898 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments.
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:17 AM

898 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments

898 Massachusetts Avenue · (781) 352-0267
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

898 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington, MA 02476
Arlington Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 898-22 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 648 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 898 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
online portal
A stately red-brick exterior and and prominent location define the residences at 898 Massachusetts Avenue. Situated in the heart of Arlingtons bustling Mass Ave shopping and dining district, 898 Massachusetts Avenue offers supreme downtown convenience. Stop & Shop supermarket, Arlington High School, and the MBTA bus line are all within one block.\n\nThese pristine units feature wall-to-wall carpeting, tile baths, and spacious fully-applianced kitchens. Additional building amenities include full elevator access, on-site laundry, on-site parking, and 24-hour emergency maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Short term, long term, and flexible lease terms available
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water
Application Fee: $39 per applicant
Deposit: $200 down deposit
Move-in Fees: 1st and last month rent due for move-in
Additional: Heat included
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
limit: 1 pet per unit
restrictions: breed restrictions
Parking Details: One parking space: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 898 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments have any available units?
898 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 898 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments have?
Some of 898 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 898 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
898 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 898 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 898 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 898 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments offer parking?
Yes, 898 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments offers parking.
Does 898 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, 898 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 898 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments have a pool?
No, 898 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 898 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments have accessible units?
No, 898 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 898 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 898 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does 898 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, 898 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.

