMENTS AVAILABLE NOW THRU SEPTEMBER. ALL INCLUDE H/HW AND NO BROKER FEE. ARLINGTON UNITS INCLUDE OFF-STREET PARKING AND ALL ARE PET FRIENDLY** SEE BELOW FOR MORE INFORMATION.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Arlington Heights
1 Unit Available
30-2 Daniels
30 Daniels St, Arlington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1500 sqft
Gorgeous and all new renovation! Welcome home to this spacious second & third floor unit in a multi-family home. This totally renovated apartment has it all! New plumbing, new electric, all new windows, new front porch and so much more.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Arlington Heights
1 Unit Available
126 Madison
126 Madison Avenue, Arlington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
3000 sqft
Fully Rehabbed, NEW Stainless Steel Appliances including free, in unit, full washer and dryer, Living & Dining Room, large eat-in kitchen, GARAGE, functioning fireplace, refinished hardwood floors, OFFICE / Bonus Room, walk-in closet, large walk up

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Arlington Center
1 Unit Available
47 Mystic St
47 Mystic Street, Arlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
938 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Mystic Tower Condominium - Property Id: 271179 Spacious, quiet, newly renovated unit, in well managed condominium located at Heart of Arlington center.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Arlington
1 Unit Available
52 Adams St.
52 Adams Street, Arlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1100 sqft
52 Adams St. - Unit #1 Available 06/15/20 Arlington - Large 2 Bedroom Unit - This very spacious 2 bedroom is located on the 1st floor of a 2 family home. Hardwood flooring throughout, large living room with sun room, Dining area with built-in china.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Arlington Heights
1 Unit Available
457 Summer Street
457 Summer Street, Arlington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1042 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhome has been recently updated with hardwood flooring throughout, fresh paint, updated Bath. There’s a front porch, deck and partially fenced yard.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Arlington Heights
1 Unit Available
207 Renfrew St
207 Renfrew Street, Arlington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2525 sqft
This young sunny and bright center entrance Colonial built in 2010 has an open floor plan with tons of space. The kitchen has granite counter tops, gas cooking, refrigerator, and cherry cabinets. The laundry room is located off the kitchen.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Cambridge Highlands
25 Units Available
Atmark Cambridge
80 Fawcett St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,215
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,443
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1175 sqft
Green living in LEED Silver apartments with high ceilings and plenty of storage space. Multiple parks and recreation areas are located within walking distance of the apartment complex.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
North Cambridge
52 Units Available
Luxe at Alewife
80 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,238
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,279
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,122
1125 sqft
Live tranquilly in highly coveted Cambridge and explore the best of Luxe at Alewife. Our elegant luxury apartment community is within walking distance of MBTA's Red Line Alewife Station, taking you to downtown Boston in just 25 short minutes.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
North Cambridge
24 Units Available
Windsor Cambridge Park
160 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,430
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
1195 sqft
An upscale community near Harvard and MIT. Apartments offer features such as gourmet kitchens, energy-efficient appliances, and stainless steel Whirlpool appliances. Resort-style pool, bike storage, and fire pits.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
North Waltham
28 Units Available
Avalon at Lexington Hills
1000 Main Campus Dr, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,401
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,720
1437 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,292
1475 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near I-95 and Concord Turnpike/Hwy 2. Easy Boston commute. Community amenities include on-site swimming pool, fitness center and dog park. Apartments feature private patio, in-unit laundry, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:32am
North Cambridge
17 Units Available
Hanover Alewife
130 Cambridgepark Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,387
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,496
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,118
1226 sqft
In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Private patio or balcony. Access to conference room, clubhouse, gym and outdoor pool with hot tub. Beautiful location by Acorn Park.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
North Cambridge
21 Units Available
Fuse Cambridge
165 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,199
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,419
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,058
1053 sqft
Apartments come complete with access to a pool, gym and community garden. Spacious, modern unit design. Tenants are within easy reach of the Alewife Brook Reservation as well as excellent transport links to downtown Boston.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
North Cambridge
52 Units Available
Tempo at Alewife Station
203 Concord Turnpike, Cambridge, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,380
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,241
1093 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
North Cambridge
20 Units Available
Cambridge Park
30 Cambridgepark Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,400
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,500
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1205 sqft
Modern high-rise apartments with a gourmet kitchen, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to a grill area, pool and sauna on site. Near Tufts University. Easy access to Concord Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Davis Square
8 Units Available
7 Cameron
7 Cameron Ave, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,100
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
969 sqft
Sustainably built apartments feature flexible floor plans, high ceilings and light-filled rooms. Community has garage parking, landscaped courtyards, a fitness room and community room with open kitchen. Close to the Red Line.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Cambridge Highlands
17 Units Available
603 Concord
603 Concord Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,550
401 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,850
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
898 sqft
Luxury apartments close to grocery stores and Alewife Red Line Station. Community has a fitness center, media room and fireplace lounge. Units have extra-large windows, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Neighborhood Nine
10 Units Available
Park 87
87 New St, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location in the heart of Cambridge across from Danehy Park. Apartments feature air conditioner, carpeting and dishwashers. Community has a BBQ/picnic area and parking garage, and is close to public transportation.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
North Cambridge
1 Unit Available
1 Alewife Center
1 Alewife Ctr, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,120
1017 sqft
Open-concept gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite slab countertops, stone-tile backsplash and custom cabinetry with large islands provide you and your guests a spacious, elegant space to cook and serve.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
North Cambridge
1 Unit Available
318 Rindge
318 Rindge Avenue, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous Luxurious Spacious Condo w/in 5 Minutes walk to Alewife Red Line Train Station for a very easy Commute as well as 7-8 Minutes walk to Fresh Pond Mall, Grocery Stores, Movie Theater, Coffee Shops, Restaurants, Office Store, Clothing Shops

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
North Cambridge
1 Unit Available
2353 Massachusetts Ave.
2353 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
905 sqft
VIEW PLUS WALK SCORE 97! This spacious 2-bedroom apartment is conveniently located between Davis and Porter Squares.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Cambridge Highlands
1 Unit Available
773 Concord Ave.
773 Concord Avenue, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
920 sqft
Sunny loft-like PENTHOUSE 2bd,1.5 ba in LIKE-NEW constr. Energy Star Green Building! ENERGY STAR = lower operating costs and healthier homes. Fully appointed galley kitchen opens to LR. Granite, marble, maple finishes for bath and kit.
City Guide for Arlington, MA

"And I'm proud to be on this peaceful piece of property, I'm on sacred ground and I'm in the best of company, I'm thankful for those thankful for the things I've done, I can rest in peace, I'm one of the chosen ones, I made it to Arlington." - (Trace Adkins, "Arlington")

Long before Arlington would become a desireable suburb of Boston, it served as the hunting ground for the Massachusetts tribe, who called it "Menotomy", or "swift running water" due to its location near the Mystic River. The colonists, settled the area by 1635, making it one of the oldest continuously inhabited towns in the country. With its balmy summers, a location by the edge of the Massachusetts Bay, peaceful neighborhoods and rich history, it now serves as a retreat from the city for nearby Bostonians. Arlington is relatively exclusive, boasting a median household income nearly $20,000 higher than the state median for its 42,844 residents. A great urban-village lifestyle evokes Cambridge, which is probably why Bostonians flock to this town like flies to a honey factory explosion!

Having trouble with Craigslist Arlington? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Arlington, MA

Arlington apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

