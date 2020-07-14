All apartments in Arlington
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:44 PM

333 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments

Open Now until 5pm
333 Massachusetts Avenue · (781) 590-3563
Location

333 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington, MA 02474
East Arlington

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 3 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,865

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 8 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 333 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
online portal
With a location less than one mile from both Downtown Arlington and North Cambridge, the residences at 333 Massachusetts Avenue & 11 Allen Street offer urban convenience in an non-congested suburban setting. Spy Pond Park, the Minuteman Bike Trail, and MBTA bus line service are all just a short distance from your front door! Inside, these spacious one-bedroom units feature wall-to-wall carpeting, tiled bathrooms, and fully applianced kitchens. Additional property amenities include on-site laundry facilities, additional storage, on-site parking, pet friendly and 24-hour emergency maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Short term, long term, and flexible lease terms available
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $79 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1st and last month rent
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
limit: 1
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments have any available units?
333 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does 333 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments have?
Some of 333 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
333 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 333 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 333 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments offer parking?
Yes, 333 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments offers parking.
Does 333 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments have a pool?
No, 333 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 333 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments have accessible units?
No, 333 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 333 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, 333 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 333 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 333 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments has units with air conditioning.
