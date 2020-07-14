333 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance online portal

With a location less than one mile from both Downtown Arlington and North Cambridge, the residences at 333 Massachusetts Avenue & 11 Allen Street offer urban convenience in an non-congested suburban setting. Spy Pond Park, the Minuteman Bike Trail, and MBTA bus line service are all just a short distance from your front door! Inside, these spacious one-bedroom units feature wall-to-wall carpeting, tiled bathrooms, and fully applianced kitchens. Additional property amenities include on-site laundry facilities, additional storage, on-site parking, pet friendly and 24-hour emergency maintenance.