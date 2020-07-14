385 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments

Amenities
A true neighborhood landmark, distinctive and handsome 385 Massachusetts Avenue is located by the intersection of Broadway Street & Massachusetts Avenue. Downtown Arlington, Somerville, and Cambridge are all just minutes away! Inside, the spacious residences feature private balconies, fully applianced kitchens, and tiled bathrooms. Many units offer gorgeous Spy Pond views. The property features a host of amenities including full elevator access, a newly renovated community room, on-site laundry facilities, outdoor & garage parking, 24-hour emergency maintenance, pet friendly and nearby MBTA bus line access.