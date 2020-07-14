898 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments.

Amenities
A stately red-brick exterior and and prominent location define the residences at 898 Massachusetts Avenue. Situated in the heart of Arlingtons bustling Mass Ave shopping and dining district, 898 Massachusetts Avenue offers supreme downtown convenience. Stop & Shop supermarket, Arlington High School, and the MBTA bus line are all within one block.\n\nThese pristine units feature wall-to-wall carpeting, tile baths, and spacious fully-applianced kitchens. Additional building amenities include full elevator access, on-site laundry, on-site parking, and 24-hour emergency maintenance.