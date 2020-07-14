All apartments in Arlington
385 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:29 AM

385 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments

385 Massachusetts Avenue · (781) 460-6328
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

385 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington, MA 02474
Arlington Center

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 385-6 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 476 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 385-29 · Avail. Jul 17

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 785 sqft

Unit 385-61 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 785 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 385 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
pool
A true neighborhood landmark, distinctive and handsome 385 Massachusetts Avenue is located by the intersection of Broadway Street & Massachusetts Avenue. Downtown Arlington, Somerville, and Cambridge are all just minutes away! Inside, the spacious residences feature private balconies, fully applianced kitchens, and tiled bathrooms. Many units offer gorgeous Spy Pond views. The property features a host of amenities including full elevator access, a newly renovated community room, on-site laundry facilities, outdoor & garage parking, 24-hour emergency maintenance, pet friendly and nearby MBTA bus line access.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Short term, long term, and flexible lease terms available
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Water
Application Fee: $39 per person; $200 down deposit to hold unit
Deposit: 1st and last month's rent
Move-in Fees: none
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: none
fee: none
limit: 1
rent: none
restrictions: No aggressive breeds
Parking Details: $100 for garage parking; $50 for outdoor parking. Other. $50 for outdoor parking and $100 for indoor parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 385 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments have any available units?
385 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does 385 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments have?
Some of 385 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 385 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
385 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 385 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 385 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 385 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments offer parking?
Yes, 385 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments offers parking.
Does 385 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 385 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 385 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments have a pool?
Yes, 385 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments has a pool.
Does 385 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments have accessible units?
No, 385 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 385 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, 385 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 385 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 385 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments has units with air conditioning.
